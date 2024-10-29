LA Zoo’s Beloved Pets Ofrenda Allows People to Honor Their Departed Pets

The people of Mexico have historically had a special relationship with their pets. The storied Xolo dog opens in a new tab , a hairless breed native to the country, has long been beloved for both their loyalty to pet parents and purported healing qualities. And the Chihuahua opens in a new tab , deemed sacred, was lovingly bred by Aztecs into their famous pint-size incarnation.

So, it should come as no surprise that each year on Día de Muertos (or Day of the Dead, which arrives around Halloween time), many folks of Mexican heritage honor the lives and legacies of not just their ancestors — but also of their departed pets. They set up what’s called an “ofrenda,” which is Spanish for “offerings,” for those who have died.

Take a look at TikTok, where you’ll see videos of pet parents building ofrendas opens in a new tab for their deceased pets — with pictures, favorite toys, and other special trinkets.

Beloved Pets Ofrenda at the Los Angeles Zoo

With this in mind, the Los Angeles Zoo has partnered with the Plaza de la Raza opens in a new tab cultural center to keep that tradition alive with the return of their annual pet-themed altars, Beloved Pets Ofrenda. opens in a new tab

Courtesy of the LA Zoo

“No matter your background, grief surrounding the loss of a pet is a universal feeling,” says Coral Barreiro, manager of community programs at the LA Zoo. “With Los Angeles having the largest population of Mexicans living outside of Mexico, [the ofrendas are] important not only because of representation, but also because seeing other Angelenos participate, no matter their background, gives a feeling of appreciation and acceptance.”

The idea came to Barriero in June 2019, after her Yorkie, Vegas, passed away, and she set up an office ofrenda in Vegas’s honor. “I invited my coworkers to contribute. It was so well-received that we had to make it bigger, adjust it, and make room for all the contributions,” she explains. A year later, the LA Zoo leadership asked her to do this on a larger scale for visitors, so she partnered with the nonprofit Plaza de la Raza opens in a new tab , “the experts in creating ofrendas.”

Courtesy of the LA Zoo

This is the fourth year that the LA Zoo has invited guests to contribute personal photos or drawings of their pets, as well as mementos representing them, to their Beloved Pets Ofrenda, which won the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Innovation in Education Award this year. They even have art supplies on hand in case you feel inspired on the spot.



“It has been one of the most successful community programs that we have run at the LA Zoo,” Barriero says. “Empathy for wildlife is what we want to nurture at the zoo, and I truly believe that empathy for living things begins at home with our furry, scaly, or feathery family members.”

The history of the ofrenda

In many cultures, death anniversaries can be very somber occasions. In contrast, Día de Muertos is a celebration during which families invite dearly departed souls back to visit this mortal coil. (Shout-out to Disney’s Coco for illustrating the warm nature of this holiday opens in a new tab and for including the dog Dante and transmogrifying cat Pepita on the journey.) The practice of creating ofrendas dates back to opens in a new tab the Indigenous people of the pre-Colombian era: the Olmecs, Toltecs, Mixtecs, Zapotecs, Mayans, and Aztecs.

Courtesy of the LA Zoo

The spirits are beckoned toward us through colorful ofrendas opens in a new tab , which serve as connections between this world and the “other world.”. The styles differ across Mexico, and many families will make their own opens in a new tab at home — something for pet parents to consider if there are no community ofrendas nearby. The altars usually include items representing each of the elements (water, wind, earth, and fire) and are constructed with at least three tiers signifying stages of existence (heaven, earth, and the other world).

In reality, the LA Zoo’s Beloved Pets Ofrenda feels more like a touching art installation abundant in everything from pet treats and fresh flowers to horse reins and pet collars to photos and elaborately decorated frames. It is a testament that grief in any form never truly leaves you; you just find ways to process it. What makes yearly ofrendas like this one so special is that they give you a chance to remember the joy of pet parenthood. Barriero adds: “People tear up so much that we have tissues available.”

