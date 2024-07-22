Leo Season 2024 Will Bring Out the Loyal Pet Parent in You
Leos are lion-hearted, bold, and they are incredibly devoted to those they love—including the furry ones.
Share Article
The Sun has returned to its home sign of Leo, marking the start of your annual month-long main character moment, and no one can play you like you can. Until August 23, you have the celestial license to get swept up in the drama of life, serve at the dog park, wake up a nocturnal animal opens in a new tab for a selfie, and pamper yourself and your pooch — you definitely deserve it.
Unlike the other bodies in our solar system, the sun is also a star, and it’s shining 24/7. Such is the relentless cosmic assignment of the Leo: that of the eternal slay; to radiate, to showboat, to celebrate, and to creatively express one’s unique spark, all day, every day. This is what Jennifer Lopez was referring to when she saidopens in a new tab, “I have the stardom glow,” back in 1998.
The J.Lo effect in full effect
Incidentally, Leo is also the sign of the glow-up by proxy, a phenomenon that has had experts weighing in on the “ J.Lo effectopens in a new tab” and the Bennifer saga, whereby the perceived desirability of a man (Ben Affleck in this case) is increased via his association with an attractive and successful woman. Glamorous self-care is, however, the birthright of the sign of the lion. This philosophy is typically extended to their nearest and dearest, aka J.Lo’s five dogs, with their appreciation of the finer things in life.
Lopez angered patrons of a Hamptons dog groomer by booking out the entire spa opens in a new tab so that her entourage of diva dogs, including her Labradors Lady and Buddy; Boxers Roxy and Bear; and Mastiff, Champ could receive treatments in privacy. When she married Affleck, Lopez’s animal crew expanded to include eight dogs and one cat (Affleck’s pets are reportedopens in a new tab to have caused some poop-related drama within the home.)
This maximalist approach to canine family members is also shared by fellow Leo Kylie Jenner, who has at least seven dogsopens in a new tab. In 2021, she also announced that she’d adopted a kittenopens in a new tab, and in 2015, she became the mom to a bunnyopens in a new tab.
The stamp of royalty
While Dua Lipa also has her own “animal kingdomopens in a new tab” of two pygmy goats, a horse, and a rescue Labrador mix named Dexter, in a highly literal interpretation of the royal associations of this sign, Meghan Markle went ahead and became a member of the British royal family. Here, we see Leo’s authenticity and strength of character (and ability to put on a show, intentionally or not) in full display through Markle’s inability to subsume her individuality into the lineage and culture of the British Royal Family.
Markle’s impulse to question customs steeped in centuries of tradition influenced Prince Harry to take a step back from huntingopens in a new tab. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex are both animal adoption advocates, speaking about the emotional supportopens in a new tab provided by their three dogsopens in a new tab: Pula, a black Labrador, and Guy and Miaopens in a new tab, both rescue Beaglesopens in a new tab.
Leos are the cheerleaders of the zodiac — they understand the power of a compliment and will never withhold from sharing what they love about you, loudly and with enthusiasm and a heartfelt social media post. This might also include a tribute tattoo, such as Demi Lovato’s memorial of her late beloved dog Buddyopens in a new tab, or in J.Lo’s case, her latest album, This is Me...Now, a clear tribute to her renewed relationship with Affleck. The fact that the two are both Leos might explain the fact that they renewed their romance after decades, illustrating the loyalty that is characteristic of all fixed signs.
A loyal friend for life
Treat a Leo well, and they will remain faithful and fun-loving friends, partners, pets, or characters in Marvel movies à la Chris Hemsworth. Be that sharing the cover of GQ Australia with his Golden Retriever / Poodle mix, Sunnyopens in a new tab (note that Leo solar reference) or the last summer’s vacation pics opens in a new tabof Hemsworth with his kids and wife of over 10 years, Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth exemplifies the natural Leo inclination to be hot and fabulous with their loved ones.
The Hemsworth/Pataky family is known for their menagerie of animal members, including a pig, Tinaopens in a new tab; chickens; parrots; guinea pigs; horses; a mini alligator; a rabbit; and a bearded dragon, who has been spotted accompanying the family on deli runsopens in a new tab. Hemsworth and his wife also extend their love of animals to conservation efforts in Australia, helping to repopulate endangered Tasmanian devils and participating in an ambitious attempt to resurrect an extinct Australian marsupial called the thylacineopens in a new tab.
In the words opens in a new tab of the Leo author and cat devoteeopens in a new tab Charles Bukowski, “Your life is your life; know it while you have it.” This sign reminds us that celebrating what makes you unique does not negate the specialness of others; rather, it affirms and encourages others to do the same. Harness the Leo generosity of the heart this month to revel in the joys of life and share what you love about the people and pets that populate it.
Alea Erika
Alea is an astrologer, DJ, and writer from New Zealand who is currently based in Portland, OR. Her music shows and interviews can be found on NTS Radio at Lucifer Over Los Angeles, and her writing is featured in Butch is Not a Dirty Word and The Spinoff among others.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
In Gemini Season 2024, We All Contain Multitudes
Geminis are the cats who know how to use the toilet like a human.
- opens in a new tab
Cancer Season 2024 Is for Emotional Animals
You and your pets have permission to feel all the feels this month.
- opens in a new tab
Virgo Season is For Animal Lovers
Astrologer David Odyssey looks to Fiona Apple and Freddie Mercury to divine what Virgo season reveals about your dearest pet relationships.
- opens in a new tab
How the Moon Phases Affect Your Pet
Vogue astrologer Alice Bell explains moon mapping for dog and cat parents.
- opens in a new tab
Photographer Bridget Badore & Queso Share Zodiac Signs, Personal Spaces, Lots of Feelings
“When I bring out my camera she tries to fight me, which is a shame because she really does know how to find her light.”
- opens in a new tab
The Perfect Dog Breed for Every Star Sign
Vogue UK’s astrologer Alice Bell forecasts each zodiac sign’s relationship compatibility—with your dog.