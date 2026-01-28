23 Dogs Found Tied Outside During Brutal Snowstorm in Suspected Dogfighting Case

It took rescuers over five hours to bring the dogs to safety due to treacherous conditions.

Nearly two dozen dogs were rescued this weekend in the small town of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. They were found chained to an outdoor fence during the middle of this weekend’s historic winter storm, and many of them required emergency medical attention. Officers suspect that the dogs were involved in illegal dogfighting activities.

The Beaver County Humane Society had received several complaints about dogs being kept outdoors as the snow storm approached. The 23 dogs were found outside on Saturday with multiple injuries and no access to shelter, food, or water.

“After clearing a path to the residence, we learned that the resident was not present at the property, but we could hear multiple dogs crying and screaming from behind the property, clearly in distress,” humane society police officer Wendi Stafford said in a news release. opens in new tab

The officers found the dogs in the back of the property; they were shaking, lethargic, and exhibiting signs of prolonged cold exposure and hypothermia. Due to the winter storm conditions, it took the Humane Society and Aliquippa police over five hours to get the dogs to safety at the Beaver County Humane Society.

After investigating the property, the officials have strong reason to suspect that the dogs were used in illegal dogfighting activity. In Pennsylvania, dogfighting is a third-degree penalty and punishable by up to $15,000 in fines and seven years in prison. In some states, it is also considered a felony to leave dogs outside in the cold; in Pennsylvania, it is illegal to abandon a dog for longer than 30 minutes in below-freezing temperatures, and a felony can be charged if the abandonment results in injury or death. An investigation into this case is ongoing, and no arrests have yet been made public.

Many of the rescued dogs needed immediate medical care and emergency surgery. Some will require more intensive rehabilitation — but they are all stable, safe, warm, and on the road to recovery at the Beaver County Humane Society.

The sudden influx of dogs means resources at the Beaver County Humane Society are stretched thin. “This is a lot of animals that we’ve just taken on and it’s definitely impacting the team with our time as being a main resource,” Shelter Manager Cailin Smith-Rankin said to WPXI News opens in new tab .

On social media, the organization is urging followers to donate. “Please donate on our website opens in new tab or check out our wish lists for other needed supplies,” the shelter posted on Instagram. opens in new tab

Additionally, the Humane Society is seeking volunteers and foster parents who can care for other animals at the rescue, so the staff can focus on the dogs in critical condition. If you’re local to the area, you can reach out to the Beaver County Humane Society on their website. opens in new tab

“We’re doing everything we can to help these poor dogs,” Rankin said in a news release. “Our staff remain focused on helping these dogs recover from their injuries and understand that they’re safe with people who care about them.”