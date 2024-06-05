6 Dog-Friendly Ice Cream Options Your Pup Can Lick Up This Summer
Van Leeuwen just announced a new dog-friendly ice cream—and it’s not the only option for a pup with a sweet tooth.
Winter is officially behind us, and summer is in full swing — or, in sweet tooth terms, hot chocolate seasonopens in a new tab has ended and ice cream season has begun. If you’re a dessert-lover whose dog is enviously watching them spoon out bowls of ice cream, rest assured: There’s plenty of frozen goodness to go around.
The sad fact is that dogs shouldn’t eat human ice creamopens in a new tab, because they can’t properly digest dairy products, and they shouldn’t regularly eat foods that are too high in sugar. Plus, some ice cream flavors contain ingredients that are toxic for pups, like chocolateopens in a new tab and raisins. But the good news? Some ice creams are made especially for dogs with pet-safe ingredients, so your pup can still get in on the fun. (Keep in mind, though, that even pup-safe ice-cream is still a sweet treat, and it shouldn’t make up a substantial portion of a pup’s food intake. In general, treats should make up less than 10 percentopens in a new tab of your pup’s daily diet.)
Recently, Van Leeuwen — the iconic ice cream shop known for selling unique flavors like buttermilk berry cornbreadopens in a new tab and peanut butter brownie honeycombopens in a new tab — announced their collaboration with the pup meal subscription service Ollieopens in a new tab. Together, the brands created a peanut butter-and-banana-flavored ice cream that dogs can safely enjoy.
Even better: Van Leeuwen’s not the only brand allowing dogs to get in on the summer snack. Below are the six best pup-safe ice creams your canine BFF can get their paws on this summer.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
