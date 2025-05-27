What Dog Breed Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Find out if you're more of a Chihuahua or maybe a Golden Retriever.

When you become a dog parent, something happens to your brain. Suddenly, you think of everything through the lens of, well, being a dog parent. There’s the practical stuff, like if your pup will miss you too much if you go out with your friends (eh, better stay home).

But then there’s the existential stuff, like the parts of your identity with which your dog is totally intertwined, like if you and your dog are astrologically compatible. Then, of course, that opens up a whole different kind of astral projection — one where we shamelessly assign Zodiac stereotypes to unsuspecting dogs for our own entertainment (and maybe a little cosmic truth). So have some fun and read on to find out what kind of dog you are based on your sun sign.

Irina Polonina / Stocksy

Aries — Jack Russell Terrier

You’re the trailblazing gymbro of the Zodiac — jacked on adrenaline, a Napoleon complex, and totally convinced you’re the hero of this journey. You turn every hang into a competition no one agreed to, have 100 percent accidentally injured someone while trying to flirt, and are no longer welcome in at least one space due to a few jokes that landed poorly. They call it zero impulse control — you call it passion; they say red flag, you’re already chasing it. You think your desire to be the little spoon is a secret. Babe, we all know.

Side quest

You lead a “release the hounds” revolution because the moment demanded it, abandon the movement mid-escape to chase a bird, and end up in a stranger’s car because you’re random like that.

Red flag

You pick fights with dogs three times your size then gleefully sprint off yelling, “It was a joke!” when it looks like you could lose.

Vibe check

You are a charismatic motivational speaker with a short fuse, killer instincts, and an allergy to planning.

Cavan Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Taurus — Basset Hound

You’re a couch-pilled cuddle monster with a regulated nervous system, the gravitas of full embodiment, and zero tolerance for grind culture. You rest easy with the languid confidence that karma will circle back on your enemies — and the patience to wait lifetimes. Too cute to stay mad at, too stubborn to move, you bay like a bovine ghost when there’s a sudden change in the lounge aesthetic, then sing the song of your people when a well-executed charcuterie board appears.

Side quest

You complete your olfactory journal after discovering a bold new base note behind the neighbor’s trash cans.

Red flag

You gaslight your human family into thinking they never said “Let’s go for a hike” while doing your best impression of a Roman statue who’s vibing in a relaxed, semi-supine position.

Vibe check

You are a velvet-wrapped sensualist with the standards of a sommelier, the comedic timing of a seasoned lounge act, and a sweet-natured stability that makes everyone feel safe to just be.

Olga Sibirskaya / Stocksy

Gemini — Chihuahua

Mostly pocket angel, a little bit demon, you’re a caffeine-fueled fidget toy with high-speed wit who probably needs to touch grass. Vibrating with genius one minute, disassociating in a blanket fort the next, you self-regulate by narrating your life in real time and buying a new sweater. Sure, you’ve got a bad rap, but you just said what everyone was thinking, and that happened last week — you’re a different dog now.

Side quest

You interrupt a meditation class from inside a handbag to ask if anyone else is also spiraling.

Red flag

You will bite the hand that pets you (it’s just a love nibble!) but will develop separation anxiety when said hand pulls away.

Vibe check

You are a restless ride-or-die with a hot take for every lap. You think “chilling” is reading seven tabs at once while listening to a podcast and texting in all caps.

NA Creative Studio / Shutterstock

Cancer — Great Dane

A homebody in a horse’s body, you need your own couch, soul fam, and about six Scooby Snacks to function. You present as tough because you’re tender — sure, you could win a fight with the velocity of your tail wag, but you’d rather cuddle-crush someone with the weight of your love. Equal parts intuitive guardian and emotional wreck, you don’t always remember what day it is, but you recall the energetic tone of 2014 like it was yesterday.

Side quest

You see directly into souls (and sandwiches) — and lick both from two feet away.

Red flag

You ghost on plans and ignore texts under certain lunar transits. You question whether your bestie truly knows you when they misread the subtext of your sigh.

Vibe check

You are a soulful sad boi with prophetic dream recall, seconds from inserting yourself into the middle of the hug.

Samantha Gehrmann / Stocksy

Leo — Golden Retriever

You’re the literal golden child of the Zodiac — a joyful lion cosplaying as a dog, a walking serotonin boost who lowkey thinks they invented the concept of fun. Enduringly popular, you bear the burden of being beloved. You have a well-concealed panic that you’ll need to do jazz hands forever accompanied by the resigned grit of someone who damn well knows they will. Simultaneously majestic and a goofball, you delight in others as much as they delight in you, even if you do leave your hair everywhere.

Side quest

You choreograph and perform a bespoke greeting routine for each household member, collect a fanbase of at least 12 strangers per walk just to prove you still got it.

Red flag

You play fetch like nobody’s watching and quietly die inside if no one is, in fact, watching.

Vibe check

You are a big-hearted himbo with a show-stopping smile, a loud inner-child, and a full-time gig as the best thing that’s happened to humanity.

Leigh Love / Stocksy

Virgo — Poodle

Hypoallergenic and a little high-maintenance, you’re a detail-oriented debutante on a gut-health journey and your third puzzle of the day. Beneath the curls and beyond the side-eye lies a secretly silly human-language speaker with an uncanny grasp of social semiotics and a finely tuned BS radar. Grooming isn’t optional, feedback is essential, and routines are sacred.

Side quest

You audit the water intake, screen time, and nervous systems of your pack and master-manipulate them into healthier choices without them realizing.

Red flag

You’re that one friend who’s the therapist for everyone else while discreetly having a slow-motion meltdown.

Vibe check

You are an elegant assassin of inefficiency who liked cottage cheese before it was a trendy high-protein snack. You love to prance home early to disassociate in an herbal face mask.

WildStrawberry / Shutterstock

Libra — Afghan Hound

A chaotic-neutral traffic stopper with the hair of a powdered magistrate and the mind of a hung jury, you won’t go to bed until everyone’s on good terms or at least agreed you looked incredible tonight. You’re in your learning-about-boundaries era — so far, that means fleeing the scene at 40 mph the moment things get too real and blaming it on a squirrel. That won’t stop you dolling out romantic advice like a Renaissance courtesan while diffusing your hair and the tension in the room simultaneously.

Side quest

You patent a silk bonnet that stays on through high-speed existential crises, Irish exits, and last-minute UN peace mediations.

Red flag

You act aloof all day, then melt into your person’s lap only after they’ve apologized for something you never actually mentioned out loud.

Vibe check

You are an avant-garde aristocrat with a calendar of vague commitments who simply asks for 90 minutes of grooming time before forming an opinion.

Melanie DeFazio / Stocksy

Scorpio — Pit Bull (and mixes)

Misunderstood and magnetic, you’ve been called intense — maybe even intimidating — but those in your inner sanctum know that beneath the tough exterior is a deep-feeling land seal who simply wants to possess the souls of those you love (just to keep them safe, it’s chill). You’ll cuddle someone through a cancellation and an ego death with the calm presence of a seasoned end-of-life doula and the emotional tenacity of a linebacker. You need intimacy like oxygen — but also, everyone is legally required to appreciate your sleek beauty.

Side quest

You compile a dossier on the apartment manager who made the mistake of questioning your presence in the complex.

Red flag

You can’t hide that sparkle in your eye during a crisis; always has that smug, “I already know” vibe — even when you definitely didn’t know.

Vibe check

You are a psychic angel (of the apocalypse) with an inauthenticity radar and a favorite tarot card (The Tower).

Sarah Wight Photography LLC / Stocksy

Sagittarius — Husky

Gregarious and rather pleased with yourself, you run on cult-leader charisma, reckless optimism, and energetically preface every howl with “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears.” Sure, you live in a house, but your soul is on the wind — wild, free, questing with Odysseus across strange and amazing lands. Gleefully naughty, frustratingly adorable, your current philosophy: Life’s short. If you don’t eat the couch and bury the remaining pieces across the yard, who will?

Side quest

You give a keynote speech titled “Running Away Isn’t Avoidance If You Learn Something On the Way” in a shredded Patagonia fleece at the Decolonize the Dog Park rally.

Red flags

You are most likely to befriend an intruder and to scream when tethered as part of an embodied praxis of dissent.

Vibe check

You are the original Woo Girl™ — the philosophical party menace with wanderlust who swears by their long-distance cardio routine.

Samantha Gehrmann / Stocksy

Capricorn — German Shepherd

It’s a dog-eat-dog world, baby, and you’ve seen some sh*t. Sure, you may be the reason people cross the street, but you're just trying to survive late-stage capitalism and a long stint of seasonal depression. You’re not loyal to the system — you’re loyal to your people inside it who’d get crushed without you. You find comfort in the grind (aka the hard stuff in life) and dignity in denial. And if no one steps up, you will take over.

Side quest

You organize the local dogs into a neighborhood K9 security unit with nightly drills and a strict chain of command rooted in mutual respect and fear.

Red flag

You think vulnerability is suspicious. You decline cuddles, then hover protectively in the doorway for two hours.

Vibe check

You are a sardonic dark lord with high standards, a flat weasel toy opens in new tab you’d die for, and an unspoken promise to outlive your enemies.

Lichtflut / Shutterstock

Aquarius — Xoloitzcuintli

Created by a god, mistaken for a cryptid, you weren’t bred to follow training cues — you were summoned to linger at the veil between worlds and ask why we cross it. You don’t need constant affection — or eyebrows, for that matter — but you do require ideological intimacy and a cozy astral-projection pillow. Sure, you seem aloof, but the real ones know you’re pleasantly warm to the touch. You love to translate quantum chaos into terms your therapist will nod at.

Side quest

You absorb the electromagnetic radiation from the household Wi-Fi and quietly return it to Earth.

Red flag

You will fake-listen to someone who’s talking to you while drafting the blueprints for your off-grid, anti-hegemonic nudist community.

Vibe check

You are an ancient alien who logged in from another plane. You are this close to logging out again, honestly, you guys.

Nicole Mlakar / Stocksy

Pisces — Mixed-breed rescue

You showed up at the shelter during your Saturn return with soft eyes, tangled fur, and the kind of aura that makes people say you look like a sickly Victorian Child pleading to see sunlight. No one knows your lineage, and frankly, it’s irrelevant — you’re still processing 11 other past lives before you can even begin on this one. There’s always one leaf stuck to you. You harmonize with whale song, cry with the rain, sleep 20 hours a day and yet somehow still seem energetically overextended.

Side quest

You approach strangers who are going through something to gently press your forehead to theirs like a blessing.

Red flag

You refuse to eat unless someone recites Mary Oliver’s “Wild Geese” poem, though you didn’t have any trouble eating two chakra crystals and a short novel at 2 a.m. when everyone was sleeping.

Vibe check

You are a transcendental romantic with the soul of an artist and a new emotionally unavailable crush every Wednesday.