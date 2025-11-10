47 Puppies and Dogs Rescued as Dogfighting Cases Surge in South Carolina

South Carolina officials have been cracking down on dogfighting operations, saving hundreds of pups from inhumane conditions. The State Law Enforcement Division — known as SLED — rescued more than 200 dogs from illegal dogfighting rings in 2024. This year, Humane World for Animals opens in new tab has partnered with SLED to rescue more than 90 dogs since June alone.

Just this past week, over 50 dogs were saved from various dogfighting operations across the state. In Lancaster and Chester counties opens in new tab , four individuals were arrested on dogfighting related charges after 47 dogs and puppies were discovered on three different properties. In Greenville opens in new tab , a separate man was arrested on two counts of dogfighting and three counts of illegal treatment of animals; four dogs were seized from his property.

One of the rescued dogs was a severely underweight nursing mother. According to Humane World for Animals (HWA), opens in new tab she and her three puppies were found in a “filthy, feces-caked hutch.” While she was initially cautious, she quickly warmed up to rescuers and was soon begging for chin scratches.

“It’s haunting to see so many dogs — injured, covered in scars and clearly in need of veterinary attention — just stuck on the end of a heavy chain. They looked hurt and alone,” Janell Gregory, the South Carolina state director of Humane World for Animals, said in a statement. “It’s rewarding to see them start to wiggle and give kisses as we got them to safety. We are deeply grateful to SLED for initiating this rescue operation.”