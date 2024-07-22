The Sun has returned to its home sign of Leo, marking the start of your annual month-long main character moment, and no one can play you like you can. Until August 23, you have the celestial license to get swept up in the drama of life, serve at the dog park, wake up a nocturnal animal opens in a new tab for a selfie, and pamper yourself and your pooch — you definitely deserve it.

Unlike the other bodies in our solar system, the sun is also a star, and it’s shining 24/7. Such is the relentless cosmic assignment of the Leo: that of the eternal slay; to radiate, to showboat, to celebrate, and to creatively express one’s unique spark, all day, every day. This is what Jennifer Lopez was referring to when she said opens in a new tab , “I have the stardom glow,” back in 1998.

The J.Lo effect in full effect

Incidentally, Leo is also the sign of the glow-up by proxy, a phenomenon that has had experts weighing in on the “ J.Lo effect opens in a new tab ” and the Bennifer saga, whereby the perceived desirability of a man (Ben Affleck in this case) is increased via his association with an attractive and successful woman. Glamorous self-care is, however, the birthright of the sign of the lion. This philosophy is typically extended to their nearest and dearest, aka J.Lo’s five dogs, with their appreciation of the finer things in life.

Lopez angered patrons of a Hamptons dog groomer by booking out the entire spa opens in a new tab so that her entourage of diva dogs, including her Labradors Lady and Buddy; Boxers Roxy and Bear; and Mastiff, Champ could receive treatments in privacy. When she married Affleck, Lopez’s animal crew expanded to include eight dogs and one cat (Affleck’s pets are reported opens in a new tab to have caused some poop-related drama within the home.)

This maximalist approach to canine family members is also shared by fellow Leo Kylie Jenner, who has at least seven dogs opens in a new tab . In 2021, she also announced that she’d adopted a kitten opens in a new tab , and in 2015, she became the mom to a bunny opens in a new tab .

The stamp of royalty

While Dua Lipa also has her own “animal kingdom opens in a new tab ” of two pygmy goats, a horse, and a rescue Labrador mix named Dexter, in a highly literal interpretation of the royal associations of this sign, Meghan Markle went ahead and became a member of the British royal family. Here, we see Leo’s authenticity and strength of character (and ability to put on a show, intentionally or not) in full display through Markle’s inability to subsume her individuality into the lineage and culture of the British Royal Family.

Markle’s impulse to question customs steeped in centuries of tradition influenced Prince Harry to take a step back from hunting opens in a new tab . The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex are both animal adoption advocates, speaking about the emotional support opens in a new tab provided by their three dogs opens in a new tab : Pula, a black Labrador, and Guy and Mia opens in a new tab , both rescue Beagles opens in a new tab .

Leos are the cheerleaders of the zodiac — they understand the power of a compliment and will never withhold from sharing what they love about you, loudly and with enthusiasm and a heartfelt social media post. This might also include a tribute tattoo, such as Demi Lovato’s memorial of her late beloved dog Buddy opens in a new tab , or in J.Lo’s case, her latest album, This is Me...Now, a clear tribute to her renewed relationship with Affleck. The fact that the two are both Leos might explain the fact that they renewed their romance after decades, illustrating the loyalty that is characteristic of all fixed signs.

A loyal friend for life

Treat a Leo well, and they will remain faithful and fun-loving friends, partners, pets, or characters in Marvel movies à la Chris Hemsworth. Be that sharing the cover of GQ Australia with his Golden Retriever / Poodle mix, Sunny opens in a new tab (note that Leo solar reference) or the last summer’s vacation pics opens in a new tab of Hemsworth with his kids and wife of over 10 years, Elsa Pataky, Hemsworth exemplifies the natural Leo inclination to be hot and fabulous with their loved ones.

The Hemsworth/Pataky family is known for their menagerie of animal members, including a pig, Tina opens in a new tab ; chickens; parrots; guinea pigs; horses; a mini alligator; a rabbit; and a bearded dragon, who has been spotted accompanying the family on deli runs opens in a new tab . Hemsworth and his wife also extend their love of animals to conservation efforts in Australia, helping to repopulate endangered Tasmanian devils and participating in an ambitious attempt to resurrect an extinct Australian marsupial called the thylacine opens in a new tab .