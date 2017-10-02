Use up your yarn scraps or color coordinate with your dog.

Dog and cat beds can be very expensive at pet stores, but creating something handmade for your pup won’t break the bank, especially if you are using leftover materials. So, u nleash your inner craftsperson—try your hand at making something for your dog, or as a gift for another pet parent. The interior is stuffed to about 1 1/2" thick, while the trim is about 2 1/2" thick. Made with a tight single crochet stitch, it’s built to last, and—depending on the yarn you use—is machine wash- and dryable (gentle cycle). The finished size of this super cozy pet bed is 18" x 20", which is perfect for most small dogs.

Materials

About 20 ounces of worsted-weight yarn*

About 32 ounces of polyester fiberfill

Size I or 9 mm crochet hook

Yarn needle

*Adjust the amount of yarn to the size desired

Directions

Beginning

For the interior tube, using any color and size I crochet hook, chain (ch) 2. There are four rounds, all rounds should be done in a continuous loop. Do not join rounds with a slip stitch and chain 1.

Round 1: Five tight single crochet (sc) stitch in 2nd chain from hook

Round 2: Two sc in each sc (10 sc)

Round 3: *sc in 1st sc, 2 sc in next sc,* repeat around (15 sc)

Round 4: *sc in 1st sc, sc in next sc, 2 sc in next sc* repeat around (20 sc)

1. Continue crocheting in a continuous 20 stitches around until the tube measures about 80" inches long.

2. Stuff it with the polyester fiberfill as you go (for about every 6" of tube, pause and stuff). Don’t overstuff, as the tube needs to be flexible enough to coil and stitch together.

3. To seal off the end, decrease the tube, or just stop, finish off and stitch the end together by hand.

4. Coil the tube starting at the center, stitching it together with yarn and yarn needle from the inside, working outward.

Middle

For the outer tube: ch 35, join together with slip stitch to make a loop.

1. Continue working even sc in each stitch until the tube measures

about 55" long, stuffing it along the way.

2. Lay the thicker tube around the coiled interior tube to make sure it’s long enough.

3. When complete, stitch the two ends together, making it into a circle.

End

Place the outer tube around the coil and stitch the two together with yarn and a yarn needle.

This pattern is provided for personal use only and is not intended for resale or production of products for sale by users of the pattern.