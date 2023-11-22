10 Sweaters Your Dog Might Need This Winter — Really
As Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph say, it’s “sweata weatha” — for your pup, too.
OK, dog parents, before the first flurry of snowflakes fall it’s time we clear something up: Your dog can get coldopens in a new tab. For years, people have perpetuated the myth that their pups have fur coats to protect them against the cold weather, and it’s simply wrong — and dangerous. “Just like us, many dogs are more comfortable outside when wearing an extra layer,” saysopens in a new tab Dr. Nancy Kay, a board-certified specialist in the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine. In other words, sweater weather isn’t just for crunchy-leaf season; your pup could benefit from a jumper (as they say in the U.K.) all winter long.
In addition, Dr. Kay stresses that each dog’s needs in the winter can be specific to its breed and size. “Smaller dogs, in particular, have difficulty maintaining a normal body temperature when exposed to freezing conditions. Regardless of their size, Dr. Kay asserts that most pups need some form of protection against the elements, with little exception: “If the love of your canine life happens to be an Arctic breed (Malamute, Husky, Samoyed), no need for canine clothing!”
Bottom line, it seems that it is the rule — not the exception — that your dog needs a go-to extra layer for those extra-chilly nights. Luckily, there has never been more variety when it comes to comfortable and stylish options for your pup. Below, our sweater weather favorites to keep your favorite family member toasty all winter long.
Remember, pup parents: Introduce your dog to clothing on a slow and steady basis! Many dogs will not be used to wearing an extra layer — even when they are needed to keep them warm during below-freezing potty breaks. Don’t wait until it’s negative-zero degrees outside to wrangle your pup into a sweater for the first time. Instead, consult training methodsopens in a new tab similar to teaching them how to wear a harness to get them comfortable and cozy (and safe!) this winter.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
