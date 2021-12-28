It’s that festive time of year again

when the halls are decked and the family gathers

and these monsters shred through thoughtfully-wrapped presents only to complain

before anyone thinks to give the cat hers.

Even along the fireplace mantlepiece

there are, for some reason, tiny gifts stuffed in socks

but the greatest gift is the one that’ll bring me peace

yes, it’s you, an empty box.

Bigs, smalls, stouts or talls

there’s no size cardboard I will discard

it’s safe and empty with ideally four walls

so I’ll sit in here and watch my humans watch the Christmas classic Die Hard.

This empty box is where

I will chew and scratch and sleep

and plot and toil and swear

and stalk and nap and creep.

The former inhabitant is long gone

some worthless sweater or Macbook Pro or candle evicted from this box

Now I reside here, in you, from dusk till dawn

my personal cat cave — this rocks!

If my humans ever throw you away I’ll ponder

ways to guilt them — from relentless crying to the unorthodox —

because my love for you will never wander

and forever I will pine for you my beautiful OH LOOK STRING!!!!!!