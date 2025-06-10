Multiple Dogs and a 9 Foot Alligator Rescued From Dog Fighting Ring · Kinship

Multiple Dogs—and a 9-Foot Alligator—Were Rescued From Florida Dog Fighting Ring

The animals were kept in neglectful, filthy conditions.

by Sio Hornbuckle
June 10, 2025
Recently, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) received a tip that a local property was being used to distribute illegal drugs. When they arrived with a search warrant, they found a more horrific scene than they anticipated. A variety of animals were being kept in neglectful, filthy conditions, including multiple dogs being abused in a dog fighting ring — and a 9-foot long alligator trapped in a waterless cage.

As anticipated, officers discovered firearms, cocaine, oxycodone, and more drugs in the home. But outside, there was a whole other kind of crime scene. “While serving the search warrant, our officers noticed there were multiple dogs on the property as well as dog fighting equipment, trophies, and books,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. “Animal control officers thoroughly searched the property, finding more dog fighting paraphernalia.”

The dogs showed signs of neglect; they were covered in feces and fleas, and several had infections. “Some of the dogs had open wounds, others had wounds that were in the process of healing,” the JSO added. “The officers found other animals in similar condition, including young raccoons and turtles.”

Then, in a small fenced-in area, they discovered a massive alligator. The alligator was living without access to water, the FSO shared. And most harrowingly, they added, “bones scattered on the ground suggested he was being fed the other animals on the property.”

Animal control officers safely removed all animals from the property, and the JSO arrested Marquis Williams, the owner of the house. He faces more than a dozen charges for his treatment of animals, on top of the drug and firearm charges: nine counts of animal abuse, three counts of promoting dogfighting, and one count of illegal possession of an alligator.

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

