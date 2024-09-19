14 Times Tim Walz Has Posted About Being a Rescue-Pet Dad

This summer, the TikTok algorithm found me once again. Just after Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential candidate, my FYP featured videos praising Gov. Walz as the savior for Midwestern-born women who, let’s just say, needed to hear from a dad who loves protecting our rights as much as he loves a good sale at Menards.

And I gotta tell you: During a period in which I didn’t have access to therapy, watching this man talk about casserole, dad-rock music, and how he doesn’t season his food touched a very specific part of my heart. Regardless of your politics, there’s just something really comforting about a well-meaning, kind-hearted Midwestern personality.

But even more heartwarming, is a dad from Middle America who is a loud supporter of animal rescue. Maybe even more enchanting than the governor’s Turkey Trot Tater-Tot hotdish recipe opens in a new tab is his fervent support of his pets, a rescue Labrador mix named Scout (adopted in 2019) and a cat named Honey, who joined the family opens in a new tab last December after their other cat, Afton, went missing opens in a new tab .

For Vogue’s Dogue issue in August opens in a new tab , Walz told the magazine that his dog, Scout, whom he describes as a “gentle giant” and “a big softie,” is in fact, more than just the family dog; he’s the prize Walz promised his son, Gus, if he won the 2018 gubernatorial election. And Gus was sure to collect on his winnings: As soon as the results were confirmed, Gus yelled opens in a new tab , “I get a dog!” This is the same kid, who years before that, made a Powerpoint presentation to run his own shrewd campaign for a cat: “To be honest, the fight for the cat was one of Gus’s premier projects,” Walz told reporters opens in a new tab in 2019. “Sold my wife.”

And the man truly can’t resist talking about why pups are superior to all other beings (he’s not wrong!). During Scout’s recent appearance opens in a new tab on viral account @WeRateDogs, his proud dad spoke about why dogs are the great unionizers in a society that seems consistently divided.

“Well, they give unconditional love,” Walz said. “I said, I think, I do think they bring out the best in us. I think our politics can sometimes bring out the worst. I see it at a dog park opens in a new tab , that rarely will people talk politics, they talk dogs, and they talk about the weather, they talk about how lucky we are to be here, and I think that’s their great gift, that they have to us.”

I don’t know about you, but I really needed that heaping dose of saccharine canine testimony from the Walz camp. So, you betcha (I’m not from Minnesota, but it’s just fun to say) I’ll be watching the debate between Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance tonight. I need Walz to incorporate at least one Scout story into his rebuttals, but in case he doesn’t, here are some of the best times Walz mentioned his pets (and his passion for rescuing animals).

Honey has been a great addition to the Walz family. Get out to the Animal Humane Society and bring home a new family member of your own. pic.twitter.com/0QjNjNxmso — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 5, 2024

A shout-out for Animal Humane Society

On National Pet Day in April, Walz posted on X about his new cat, with a call to action for his followers. “Honey has been a great addition to the Walz family. Get out to the Animal Humane Society opens in a new tab and bring home a new family member of your own.”

Today I’m excited to announce that Minnesota has a new First Dog! And more importantly, I fulfilled my commitment to get my son a dog if I was elected Governor.



We rescued Scout, a 3-month-old black Lab mix, from local shelter @mwanimalrescue.



🎥: https://t.co/9VNN1GYfwE pic.twitter.com/EpPk8MDATQ — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 5, 2019

Gus’s big win

OK, so there’s more to Scout’s origin story. As Vogue reported, when the pup, originally called Gene, was only 11 weeks old, he and his littermates were abandoned on the side of the road in rural Oklahoma. A woman named Kathy and her son rescued them, and the puppies made their way to nonprofit Midwest Animal Rescue and Service opens in a new tab in Minnesota. Soon, he brought Gus’s election dream to reality. Walz posted a photo with the family’s new puppy on X and used the moment to remind the residents of his state to adopt rescue pups in need of homes.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: “I’m proud that Minnesota’s First Dog is a rescue dog, and I hope Scout — who has been a very good boy — serves as reminder for Minnesotans that there are a lot of pups waiting to be adopted.”

Post a picture with your dog that doesn’t involve shooting them and throwing them in a gravel pit. I’ll start. https://t.co/VA3O0lcHtJ pic.twitter.com/gICODi9YD5 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 26, 2024

Walz’s response to Gov. Kristi Noem

This March, when North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem admitted in her book that she’d shot opens in a new tab her 14-month-old dog for being “untrainable” opens in a new tab and said that she “hated that dog,” Walz wasted no time with his retort to the heinous confession.

“Post a picture with your dog that doesn’t involve shooting them and throwing them in a gravel pit. I’ll start.”

Cat's out of the bag!! 🐈https://t.co/QFjkNQYNNK — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 19, 2022

Afton, wedding crasher

Once, Afton pulled a Vince Vaughn and crashed a wedding at the St. Paul College Club opens in a new tab , which is right next to the Minnesota Governor’s Residence. Afton inserted himself in the ceremony, rubbing against the bride and groom and officiant. Then, he went to lay down on the piano, like he was part of the scenery. When the governor got wind of what had happened, he happily posted in support of his hilarious cat’s antics.

Free at last! pic.twitter.com/fuwqbo1gWO — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 25, 2023

Scout breaks free

When Scout finally broke free of his parents’ bedroom, the governor posted this goofy shot of his son’s sheepish grin. Obviously, it made the rounds again this summer when Americans learned this precious goober is running to be our First Dog.

Love the Tim Walz response to the Taylor Swift endorsement live after Rachel Maddow read it to him 🔥pic.twitter.com/fTaOmpYpWp — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 11, 2024

Taylor Swift’s “cat lady” endorsement

Following the presidential debate on Sept. 10, Walz was doing an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow when he found out that Swift, who signed off as a “childless cat lady” in her Instagram post, had endorsed the Harris-Walz campaign.

“I am incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift. I say that also as a fellow cat owner,” the governor said, grinning happily.

Cat people for Harris-Walz pic.twitter.com/Z88By4yrSD — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 6, 2024

Scout’s job description

“Just nap.”

In case you forgot Tim Walz is a cat person…

Here’s a slideshow from Kamala HQ of various images he’s shared featuring his cat Afton.

Sometimes I wonder what my dog and cat do all day when I'm at the Capitol or traveling the state...



Merry Christmas from Scout and Afton! pic.twitter.com/dXeQjlWnTY — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 22, 2019

Christmas has gone to the pets

The governor shared a video of Afton and Scout rocking around the Christmas tree.

Happy National Puppy Day! pic.twitter.com/fyfBy2IEYv — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 23, 2023

Happy National (Scout) Day

Look at that face.

Summer is for pup cups pic.twitter.com/1RE3hP14r3 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 1, 2024

Pup cone break

It doesn’t matter who your dad is. Your need that ice cream cone opens in a new tab .

Eating my glasses was a strategic first step. Now I can’t see what he’s doing! 11/10 Scout is winning quarantine. #StayHomeMN https://t.co/1PeXK8aYVA — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 24, 2020

Glasses and remote thief/eater

This dog did nothing wrong. I’m his attorney.

Dog park dad

A dog and dad who selfie together stay together.

Relatable

Scout tires of Honey’s “kitten energy.” If that isn’t something every cat-dog-combo parent has experienced, what is?