6 Dog-Friendly Ice Cream Options Your Pup Can Lick Up This Summer

Van Leeuwen just announced a new dog-friendly ice cream—and it’s not the only option for a pup with a sweet tooth.

by Sio Hornbuckle
June 7, 2024
Dog with ice cream in a cup.
Courtesy of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Winter is officially behind us, and summer is in full swing — or, in sweet tooth terms, hot chocolate season has ended and ice cream season has begun. If you’re a dessert-lover whose dog is enviously watching them spoon out bowls of ice cream, rest assured: There’s plenty of frozen goodness to go around. 

The sad fact is that dogs shouldn’t eat human ice cream, because they can’t properly digest dairy products, and they shouldn’t regularly eat foods that are too high in sugar. Plus, some ice cream flavors contain ingredients that are toxic for pups, like chocolate and raisins. But the good news? Some ice creams are made especially for dogs with pet-safe ingredients, so your pup can still get in on the fun. (Keep in mind, though, that even pup-safe ice-cream is still a sweet treat, and it shouldn’t make up a substantial portion of a pup’s food intake. In general, treats should make up less than 10 percent of your pup’s daily diet.)

Recently, Van Leeuwen — the iconic ice cream shop known for selling unique flavors like buttermilk berry cornbread and peanut butter brownie honeycomb — announced their collaboration with the pup meal subscription service Ollie. Together, the brands created a peanut butter-and-banana-flavored ice cream that dogs can safely enjoy.

Even better: Van Leeuwen’s not the only brand allowing dogs to get in on the summer snack. Below are the six best pup-safe ice creams your canine BFF can get their paws on this summer.

Van Leeuwen ice cream
Ollie x Van Leeuwen
$11

The collab’s brand new ice cream is made with real peanut butter, bananas, coconut cream, and oat milk (no dairy!). It’s a delicious snack for your pup — and it’s also full of protein. Ollie members can add up to two pints to their next box. Non-members can pick up a pint from their local Van Leeuwen (there are stores across the U.S., with the majority in New York City) or Petco.

$11 at Petco
Puppy Scoops ice cream
Puppy Scoops
$10

Puppy Cakes’ Puppy Scoops offer a variety of flavor options — maple bacon, peanut butter, birthday cake, vanilla, Christmas cookie, and carob — that are sure to make any dog salivate. Puppy Scoops pints arrive as a shelf-stable powder mix, which you can add water to and freeze. Each Puppy Cakes product is taste-tested by humans, so you know these flavors are the best of the best. And if the offerings aren’t enough for your pup, Puppy Cakes also provides recipes for using natural ingredients, such as strawberries, to create new flavor combinations. 

$10 at Amazon
Pooch Creamery
$5

Pooch Creamery’s dog-friendly ice cream comes in six flavors: vanilla, peanut butter, birthday cake, maple bacon, carob, and watermelon. Each pint is made with all-natural, human-grade ingredients and manufactured in the USA. Like Puppy Scoops, this treat arrives at your door as a powder; just add water and freeze. 

$5 at Chewy
Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts
Ben & Jerry’s
$3

Ben & Jerry’s Doggie Desserts are classic favorites for spoiled pups. There are two flavor offerings: Pontch’s Mix with peanut butter and pretzel swirls, and Rosie’s batch with pumpkin and mini cookies. They’re made with sunflower seed butter to keep your pup’s tummy calm. You can purchase these sweet treats at grocery stores, on the ice cream maker’s website, or at pet stores, including Petco and Petsmart.

$3 at Petco
Healthy Hound dog ice cream
Healthy Hound
$12

Healthy Hound ice cream is lactose-free, grain-free, and made with human-grade ingredients. When the powder’s delivered, just add water, blend, and freeze for five hours. With flavors like Nilly’s Bacon, Peanut Butter Pablo, and Blueberry Onix, Healthy Hound’s a pup favorite. 

$12 at Dog & Co.
Dogsters ice cream
Dogsters
$3

Dogsters offers four flavors: Nutly & Cheese, Mintë Kissably Fresh, Cheesy Bac’n, and Paw-some Pumpkin. These veterinarian-approved treats are low in calories and fat.

$3 at Walmart

