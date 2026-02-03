ICE Raids Are Forcing Families to Abandon Their Pets—Here’s How You Can Help

If you are feeling frightened or helpless by the news, you aren’t alone. As Minneapolis and communities across the United States are thrown into crisis because of U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) raids, there are many reasons to feel alarmed right now. While concern for community members remains the priority, pets are also on the mind of animal lovers everywhere.

When an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, many people noticed that her dog was sitting in the back seat opens in new tab of the car. As ICE raids have intensified, pets are also in urgent need of support. If pet parents are stopped by ICE, in most cases they are likely not given the opportunity to make arrangements for their cats and dogs.

“We’ve taken in about 13 dogs whose owners were deported and forced to leave their beloved pets behind,” Samantha Blain with Adopt and Save a Life Rescue Mission, told Gulf Coast ABC opens in new tab in Cape Coral, Florida. “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated situation. We believe that there are many more cases out there that haven't reached us yet.”

What is happening to these pets?

Even with all the footage, it is hard to imagine what the people being detained by ICE are going through. Then, if they are a pet parent, add in knowing your dog could be left alone. Very few of us have plans in place for our dogs to be cared for in the way they are accustomed to if we suddenly and unexpectedly didn’t make it home.

Rachel Mairose, executive director of The Bond Between, opens in new tab a Minnesota-based rescue organization that is at the forefront of supporting dogs and people impacted by ICE detentions and deportations opens in new tab , explains that “the pets impacted are deeply loved family members whose people did not expect to be detained that day or did not have the opportunity to make arrangements.”

She notes that because there is often no time to plan, pets may be left behind with neighbors or on their own in less-than-ideal circumstances. She adds that “these situations are traumatic for both the animals and the people who love them, and they underscore how critical preparedness and community awareness are.”

How can you help pet parents in your community?

Mairose explains that currently, “in Minnesota, support looks like coordination rather than crisis response alone.” She shares that their work often begins with helping neighbors, friends, or family members understand the proper steps, like first contacting animal control. In Minnesota, shelters have a five-day required stray hold where a pet cannot be adopted or put in foster care, even if they have a known guardian.

After that period of time, organizations like The Bond Between can step in with respite foster care when reunification is possible, or surrender options when it is not. The Bond Between rescue provides information on their website opens in new tab to help connect community members to local support, including a foster program where dogs can be hosted for up to 90 days at no cost to the individual or family.

The goal is to help people and dogs reunite when possible. Mairose noted they also offer “emergency pet food, veterinary access, and boarding support, all while prioritizing dignity and privacy for the families involved.”

Although much of the national news coverage is currently centered on Minneapolis and Maine (where ICE recently launched “Operation Catch of the Day opens in new tab ”), this is an issue impacting communities across the country. Have a pet-food bank in your area? If you’re able to donate, this is a great time to do so. If you are in need of support, there are resources opens in new tab in communities across the country available to help.

How can you plan proactively to keep your pet safe?

If you or someone you know is living under fear of ICE, Mairose recommends creating a pet care preparedness plan whenever possible, utilizing friends, family, and supportive people in your community.

She advises: “The most important step is having a pet care preparedness plan. That includes identifying a trusted person who can step in immediately, sharing written instructions about the pet’s care, and making sure that person knows about local resources like animal rescues and food shelves.”

She encourages having veterinary and vaccination records easily accessible or shared in advance. She emphasizes that planning ahead doesn’t mean expecting the worst, it means protecting the bond with your pet no matter what happens.”

How can you be the best neighbor to pet parents targeted by ICE?

On that note, the responsibility to be proactive cannot be placed solely on the people who are most at risk. While they are obviously concerned about their pets, they may not have the time or resources to take some of these mitigation steps; you can step in here.

“This is where community matters most,” Mairose emphasizes. “Neighbors can offer to be emergency contacts for pets, help store supplies, or share information about local resources.”

She also emphasizes that community organizations can partner with animal welfare groups to distribute pet food, provide veterinary care, share preparedness information, and connect families to trusted support. Even if you aren’t currently connected to mutual aid or local supportive organizations, there are still ways to stand up and support people and dogs in your area.

Offer to bring a neighbor’s dog to the vet when needed. Speak to them about getting their signed consent for you to access their records, just in case. Volunteer to walk their dog, offer to be an emergency foster placement, or deliver pet supplies to their home.

Mairose shares that one of the most meaningful actions we can take is to have conversations with people in our neighborhoods and communities.

“Even simply checking in and asking, ‘Do you have a plan for your pets if something unexpected happens?’ can open the door to meaningful support.” Creating these mutual-aid plans in advance can help reduce anxiety and ensure that dogs will be cared for if the worst happens.

“It’s important to remember that these situations are humanitarian, not abstract,” Mairose explains. “Pets are family, and the fear of losing them compounds the fear families are already facing.”

She notes that while “much of this work happens quietly, out of respect for privacy,” the need is significant, real, and growing.

If you are someone living in fear because of this reality, know that you are not alone and that people are able to support you. If you are not worried about being detained by ICE and separated from your pets, look for ways to support people and their pets in the same way that you would want to be supported.

Mairose leaves us with this final thought: “When communities focus on compassion, preparedness, and connection, we can reduce harm and keep more people and pets together even in incredibly difficult circumstances.”