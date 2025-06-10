Multiple Dogs—and a 9-Foot Alligator—Were Rescued From Florida Dog Fighting Ring
The animals were kept in neglectful, filthy conditions.
Share Article
Recently, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) received a tip that a local property was being used to distribute illegal drugs. When they arrived with a search warrant, they found a more horrific scene than they anticipated. A variety of animals were being kept in neglectful, filthy conditions, including multiple dogs being abused in a dog fighting ring — and a 9-foot long alligator trapped in a waterless cage.
As anticipated, officers discovered firearms, cocaine, oxycodone, and more drugs in the home. But outside, there was a whole other kind of crime scene. “While serving the search warrant, our officers noticed there were multiple dogs on the property as well as dog fighting equipment, trophies, and books,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. opens in new tab “Animal control officers thoroughly searched the property, finding more dog fighting paraphernalia.”
Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat.
The dogs showed signs of neglect; they were covered in feces and fleas, and several had infections. “Some of the dogs had open wounds, others had wounds that were in the process of healing,” the JSO added. “The officers found other animals in similar condition, including young raccoons and turtles.”
Then, in a small fenced-in area, they discovered a massive alligator. The alligator was living without access to water, the FSO shared. And most harrowingly, they added, “bones scattered on the ground suggested he was being fed the other animals on the property.”
Animal control officers safely removed all animals from the property, and the JSO arrested Marquis Williams, the owner of the house. He faces more than a dozen charges for his treatment of animals, on top of the drug and firearm charges: nine counts of animal abuse, three counts of promoting dogfighting, and one count of illegal possession of an alligator.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
Nearly 200 Pit Bulls Rescued From a Dog Fighting Ring Run by a Former NFL Player
It’s the most dogs ever seized from one person in a dog fighting sting.
7 Myths Harmful to Pit Bulls—Debunked
These sweet pups need advocates, this National Pit Bull Awareness Month, and always.
Understanding Reactivity and Aggression in Dogs: Two Very Different Things
Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.
13 Common Dog Behavior Myths Overheard at Dog Parks
Many pet parents share information at the dog park, but is the information always accurate?
Dog Left Tied to Pole in Hurricane Milton Inspires New Law Against Animal Cruelty
Do you remember Trooper?
71 Neglected Dogs Saved From “Unimaginable Conditions” in Alaska Residence
The pups are now up for adoption.