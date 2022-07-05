In 1999, actress and two-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters was famously starring in a revival of the musical Annie Get Your Gun. At the time, each show on Broadway would compete to fundraise for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. (For the record, Annie Get Your Gun raised the most.) “Once we did that, I said, ‘What else can we do?’” Peters tells us. “And I got to talking with my good friend, Mary Tyler Moore, and we came up with an event to get the community together to help get homeless animals adopted, and Broadway Barks was born.”

On Saturday August 3, Peters will cohost the 25th annual Broadway Barks with Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. The event, which is free, takes place starting at 3 p.m., in NYC’s Shubert Alley, located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues.

The event, which reportedly features 25 adoption agencies this year, opens in a new tab has become a gold-standard in animal-rescue events, with Peters its guardian-angel of a hustler. That’s because in 26 years, Broadway Barks has helped more than 2,000 cats and dogs find homes. And thanks to Peters, you can expect some of her fellow Broadway babies, bold names on both stage and screen, to show up to help facilitate some adoptions. Sure, sacrifices are involved, but that doesn’t seem to dim the star power. “We ask [theater actors] to do this on a two-show day, between shows, which is usually their only break of the day,” Peters says. “Surprisingly, almost everyone wants to participate.”

This year, reported guests opens in a new tab include Eddie Redmayne (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Ali Roy (Aladdin), Jeremy Jordan (The Great Gatsby), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown), Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen),Michael Urie (Once Upon a Mattress), Emma Pittman (The Outsiders), Olivia Donalson (Six), Alexandra Socha (Wicked), Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet), and many more.

Thousands of funny, loving, soulful pets have crossed Peters’s path — and she can still recall many of them. “One year, there was a beautiful, sweet Pit Bull with an amazing heart,” Peters says, fondly. “She was at a wildlife rescue before she came to us, and she was very gentle and loved the little doe that was there. Her name was Nina, and she was adopted on the spot.”

She knows all too well that feeling of love at first sight. “I have two dogs, one for each hand. Charlie, a Heinz 57 — a little of this, a little of that — (for those who don’t know what a Heinz 57 is, rescued from a shelter in Texas), and Rosalia, a Pit Bull rescued here in NYC,” she says. “Animals, dogs and cats, offer that unconditional love that some humans forget to express to one another. Animals deliver on that need 10 times out of 10. They know how to love.”

The New York animal rescue organizations that will be at Broadway Barks include Anjellice Cats Rescue, Best Friend Animal Society, Husky House, Long Island Bull Dog Rescue, Muddy Paws Rescue, Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, and more.