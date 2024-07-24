Welcome to brat summer, where being labeled a “brat” is actually high praise.If you’re new to brat cultureopens in a new tab, don’t worry. Let’s start with the basics.
Back in June, singer Charli XCX released her sixth albumopens in a new tab, brat, to both critical and commercial success, launching what seemed like endless memes and TikTok dances in the process. Shortly thereafter, the internet declared it a brat summer. The singer cultivated not only a brat aesthetic but a total brat lifestyle. But what is a brat? We’ll let Charli take that.
“You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown,” she said in a TikTokopens in a new tab. “But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”
While political pundits over at CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News debate the concept of brat and its place in American politics (Rachel Maddow has never been so confusedopens in a new tab), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite brat-inspired toys, clothes, and accessories so you and your pet can live out brat summer to the fullest. (Remember, brat is a good thing in this context… at this point, just go with it.)
Summer is a time to embrace color, and that applies to both humans and pets. If you’ve been sucked in by the appeal of “chic neutrals,” don’t be afraid to branch out with this neon harness. Your pup will appreciate it.
Wild One’s timing with its limited-edition Limeade color is suspicious — but very much welcomed. The nylon fabric is coated in an all-weather flex-poly, which means any mess or stain can disappear with a few easy wipes.
The best part about bandanas is that they’re (usually) easy on and easy off. This brat-themed bandana is the conversation piece your pets need for every backyard barbecue or dog park meet-up (obviously, remove it for any spirited play — brat summer is a safe summer.
If your pet were trying to get into Berghainopens in a new tab, this PVC raincoat would definitely help them look the part. (And it’s a nice break from the highlighter color scheme.) If Berlin raves aren’t on your agenda this summer, it also makes an excellent raincoat.
It may be a brat summer, but it’s never too soon to start thinking about a brat fall. This highlighter fleece from Little Beast is currently half off and selling out fast, so get it while it’s hot — literally.
You can customize these glittering pet tags so your pet will stand out among all the other cool kids. Just select the custom color option, and the brand will be in touch within two weeks to go over your specific design needs.
Anyone who can claim to be on-trend would endorse staying hydrated — especially if you can do it with a lime-green fountain that keeps your cat interestedopens in a new tab in sipping on their H2O. This cat fountain features three water settings to satisfy even the most particular kitties.
365 party pups have a lot of expendable energy, so keep them entertained with this interactive treat puzzle. Nina Ottosson opens in a new tabprobably didn’t intend on having one of her creations fit in with this summer’s biggest internet trend, but there you have it.
Tennis balls are inherently brat (think that Netflix movie Do Revenge, where the intimidating high school girls go to tennis camp), so of course we had to include a set of Kong’s SqueakAir toys. Remember to supervise your dog when they play with tennis balls and make sure they’re actually playing with them, not chomping on themopens in a new tab.
Erika Harwood is a writer and editor living in Los Angeles. You can find her work in Poosh, Byrdie, Nylon, and more. She also has a weekly newsletteropens in a new tab you should subscribe to — but only if you want.