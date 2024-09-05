Find out if your kitty’s name made the list.

There are a lot of important must-dos when you first bring home a cat — finding a litter box opens in a new tab they won’t turn their nose up at, buying a cat tree opens in a new tab that doesn’t clash with your couch, investing in pet insurance opens in a new tab … the list goes on. But one task stands out above all others as the most exciting and the most daunting: choosing a name. The possibilities are endless, and it’s a whole lot of responsibility.

Some pet parents choose to go the creative route, naming their cats after everything from puns to celebrities — or both (we all remember Pedro Pspspscal, opens in a new tab right?). Others choose to stick to some tried-and-true monikers. In a new survey, U.S. News found opens in a new tab the ten most popular cat names in the United States — and they’re classics for a reason.

The 10 most popular cat names in the United States

U.S. News took data from a pet insurance company to narrow down the most commonly used cat names. Below are the top names in the United States.

10. Leo

The actor? The painter? The astrological fire sign? Whatever your attachment to the name, Leo’s a solid choice.

9. Kitty

For the pet parent who doesn’t want to overthink it.

8. Loki

The name of the Norse trickster god is a good fit for a mischievous cat — or a cat who’s partial to Marvel movies.

7. Charlie

Fun fact: The original meaning opens in a new tab of Charlie is “free man.” Individualistic cats can relate.

6. Simba

For the cat who just can’t wait to be king.

5. Lucy

This popular name means “light” — perfect for the kitten bringing new light to your life.

4. Bella

Twilight fans, unite. Bella’s popular for cats, but it’s even more popular for dogs: It comes in as the number one most popular name for dogs, according to U.S. News. opens in a new tab

3. Oliver

It doesn’t get more timeless than this titular Dickens moniker; the name “Oliver” goes back to Medieval England. opens in a new tab

2. Milo

Milo also shows up on the list of most popular dog names, but unlike Bella, this one ranks more highly for cats. Milo is the ninth most popular name for dogs.

1. Luna

And, drumroll, the most popular cat name in the United States is the definition of a classic: Luna. If you have a little Luna purring away in your home, you’re in great company.

More findings

Simba and Loki weren’t the only movie-inspired names that popped up often. Nala (another Lion King favorite) and Momo (from Avatar: The Last Airbender) were also commonly repeated.

Food-related names were also common: Oreo came in 15th, Pepper came in 17th, and Mochi came in 20th.