Are You and Your Cat Astrologically Compatible?

Cats appear determined to maintain their enigmatic and beguiling disposition (though there are some who take on a more dog-like demeanor opens in a new tab ). In our search for insight, we humans are left with little choice but to intrude upon their psyches using the ancient art of astrology.

While all signs can thrive in harmonious relationships, the temperament, lifestyle, and nurturing approach of some astrological alignments may be more naturally suited than others. Here, we explore compatibility considerations between your sign and your feline counterparts’, focusing on Sun signs.

As the easiest to determine without exact birth data, the Sun sign can reveal core aspects of your pet’s personality and what brings them meaning. Below, find your sign and see which cat sign you are the most compatible with — as well as a few other signs ruled by compatible planets who could also be great cosmic matches for you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ruling planet: Mars

Your cosmically ordained match: Sagittarius, the wanderer

Like you, the Sagittarius is not an inside cat. This sign rules the legs, and these felines must stretch theirs, collecting friends, tales, and mysterious surface wounds from the road as they go. A Sagittarius is down for an adventure, be it an impulsive decision to sell your possessions and become a van-lifer opens in a new tab or an impromptu outing to the park.

With urgency and energy to parallel your own, they are the clumsy cat-dogs of the zodiac who take everything at a sprint: Car rides, digging in potted plants, and playing fetch may all be in their wheelhouse. Occupying a jubilant yet elusive presence in the household, Saggitarians hold their tails high in adversity and enjoy the company of humans and animals, as long as you don't mind that they sometimes get the crazy eyes when you play with them (you get it).

Challenges for an Aries-Sagittarius match

Space, stimulation, and safety are the main concerns for these felines, who need playmates and space to climb and cavort. While robust, they make the most of their nine lives — ensuring they are not chewing on something dangerous and locating them from your neighbor's closet or the top of the highest tree in your street may be the greatest challenge.

Other potential matches: Leo and Aquarius

Sharing your independent spirit, an Aquarius cat may be a low-maintenance and laid-back companion who is weird enough to keep you entertained. Coming in almost as hot as you do, a Leo requires a little (a lot) more attention, matching your bravado and fun-loving fondness for high-octane play.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ruled by: Mercury

Your cosmically ordained match: Leo, the queen

As two of the most strong-willed and sassy signs, this union is founded on mutual respect for one another's charisma, taste, and distinct personal power. Leo cats consider themselves somewhere between Elizabeth Taylor opens in a new tab and Mufusa, King of the Pride Lands, and are fond of climbing up high to survey their domain and subjects (the rest of y’all).

These little lions of the zodiac tend to be alpha cats who rule their street or home with an iron paw — giving everyone attitude, expecting special treatment, and somehow being adored by all. With your shared appreciation of the gorgeous side of life, you likely enable this behavior with an appropriate level of pampering, high-end cat accessories, and almost enough attention. Loyal and generous (aka they are generously allowing you to bask in their presence), your devotion will be reciprocated with showy affections, soul-vibrating purrs, and gifts of prey lovingly draped on your pillow.

Challenges for a Taurus-Leo match

As stubborn as each other, all too frequently, you may get caught up in a frustrating battle of wills as your non-negotiable needs come up against those of your cat, who knows what they want and expects they will get it. If you’re seeking a cuddly companion who’s not too rowdy, a Leo may be a little demanding and full of playful energy — somehow precisely timed to when you are settling down to watch your show.

Other potential options: Libra, Cancer, and Virgo

Your grounded stability and acute understanding of what feels, tastes, and sounds good make you a popular choice for many cats, who will thrive under your consistent care and luxe consumer choices. As your fellow Venus-ruled sign, Libra cats tirelessly bear the heavy burden of being beautiful and are masters of the slow “I love you” blink opens in a new tab .



Alternatively, Virgos excel in the art of the polite paw tap and are devoted to maintaining your chill (as long as you maintain the cleaning schedule), while a Cancer cat will materialize on your lap if you are seated for more than a few minutes — yes, this includes the toilet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ruling planet: Mercury

Your cosmically ordained match: Aquarius, the maverick

You can put up with any number of quirks provided your companions (cat or otherwise) don’t bore you or get clingy — the self-sufficient Aquarian cat feels the same about the company they keep. Eccentric, smarter than most humans you know, and prone to the zoomies opens in a new tab at inappropriate times, you share an animated and communicative bond — when you cross paths, that is.

Your mutual need for variety and broad social circles means neither of you will be waiting around for the other at home. Aloof and unbothered, these cats occupy a unique zone at the intersection of the solitary and social and may show as much affection to a stranger as they do to you. Matching your friendly curiosity and ability to converse with anyone, Aquarian cats tend to bond more closely with humans and other species over fellow felines.

Other potential matches: Sagittarius and Libra

Robust and opinionated, Saggitarian felines share your love of novelty and lively environments, suiting those who favor the freedom and flexibility of a cat that sometimes acts like a transient guest. Just as verbal but a little more socially sophisticated, a Libra may have a larger online following than you and will gladly gossip with you for hours on end.

Challenges for a Gemini-Aquarius match

Exploration, independence, and interaction are essential for an Aquarian kitty’s wellbeing, who may languish without the freedom of a cat door or sufficient mental and social stimulation. You could find their emotionally enigmatic nature and unpredictable affections a little impersonal at times when you could really use the comforting warmth of a cat cuddle.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Ruling planet: the moon

Your cosmically ordained match: Taurus, the stalwart

The prototypical lap cat and emotional support animal, Taurus feline’s are the cat equivalent of being tucked into your bed under a feather duvet and high thread count sheet. A homebody who loves cuddling and moving minimally, like you, these cats thrive in environments that are familiar, cozy, and consistent. Both creatures of habit, deep sentimentality, and excellent memory, whether it’s a grudge, a beloved possession, or a special person, you nurture it with similar devotion.

The only time the sassy heights of this cat are on display is when they are roused to protect a toy, lounging spot, and most of all, food. The stereotypes are true: Taurus cats adore food, and their refusal to eat the bottom layer of their wet kibble isn’t fussiness but a strategy to ensure there are reserves for leaner times. With a dulcet-toned purr and a fondness for head butting opens in a new tab , these fluffy little bulls would happily be near you 24/7 and are tolerant and affectionate family cats.

Challenges for a Cancer-Taurus-match:

While your natural rhythms and routines are not static, accommodating your energetic and emotional flux, a Taurus cat may have inflexible needs for routine. This fixed earth sign resists change and requires a stable, consistent environment, which may be challenging to maintain without additional caretakers.

Other potential matches: Scorpio and Pisces

Nurturing and emotionally attuned to your animal companions, your psychic water sign sisters are just as attuned to your energy as they are to your bathtime, which they love to participate in by dipping their little paws in the water. Whether you go for a lover (Pisces) or a fighter (Scorpio), both share a predilection for confined spaces, vibes, and the intimate security of your protective and loving companionship.

Leo (July 23—August 22)

Ruling planet: the sun

Your cosmically ordained match: Aries, the top dog

The friskiest and fastest cat of all the signs, an Aries may rival you in their confidence, (cat)titude and need to express themselves. Quick to get mad and just as quick to get over it, these felines will keep you entertained with their spirited zest, will always talk back if you tell them off, and will take great joy in hiding under furniture and grabbing your feet unexpectedly when you walk by.

It’s important that life is not dull for either of you, nor will it be with this independent cat who shares your playfulness and 100 times your energy levels. Like a Leo, an Aries feline can’t help but make an impression before stealing a scallop off your plate and running off to scrap with much larger neighborhood animals. Their affections are bestowed entirely on their own terms, often in the form of gifts of prey or late-night bedroom break-ins to curl up on your head.

Other potential matches: Libra and Sagittarius.

Whether it’s attention, praise, or gifts, you love to give almost as much as you love to receive, and a Libra cat will generously accept your adoration, pose exquisitely opens in a new tab for your selfies, and reciprocate with exactly the same amount of affection and compliance the scenario calls for.

Just as social as a Libra but far less fussy or domestically inclined, a Saggittarian is as fun-loving as you are but has the kind of wanderlust that lends itself to an open cat-door policy.

Challenges for a Leo-Aries match

These cats are masters of escape and need an environment where they can run, play, and expend their tremendous energy and mischief. Consistent in their “act first, apologize later” philosophy, they may break things or injure themselves doing parkour off walls, and can be intolerant of animals they perceive as intruders (like your frightened dog who rightfully also lives in your home opens in a new tab ).

That being said, introducing another cat playmate opens in a new tab with appropriate stamina, such as a Sagittarius, may be beneficial.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ruling planet: Mercury

Your cosmically ordained match: Pisces

As two signs that sit opposite one another in the zodiac, you may be moved and motivated by each other’s strengths — while your focus is on tending to the practical demands of the earthbound experience, a Pisces cat has their hands full looking after the needs of your soul (i.e., they always know when you need a supportive nuzzle opens in a new tab , even before you do).

Intuitive, gentle, and prone to unpredictable vibe shifts, these cats dance to their own tune and love candlelight, music, and staying outside on rainy days. Homebodies at heart, Pisces cats will thrive in the stable environment and consistent nurturing you provide, responding with unlimited cat therapy in the form of deep cuddling, restorative sleep- snuggling, and regular cat-tongue exfoliation sessions.

Challenges for a Virgo-Pisces match

While these cats tend to go with the flow, they are sensitive to their environment and the emotions of those around them. They can be easily scared and prone to hiding opens in a new tab , especially when they psychically sense a vet visit is imminent. A fish tank or cat water fountain will mesmerize them for hours, but these felines also love company and can become needy without consistent love and companionship.

Other potential matches: Taurus and Capricorn

These cats relish in the pleasures and predictability of domesticity — just as happy to observe nature from the comfort of their cat window perch as they are to observe you have purchased the premium cat food.

While each has a unique ’tude, elegance, and reason for sitting on your laptop keyboard, these cats will all take pleasure in your consistent rhythms, responding with a loyal devotion and respect for the preservation of your order, artisanal glassware, and collection of rare houseplants.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ruling planet: Venus

Your cosmically ordained match: Capricorn

Silky (if not, you must treat them like they are), dignified, and graceful, a Capricorn is one of the most polite and house-trained cats of the zodiac, who will not only preserve the harmony of your home environment but add to the aesthetic. Comfortable with city life and apartment dwelling, these kitties appreciate routine but can adapt to some inconsistency —provided things measure up. Luckily, your elevated sensibilities, grooming diligence (both for yourself and this discerning feline), and cat-product selections reach their standards.

While they are not overly demonstrative, you may find the grounded consistency of these cats calming, and they will reward your care with a dedication to being a good cat, approaching their self-appointed pest control, morning wake-up call, and hallway monitor roles with a dignified seriousness. The love of a Capricorn deepens over time, becoming both more profound and playful as they gradually let down their guard — a process encouraged by praise and rewards.

Challenges for a Libra-Capricorn match:

You may find the demeanor of these cats a little stern or self-contained if you are seeking a sweet-natured and affectionate cat companion. Your consistency may also be under the microscope with this ambitious and organized cat, who will be sure to let you know when you displease them and has no problem nudging you toward their own self-interest.

Other potential matches: Taurus, Leo, and Gemini

Whether you’re seeking the companionship of a sentient pillow (Taurus) or a big-hearted diva who expects you to greet them at the door (Leo), both signs share your appreciation for the luxurious side of life and will respond with their steadfast love and affections. Fellow air sign Gemini shares your intellect and social orientation, keeping you entertained and on your toes with their unique quirks, constant communication, and need for stimulating interaction.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ruling Planet: Pluto

Your cosmically ordained match: Cancer

The phrase “still waters run deep” was coined for your sign, conveying the Scorpionic tendency to conceal a rich — and at times tumultuous — inner world behind a composed exterior. In fact, you may find the Cancer cat’s ability to pick up on and reflect your well-hidden feelings rather alarming. This crabby cat shares a similarly hard exoskeleton, whereby their initially shy exterior will give way to an infinite wellspring of love and affection for those they trust and consider family.

Unable to conceal their many moods, these cats dwell in watery realms of deep feeling and unpredictable emotions that come on fast and pass unpredictably. At any moment, they may be the friendliest, most depressed, or content cat you know. That is to say, they understand the passionate heights and depths of the human and animal experience and really do get it when you feel like setting a building on fire. Cancerian felines have a strong attachment to their familiar home environment and will flourish under the mood lighting and sense of sanctuary you create there.

Challenges for a Scorpio-Cancer match:

Twenty minutes before you arrive home, this cat will be stationed at the window, eagerly awaiting your return. The question remains: Did they ever stop waiting while you were away? These are some of the least independent cats of the zodiac, so you may need to navigate the cuddly-to-clingy continuum. You may you feel your personal space is being invaded, especially if there are no other companions in the house upon which they can bestow their affections.

Other potential matches: Pisces, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

Instinctive, complex, and deeply connected to your feline familiars, a fellow Scorpio cat may truly be a kindred spirit. Sharing your emotional and intuitive sensitivity, a Pisces will also bond deeply and telepathically with you, while a Capricorn offers a different kind of mutual understanding grounded in your strategic and self-contained natures.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ruling planet: Jupiter

Your cosmically ordained match: Gemini

One of the most quick-witted and verbal cats in the zodiac, a Gemini can somehow play with you and all of their toys simultaneously without skipping a beat on their steady stream of opinions about everything and everyone. These bossy companions will follow you around the house, distracting you with their many vocalizations and investigating every bag, box, and cabinet containing delicate items in their environment.

Hyperactive, mischievous, and always a little feral, you have met your match in this acrobatic cat and their many personalities. Without fail, they will entertain you by switching from cuddly play to attack in a second or ignore you for three days and then cling on for dear life for two.

Neither of you has much need for routines; what you do need is variety and social stimulation. Just as friendly and perhaps more curious than you are, these cats may happily accompany you on outings, taking to a cat backpack opens in a new tab or leash with the same enthusiasm you have for new experiences.

Challenges for a Sagittarius-Gemini match:

Quick to bore and susceptible to restless anxiety, these felines require more interaction, mental stimulation, and variety than most, particularly if they are indoor cats. If you’re a Saggittarian who needs plenty of freedom to roam, sharing their care with other human and animal companions may prevent the relentless meowing of an unhappy Gemini feline.

Other potential matches: Aries and Aquarius

Independent and exploratory, these cats share your understanding that love and companionship are tantamount to freedom. While mutual respect for each other’s paths of wondering and wandering means sometimes neither of you is round enough to realize the other is not there, you love sharing your opinions and ideas when you do cross paths.

While the tremendous energy of an Aries is more aligned to spirited play-fighting, an Aquarius meets you at the social and cerebral end of the spectrum.

Capricorn (December 22 -January 19)

Ruling planet: Saturn

Your cosmically ordained match: Virgo, the devotee

Elegant and with a resting b***h face in the same league as yours — the Virgo cat has high standards — for themselves and you, and a disdain for laziness that may force you to rise punctually, courtesy of your cat alarm clock. Just as you respect this strong work ethic and detail-oriented efficiency, the Virgo cat respects your diligence in their care.

Your choice of cat food, brushing regularity — the elegant restraint of the premium cat toy with its ethically sourced feather — are all likely influenced by the subtle guidance (some may say manipulation) of this communicative cat who has highly specific likes and dislikes. Apart from the occasional siesta in your freshly laundered laundry, these cats are well-behaved and neat members of the household.

Acts of service is the Virgo cat’s love language, demonstrating devotion by bestowing their discerning affections when they see fit, always coming when they are called, and grooming you almost as meticulously as they do themselves.

Challenges for a Capricorn-Virgo match

Maintaining an ordered environment and consistent care may be the most significant factor to note. Skittish, particular, and sensitive about smells, food, and the privacy and cleanliness of their litter box opens in a new tab , a loud, unpredictable household or distracted human companion will likely bring out the anxious sides of this cat.

Other potential matches: Taurus and Libra

A Taurus cat resonates deeply with your loyalty and reliability, eagerly anticipating your punctual approach to their feeding schedule but happy to steer you off course with their insatiable need for belly rubs.

A charmer by nature, Libra felines may exhibit a more beguiling approach to getting what they want. Their delight in your working from home may necessitate a cat keyboard protector or compel you to provide these copycats with their own laptop opens in a new tab so they feel included.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Ruling planet: Uranus

Your cosmically ordained match: Libra, the socialite

As the two signs associated with egalitarianism, these cats can be as friendly as dogs, bestowing an equal amount of charm and cheer to all animals and humans who enter their domain. However, it must be noted that compliments, affection, and gifts will compel them to abandon their ethics of equality in an instant. Sharing your curiosity and need for social and intellectual stimulation, Libras learn quickly and may model their lifestyle on your behavior, particularly if no other animals are in the household.

This makes them most likely to observe you using the toilet opens in a new tab and follow suit. The eternal search for equilibrium motivating this cat means you may come to know distinctly contrasting facets of their temperament. Sometimes, they will lay around all day thinking, sleeping it off, and giving people the side-eye, only for the full might of their loving Libra ways to emerge at night, when they take great joy in being tucked in next to you and purring all night long.

Challenges for an Aquarius-Libra match

Privacy can be scarce with these affectionate felines, raising a tension between your independent nature and the Libran’s natural impulse to seek unity that can make them better suited to larger households. While they are skilled in winning over non-cat people with their feline wiles, an environment of indifference or solitude may amplify nervous or clingy tendencies.

Other potential matches: Sagittarius, Gemini

These cats have big personalities that will flourish in social and free-spirited environments. Sagittarius and Gemini felines share your disinterest in the conventional and are among the signs most inclined to form interspecies friendships. Whether tech gadgets, holistic healing, or DIY obstacle courses, their openness to new experience means they will be willing to try most experimental approaches you take to their care.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ruled by: Jupiter

Cosmically Ordained: Scorpio

Your animal relationships tend to transcend mere companionship — nor would the Scorpio cat expect anything less than, say, to possess you, body and soul. This feline may be one of your closest confidants, not that you have much choice; their shrewd perception and mind-reading abilities mean they know anyway. While initially unsettling, you may find it oddly comforting to have such a vigilant guardian by your side, including their perturbing level of direct eye contact when you wake up in the dead of night.

Suspicious, possessive, and highly protective of those they have bonded with, this cat has your back and doesn’t like to share. Born hunters and nocturnal prowlers, the horror of being perceived looms large in these felines, who need dark nooks and private spaces of sanctuary to hide away in. Your empathetic nature, unconditional love, and gentle touch offer another form of refuge to a cat ruled by this intense sign, who shares a profoundly introspective and sensitive nature that is reserved for very few.

Challenges for a Pisces-Scorpio match:

Territorial, a little controlling, and with demands they will ensure you meet, the tension between the Scorpio cat’s inflexible nature and your go-with-the-flow attitude may be the most pronounced. Once they have chosen you, introducing intimate partners or other animals may need to be sensitively handled.

A tendency toward hyper-vigilance and environmental sensitivity may be hard to accommodate in more free-wheeling living situations, meaning these cats can be better suited to one pet or even one-person households.

Other potential matches: Taurus and Cancer

Deeply sentimental, devotional, and snack-forward, both signs tend to love music and children — or at least they definitely like being carried around like babies themselves. Shared needs to feel connected, safe, and comforted may lead to a closely intimate and affectionate connection with either sign.