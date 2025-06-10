Recently, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) received a tip that a local property was being used to distribute illegal drugs. When they arrived with a search warrant, they found a more horrific scene than they anticipated. A variety of animals were being kept in neglectful, filthy conditions, including multiple dogs being abused in a dog fighting ring — and a 9-foot long alligator trapped in a waterless cage.

As anticipated, officers discovered firearms, cocaine, oxycodone, and more drugs in the home. But outside, there was a whole other kind of crime scene. “While serving the search warrant, our officers noticed there were multiple dogs on the property as well as dog fighting equipment, trophies, and books,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. opens in new tab “Animal control officers thoroughly searched the property, finding more dog fighting paraphernalia.”

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

The dogs showed signs of neglect; they were covered in feces and fleas, and several had infections. “Some of the dogs had open wounds, others had wounds that were in the process of healing,” the JSO added. “The officers found other animals in similar condition, including young raccoons and turtles.”

Then, in a small fenced-in area, they discovered a massive alligator. The alligator was living without access to water, the FSO shared. And most harrowingly, they added, “bones scattered on the ground suggested he was being fed the other animals on the property.”

Animal control officers safely removed all animals from the property, and the JSO arrested Marquis Williams, the owner of the house. He faces more than a dozen charges for his treatment of animals, on top of the drug and firearm charges: nine counts of animal abuse, three counts of promoting dogfighting, and one count of illegal possession of an alligator.