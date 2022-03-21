The Oscars are Sunday, March 27, and to the fashion set that means just one thing: it’s time for the most iconic red carpet of the year! And who better to speak on the moment to come than designer, guru, and supermodel Boobie Billie opens in a new tab , who recreated a few iconic Oscars fashion moments to celebrate the blessed event.

Boobie, Gorgeous! How excited are you for this year’s Oscars?

Bb, you know I mostly watch for the fashion. I predict I’ll be asleep before they announce best picture.

Speaking of fashion, who are you most excited to see on the red carpet?

Zendaya, of course. She may have had a small part in Dune, but we know she’s going to do it big on the red carpet. Honestly, she’s half the reason I watch anything these days.

What makes for a more iconic Oscars lewk: timeless good taste or a complete sartorial dumpster fire?

Ugh, the age-old question. Look bb, here’s the thing: the red carpet is THE moment. If you show up in something lovely but unremarkable, you might as well not show up at all. So the answer is either, as long as you wear something they never forget.

Left: Getty, Right: Boobie Billie

So how would you categorize Bjork’s swan dress, then?

Well, we’re still talking about it, aren’t we? The truth is, I would actually say it’s a mix of both, bb. It’s DEFINITELY outrageous, but elegantly done. It’s a perfect 10/10 swan dive of cutting-edge gorgina. She took a risk, and it paid off, bb.

It’s hard to believe that was over 20 years ago. 2001. What a year! Where were you in 2001?

I was just a twinkle in my mother’s eye, watching over the world and waiting to see if it was ready to handle my gorgina energy. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t, for at least another 17 years.

It’s hard to believe you’re almost four years old. You don’t look a day over two! Speaking of ageless style icons: let’s talk Cher for a minute. What’s not to love? No, really, I’m asking.

I could never take the Lord’s name in vain.

Left: Boobie Billie, Right: Getty

Of course not! Her 1986 Oscars look was a trip, though, right? Why do you think more people don’t wear giant headpieces to awards shows these days?

Honestly bb, your guess is as good as mine. We literally shoot everything vertical for social media? Like 1920x1080 was literally MADE to show off a headpiece? But no. Year after year, we’re let down. TBH I just really don’t think we have a current red carpet icon who could pull it off. The Cher of our generation just hasn’t quite revealed themselves yet. Here’s hoping.

Bob Mackie designed Cher’s dress that year (per usual). If you could have one designer do all your red carpet lewks, who would you choose?

Telfar Clemens, hands down. Most know him for his absolutely ICONIC shopping bags (which I have in every color, duh) but he’s so much more than that. He’d have me wear some repurposed duvet turned jumpsuit turned ball gown with pillow headpiece, but it would be the most stunning thing anyone’s ever seen. IMO, he’s going to continue to reveal himself as the most iconic designer of our generation.

Personally, I’m always sort of excited to see what the nominees in costume design are going to wear. Usually, it’s kind of a let down, to be honest, but every once in a while you get a real show-stopper, like Lizzy Gardiner’s AmEx credit card dress from 1995.

Listen, bb. Every time a chef makes dinner, does it get a Michelin star? No. Every time Taylor Swift sings in the car, does she win a Grammy? No. Leave the fabulous costume designers alone. They spend all day making incredible creations. If I was them, I’d be so over fabricating looks that I’d just show up naked.

Left: Getty, Right: Boobie Billie

That’s what makes Lizzy’s look so fabulous! And you know, she won the Oscar that year for her work on The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. The costumes in that film were INCREDIBLE. Have you seen it?

It’s on my list, bb. But I am familiar with the looks. You can definitely see how influential they were on fashion, even today. Priscilla walked so that Euphoria could run.

What’s your favorite fashion movie?

Do I even have to say it? It’s The Devil Wears Prada, of course. It’s 50% for the glow up of Andie Sachs, and 50% for the energy of Miranda Priestly. A million girls would kill to be in that movie, and I’m one of them, bb.

What Oscar do you hope to win one day? (After all, it’s only a matter of time.)

Best supporting actress for my breakout role as Kim Cattrall’s best bb in the Samantha Jones spinoff feature. The plot is simple; Kim and I are just sassy and fabulous for two hours straight as we wear gorgeous outfits and go to parties and meet boys. In the end, we realize that we’re each other’s soulmates, and I’m the bb she needed all along (not Carrie).

I haven’t even seen it yet and I’m already obsessed. Oscars sweep guaranteed!