The Most Searched for Dog and Cat Breeds of 2024
Plus, the most popular by state and other adoption trends.
We saw a whole lot of polarizing trends this year, from Stanley cups to fake freckles to Cybertrucks. But if there’s one thing we can all get excited about, it’s pet adoption. Adopt a Pet Unleashed,opens in a new tab a newly released end-of-year wrap-up (because we can’t get enoughopens in a new tab), has revealed the top adoption pet search trends this year — and just as 2024 saw a variety of style and cultural moments come and go, the year held unexpected trends in pet adoption, too. Spotify Wrapped, who?
According to Adopt a Pet, Chihuahuas were the most popular dog breed sought out for adoption this year with 615,273 searches. Good news for Chihuahua-seeking adopters: They’re also the sixth most-listed breed on Adopt a Pet and one of the most common breeds found in shelters.
When it comes to cats, Maine Coons were the most popular breed with 109,632 searches. Maine Coons are the tenth most-listed cat breed on Adopt a Pet — and, fun fact, the largest domestic cat breed.
Unleashed also includes a breakdown of the most popular breeds by state, with some fun differences between West Coast and East Coast adopters, including one breed particularly favored by West Coasters — plus, which are most likely to be “cat people.”
For more stats on pet adoption, including a map of the most popular dog and cat breeds in each state, visit Adopt a Pet Unleashed.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
