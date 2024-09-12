This Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial Gives Pet Parents a Place to Grieve
It's a beautiful space dedicated to remembering pets who have passed on—and it's not the only one.
Share Article
“Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge,” wrote Edna Clyne-Rekhy in 1959 after the death of her beloved dog. “When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, your pet goes to Rainbow Bridge,” the prose poem went on. There, the pets play with other animals until they’re reunited with their guardians.
In the decades since Clyne-Rekhy’s poem began circulating, the Rainbow Bridge has become a popular concept with pet parents, often used as shorthand to explain that a pet has passed on. Now, in Connecticut, a new pet memorial allows grieving pet parents to visit a rainbow bridge where they can remember and celebrate their departed pets.
Karen Rakyta-Bozak, a resident of Torrington, Connecticut, was moved to create a pet memorial when she lost her Boxer, Lily. “ She was my little shadow. I just had a real soul bond with her. She was like my soul dog,” Rakyta-Bozak toldopens in a new tab The Register Citizen. To honor Lily’s memory and help others grieve their pets, Rakyta-Bozak began the Over the Rainbow Bridge project.opens in a new tab
Rakyta-Bozak reached out to a member of the Torrington board of Public Safety, Doug Benedetto, who contacted the mayor. Once the mayor gave his approval, Benedetto asked for help from a friend who leads a scout troop. Two scouts agreed to help Rakyta-Bozak build the bridge; in the end, they dedicated over 600 hours to the project and raised over $3,500.
The bridge itself is only one part of the attraction; it leads to a beautifully designed trail where visitors can find more pet memorials, quiet benches, and fences covered in photos of dogs.
Since opening at the end of August, the bridge has already provided solace to pet parents. On the project’s Facebook page, locals have described bonding with others they meet on the bridge while talking about their departed pets. “This should be called the healing trail,” one user commented.
This isn’t the only rainbow bridge memorial in America. Rakyta-Bozak was inspired by a bridge tucked away in the mountains of North Carolina, where people passing through leave collars and engrave messages for their departed pets. Rakyta-Bozak wanted to give her community an option closer to home — but it’s not just for locals. “The community embraced this project. People have reached out to me from all over the state and out-of-state,” Benedetto told The Register Citizen. “It’s not just for the residents of Torrington but it’s also for people who just want to come down and enjoy our trail. We built it for them.”
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Support Groups for Grieving Pet Parents Are on the Rise
The best medicine when you’re experiencing loss? Finding others who get it.
- opens in a new tab
E.B. Bartels Wrote the Book on Pet Grief
The author’s new book explores different cultural rituals for memorializing a pet — from tattoos to taxidermy.
- opens in a new tab
“Griffin’s Heart” Should Be Your Go-To Grief Guide
A pet-loss workbook sounds corny, but this gentle, realistic book lets you go at your own pace to heal.
- opens in a new tab
5 of the Most Beautiful Places in the US to Lay Your Pet to Rest
These pet cemeteries are giving animals the memorials they deserve.
- opens in a new tab
8 Practical and Healing Ways to Remember Your Pet After They Pass
Even though it’s the last thing you want to think about.
- opens in a new tab
Do Dogs Grieve When Other Dogs Die?
A study confirms our pets can have heartbreaking reactions to the loss of a canine companion.