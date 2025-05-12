Discover How Your Pet Can Enhance Your Wellbeing With a Simple “Nudge”

It’s no secret that this whole “life” thing can be stressful. And for many people, the pressure’s only getting worse: studies have found that anxiety levels are on the rise. But for those of us who are lucky enough to spend time with pets, we have something right in front of us that can help ease our stress. While it may seem obvious that rubbing a smiley pup’s tummy is a sure-fire path to happiness, all too often, we’re missing out on the many ways our relationship with cats and dogs can ground and soothe us throughout the day. This is where a brand-new partnership between Mars and Calm comes in.

Coinciding with the Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and the Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK, the leading pet care business and a leading mental health company are joining forces to create Mars x Calm, the first-ever content collection dedicated to celebrating the bond between people and pets on Calm. The partnership spotlights the subtle ways that pets improve our lives; from a wet-nosed nudge on the hand to a paw stretched across a laptop keyboard, our pets are constantly reminding us to slow down, take a deep breath, and nudging us to embrace the present moment.

The science behind the bond

The mission to spotlight the role pets play in our wellbeing builds on decades of research from Mars’ science hub, the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, on human-animal interactions (HAI). Recently, Mars launched the Pets and Wellbeing Study Program (PAWS), a massive, multi-year global research project with 35,000 people across more than 20 countries to explore the impact pets have on our mental health and wellbeing.

Dr. Tammie King, specialist in human-animal interaction and a senior research manager at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, tells Kinship that findings from existing Waltham studies are clear: Pets are good for us, and we’re good for our pets. “We know through research studies that interactions with pets have been linked to lowering stress levels, improving mood, healthier cardiovascular outcomes, and reduced feelings of loneliness,” she told Kinship. “And it’s not one-sided — humans influence pets too. When we provide them with consistent care, attention, exercise, and socialization, it can boost their own emotional wellbeing and physical health.”

Exploring the impact pets have on our rest, sleep and relaxation

As part of the Mars X Calm partnership, the businesses conducted an international survey to uncover more of the ways pets contribute to everyday wellbeing. On behalf of Mars and Calm, YouGov surveyed over 30,000 pet owners across 20 markets and found that pets benefit our mental health in a myriad of ways. The great majority — 83 percent — of pet parents said that their pet has a positive impact on their mental wellbeing. Caring for a pet can also encourage good habits. Seventy-seven percent of pet parents said their pets encourage them to take a break from screens and 71% say they are more likely to get outside more — proving pets aren’t just companions, they’re motivators for healthier, more active lifestyles. Fifty-nine percent of respondents find their pet has a positive influence on their sleep.

Most pet parents surveyed felt that from the warmth of a snuggle to a hilarious case of the zoomies, subtle daily interactions with their pet provide emotional support and much-needed distractions. In fact, the very presence of a happy animal seems to have a contagious mental effect: Eighty-four percent of pet parents said that when their pet sighs, flops down, and gets cozy, they feel calm, too.

How pet “nudges” improve wellbeing

Dr. King refers to these everyday behaviors that pets use to get our attention as “nudges” — and she says that we often don’t fully comprehend or appreciate them. “Pets often nudge us toward better wellbeing without us even realizing it,” she says. This could be your cat walking across your keyboard when you’re working too long or your dog sitting close to you to encourage you to pet them. “These little behaviors might seem disruptive at first, but they pull us out of what we’re doing and bring us into the present,” Dr. King explains. “They can nudge us to take a physical break, emotionally reset, or even just breathe more mindfully.”

To better recognize nudges, Dr. King recommends reframing the behaviors. “Instead of seeing a pet’s behavior as annoying or inconvenient, try seeing it as an opportunity,” she says. “Pets are remarkably in tune with our routines and behavior — and sometimes they may notice we need a break before we do.”

It can also be helpful to remember that pet-human bonds are a two-way street. By allowing ourselves to listen to our pets, take a break, and relax, we’re doing what’s best for us and them. “An interaction with them is likely to benefit them too,” Dr. King says.

And it’s not just a nice idea — the benefits are backed by cold hard scientific data. HAI studies have found that cuddling, grooming, or playing with a pet boosts oxytocin — the feel good “love hormone” — in humans. Just being near a dog or cat can lower blood pressure and reduce cortisol. Dr. King adds that regular care routines — from taking a dog on a walk to something as simple as refilling their food bowl — offer people structure that is proven to support their mental wellbeing. This groundbreaking research goes far beyond anecdotal evidence; it’s a biological reality that pets make our minds and bodies healthier.

A real-life wellbeing nudge

Hanna Lyon knows firsthand what an impact a pet can make; she adopted a rescue dog during a particularly stressful time in her life after finishing grad school. “I got my first dog, Sunny, when it was maybe not the best financial choice for me to do so,” she told Kinship. “But she got me out of the house, and helped me focus on things besides frantically searching for a job immediately post-grad. She, frankly, helped give me someone outside of myself that I needed to keep alive too, and that is a surefire way to keep me out of the pits.”

She adds that nudges from Sunny to get outside and stay active went a long way toward keeping her emotionally afloat. “She is so unbelievably happy and excited to get outside, go exploring, go swimming that it would make me overcome whatever was making me want to wallow and take my dog out,” Lyon says. “I’d drive us downtown and we’d walk for miles around Town Lake in Austin.”

Rather than viewing Sunny’s needs as an imposition, Lyon saw them as mutually beneficial reminders to take a break. This is the kind of experience that the Mars x Calm campaign is hoping to encourage in pet lovers everywhere — to create a happier, calmer life for pets and people.

Introducing the Mars x Calm Collection

The Mars x Calm collection offers a wide variety of content for pet lovers. Users can explore Sleep Stories that include heartwarming “Pets and Their People” narratives inspired by the comfort pets bring into our lives. Guided meditations offer short sessions designed to help you rest and reflect on the way your pet supports your mental wellness. And for those in need of a quick reset, a series of breathing exercises called “Breathe Bubbles” offer a chance to take a mindful, grounded deep breath with your pet.

“Together, we’re helping more people — and their pets — experience the proven benefits of the human-animal bond through real stories, science-backed tools, and supportive content,” says the chief content officer at Calm, Greg Justice.

Get started with Mars x Calm now

If you’re ready to embrace the many ways pets improve wellbeing, you can explore the Mars x Calm Collection now.

