14 Times Tim Walz Has Posted About Being a Rescue-Pet Dad
And encouraged others to rescue, too.
This summer, the TikTok algorithm found me once again. Just after Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential candidate, my FYP featured videos praising Gov. Walz as the savior for Midwestern-born women who, let’s just say, needed to hear from a dad who loves protecting our rights as much as he loves a good sale at Menards.
And I gotta tell you: During a period in which I didn’t have access to therapy, watching this man talk about casserole, dad-rock music, and how he doesn’t season his food touched a very specific part of my heart. Regardless of your politics, there’s just something really comforting about a well-meaning, kind-hearted Midwestern personality.
But even more heartwarming, is a dad from Middle America who is a loud supporter of animal rescue. Maybe even more enchanting than the governor’s Turkey Trot Tater-Tot hotdish recipeopens in a new tab is his fervent support of his pets, a rescue Labrador mix named Scout (adopted in 2019) and a cat named Honey, who joined the familyopens in a new tab last December after their other cat, Afton, went missingopens in a new tab.
For Vogue’s Dogue issue in Augustopens in a new tab, Walz told the magazine that his dog, Scout, whom he describes as a “gentle giant” and “a big softie,” is in fact, more than just the family dog; he’s the prize Walz promised his son, Gus, if he won the 2018 gubernatorial election. And Gus was sure to collect on his winnings: As soon as the results were confirmed, Gus yelledopens in a new tab, “I get a dog!” This is the same kid, who years before that, made a Powerpoint presentation to run his own shrewd campaign for a cat: “To be honest, the fight for the cat was one of Gus’s premier projects,” Walz told reportersopens in a new tab in 2019. “Sold my wife.”
And the man truly can’t resist talking about why pups are superior to all other beings (he’s not wrong!). During Scout’s recent appearanceopens in a new tab on viral account @WeRateDogs, his proud dad spoke about why dogs are the great unionizers in a society that seems consistently divided.
“Well, they give unconditional love,” Walz said. “I said, I think, I do think they bring out the best in us. I think our politics can sometimes bring out the worst. I see it at a dog parkopens in a new tab, that rarely will people talk politics, they talk dogs, and they talk about the weather, they talk about how lucky we are to be here, and I think that’s their great gift, that they have to us.”
I don’t know about you, but I really needed that heaping dose of saccharine canine testimony from the Walz camp. So, you betcha (I’m not from Minnesota, but it’s just fun to say) I’ll be watching the debate between Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance tonight. I need Walz to incorporate at least one Scout story into his rebuttals, but in case he doesn’t, here are some of the best times Walz mentioned his pets (and his passion for rescuing animals).
A shout-out for Animal Humane Society
On National Pet Day in April, Walz posted on X about his new cat, with a call to action for his followers. “Honey has been a great addition to the Walz family. Get out to the Animal Humane Societyopens in a new tab and bring home a new family member of your own.”
Gus’s big win
OK, so there’s more to Scout’s origin story. As Vogue reported, when the pup, originally called Gene, was only 11 weeks old, he and his littermates were abandoned on the side of the road in rural Oklahoma. A woman named Kathy and her son rescued them, and the puppies made their way to nonprofit Midwest Animal Rescue and Service opens in a new tabin Minnesota. Soon, he brought Gus’s election dream to reality. Walz posted a photo with the family’s new puppy on X and used the moment to remind the residents of his state to adopt rescue pups in need of homes.
Alongside the photo, he wrote: “I’m proud that Minnesota’s First Dog is a rescue dog, and I hope Scout — who has been a very good boy — serves as reminder for Minnesotans that there are a lot of pups waiting to be adopted.”
Walz’s response to Gov. Kristi Noem
This March, when North Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem admitted in her book that she’d shotopens in a new tab her 14-month-old dog for being “untrainable”opens in a new tab and said that she “hated that dog,” Walz wasted no time with his retort to the heinous confession.
“Post a picture with your dog that doesn’t involve shooting them and throwing them in a gravel pit. I’ll start.”
Afton, wedding crasher
Once, Afton pulled a Vince Vaughn and crashed a wedding at the St. Paul College Clubopens in a new tab, which is right next to the Minnesota Governor’s Residence. Afton inserted himself in the ceremony, rubbing against the bride and groom and officiant. Then, he went to lay down on the piano, like he was part of the scenery. When the governor got wind of what had happened, he happily posted in support of his hilarious cat’s antics.
Scout breaks free
When Scout finally broke free of his parents’ bedroom, the governor posted this goofy shot of his son’s sheepish grin. Obviously, it made the rounds again this summer when Americans learned this precious goober is running to be our First Dog.
Taylor Swift’s “cat lady” endorsement
Following the presidential debate on Sept. 10, Walz was doing an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow when he found out that Swift, who signed off as a “childless cat lady” in her Instagram post, had endorsed the Harris-Walz campaign.
“I am incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift. I say that also as a fellow cat owner,” the governor said, grinning happily.
Scout’s job description
“Just nap.”
In case you forgot Tim Walz is a cat person…
Here’s a slideshow from Kamala HQ of various images he’s shared featuring his cat Afton.
Christmas has gone to the pets
The governor shared a video of Afton and Scout rocking around the Christmas tree.
Happy National (Scout) Day
Look at that face.
Pup cone break
It doesn’t matter who your dad is. Your need that ice cream coneopens in a new tab.
Glasses and remote thief/eater
This dog did nothing wrong. I’m his attorney.
Dog park dad
A dog and dad who selfie together stay together.
Relatable
Scout tires of Honey’s “kitten energy.” If that isn’t something every cat-dog-combo parent has experienced, what is?
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.
