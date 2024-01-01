Articles by Alea Erika
Alea Erika
Alea is an astrologer, DJ, and writer from New Zealand who is currently based in Portland, OR. Her music shows and interviews can be found on NTS Radio at Lucifer Over Los Angeles, and her writing is featured in Butch is Not a Dirty Word and The Spinoff among others.
- lifestyle
Virgo Season Is for Pet Parents Who Never Forget to Bring Poop Bags
And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.
- lifestyle
Are You and Your Cat Astrologically Compatible?
They might not care about the answer, but you do.
- lifestyle
Leo Season 2024 Will Bring Out the Loyal Pet Parent in You
Leos are lion-hearted, bold, and they are incredibly devoted to those they love—including the furry ones.
- lifestyle
Are You and Your Dog Astrologically Compatible?
Every pup parent loves a fun astrology moment.
- lifestyle
Cancer Season 2024 Is for Emotional Animals
You and your pets have permission to feel all the feels this month.
- lifestyle
In Gemini Season 2024, We All Contain Multitudes
Geminis are the cats who know how to use the toilet like a human.
- behavior
The Perfect Cat for Every Astrological Sign
Are you a good match for an extroverted, social kitty — or a little Miss Independent?
- lifestyle
Mercury Is In Retrograde—Here’s How It Will Affect Your Pet This Aries Season
A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.
- lifestyle
Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready—It’s Aries Season
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month.
- lifestyle
Aquarians Are Taking Us for a Walk This Season
Where they lead, we will follow.
- lifestyle
Working Pets of the World, Unite—It’s Capricorn Season
Give them structure or give them...more structure!
- lifestyle
Stick Your Head Out of the Car Window — It’s Sagittarius Season
Let those ears flap in the wind and live your life with abandon during the season of the literal horse girl.
- lifestyle
Scorpio Season Is For Celebrating Your Ride-or-Die Pet
The dog who won’t leave your side or the cat who has a hit list full of your enemies is probably a Scorpio.
- lifestyle
In Libra Season, Every Pet Gets the Same Amount of Treats
Libras are the undisputed favorite humans at the dog park.
- lifestyle
Take a Sun Bath on the Coziest Chaise Lounge For Taurus Season
It’s time for the most pampered people and pets to shine.
