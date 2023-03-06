Your Dog Can Wear the Big Cartoonish MSCHF Boots, Too

If you’ve been anywhere near social media lately, you’ve probably spotted MSCHF’s Big Red Boots opens in a new tab somewhere on your feed. These boots, which appear to be straight out of a cereal mascot’s closet, have gone viral, with everyone from Instagram influencers to Diplo and Ciara sporting a pair of the cartoonish clunkers. These three-and-a-half pound boots (each boot weighs that much, to be clear) are the height of fashion — but with a $350-price tag and an indefinite sold-out status, you might be waiting for a hot minute to get on the bandwagon. But that doesn’t mean your pup has to.

Introducing Big Red Boots for dogs, a.k.a. the WagWellies by Wagwear — the perfect big red boot equivalent for your fashionable dog. While, based on appearances alone, the human Big Red Boots seems to lack a bit of utility and comfort (the term “swamp foot” comes to mind), the WagWellies are where fashion and function combine. For starters, they are truly a year-round shoe, ideal for snow opens in a new tab , rain, or can-literally-cook-an-egg-on-it sidewalks.

Plus, their thick, 100 percent rubber material will protect your dog’s feet from dangerous nuisances, such as glass or poop — both of which are ironically and tragically common on the sidewalks of fashion-forward cities, like New York and Los Angeles. But, perhaps best of all, the WagWellies are gorgeously priced at $49 for a set of four boots (that’s two more than MSCHF’s — just saying).

So, if you were lucky enough to snag a pair of the MSCHF’s Big Red Boots on the first drop or happen to know Ciara on a deeply personal level, now you can level up your look alongside your pup. However, if you’re like most of us (on the waitlist/don’t know Ciara on the deeply personal level you aspire to), you can grab a pair of these WagWellies and let your pup soak up all the limelight this time around.