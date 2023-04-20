Take a Sun Bath on the Coziest Chaise Lounge For Taurus Season

Clothes, fragrance, massage, mimosas, and fine leather goods…Welcome to Treat Yo’Self opens in a new tab month, a.k.a, Taurus season. Why not take a page from Stranger Things star Joe Keery’s book and relax with a Pomeranian opens in a new tab and a glass of champagne while we get to know the stalwart bull and why they are celestially ordained as the most loyal, attractive, and cuddly animal-allies in the zodiac.

As the fixed expression of spring, Taurus governs the green realms, the cashmere realms, the I-shall-not-be-moved realms, and the “ 100 percent That Bitch opens in a new tab ” realms. Don’t hate them ’cause they’re beautiful; Taurus is the earthy throne of Venus. They are the material embodiment of love, beauty, aesthetics, the arts, and our values. In this fixed-earth sign, ideas and principles must be realized in the material world. That is to say, style cannot come without substance. Or, as Lizzo demonstrated in a recent Instagram makeup tutorial opens in a new tab , social justice discourse will not come at the expense of a poorly contoured jawline.

This is the stubborn grit of Taurus, one of embodying their values and remaining steadfast in the face of obstacles. We can see all the best Taurean traits in Cher’s four-year-struggle to free the “world’s loneliest elephant” from a zoo in Pakistan, Channing Tatum’s navigating the challenges of a directorial debut with an animal co-star to honor his late dog Lulu, and Lizzo’s vocal support of veganism. Last year, Lizzo donated opens in a new tab her hit song “Good As Hell” to a PETA ad promoting veganism, and she regularly serves vegan recipes opens in a new tab with her zero-fucks-given opens in a new tab Taurean swagger on TikTok. She has also encouraged her fans to adopt shelter dogs opens in a new tab and delighted concertgoers by bringing adoptable puppies opens in a new tab onstage to raise awareness about animal rescue.

Indeed, “feelin’ good as hell” is the birthright of the Taurus. Like a bull in the field, chomping on daisies and flirting with the cows, this sign speaks to the sensual joys of being in a physical body. Enter Lizzo’s “ SELF-LOVE GURU ERA opens in a new tab ” body normalization advocacy and sexy celebration of being in her own body. Taureans tend to have heightened senses of smell and taste, of what feels and sounds good. This makes them experts in earthly pleasures: They are our connoisseurs, elevated aesthetes, and snuggle bunnies, and they always know what to order.

To this zodiac sign, feeling good also means looking good. It’s no surprise that a Taurus is at the helm of Versace and its enduring opulence and influence. And even less of a surprise is that Donatella Versace’s Jack Russell Terrier, Audrey (named after fellow Taurus Audrey Hepburn), only ever wears custom pieces from the fashion house. The star of her own capsule opens in a new tab collection, Audrey’s own Instagram opens in a new tab is replete with the elevated Taurean archetype of being on one’s chaise lounge.

Of course, it’s not all bucolic barnyard scenes and luxury products. In the ancient world, the bull was considered a creature of the heavens, sacrificed to harness the ferocious creative power of the gods. One only has to rewatch Tatum’s dance to “ Pony opens in a new tab ” (that man really loves horses) in Magic Mike XXL for an education in the virility and physicality of this sign. Tatum discovered astrology opens in a new tab back in 2019, at which point he must have learned about the deep bonds of attachment that are characteristic of his sun sign. His recent film Dog was inspired by the final road trip he took with his own Pit Bull / Catahoula, Lulu opens in a new tab , after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Fellow dog person (and soon-to-be Cat Person opens in a new tab ) Nicholas Braun took a characteristically embodied Taurean approach to dogs on screen for his role as Cousin Greg in Succession. While he is a devoted dad to his own pooch, Stevie opens in a new tab , Braun based his bumbling character (who first appears on screen in a dog costume opens in a new tab ) on a friend’s Australian Shepherd that he was looking after when auditioning for the role.

This sign may take time to get started but are an inexorable force of nature once they do. This determination is documented opens in a new tab in Cher & The Loneliest Elephant, which captures Cher’s tireless efforts to free the elephant Kaavan, who spent most of his life in captivity and was recently moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia. The Goddess of Pop continues to use her platform and resources to advocate for other wild animals in captivity opens in a new tab through her charity Free The Wild opens in a new tab .