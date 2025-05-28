71 Neglected Dogs Saved From “Unimaginable Conditions” in Alaska Residence

Friday, Anchorage Animal Care and Control (AACC) and the Anchorage Police Department seized 71 dogs from a single home in Anchorage, Alaska, where the pets had been suffering in poor living conditions. In a statement posted to social media opens in new tab , officers described the situation as “one of the most severe neglect cases we’ve encountered.”

A criminal investigation is ongoing, officers reported. “The animals were found in unimaginable conditions,” the Anchorage Police Department wrote, and the department will be pursuing charges against the owner of the property.

The AACC worked tirelessly to remove all the dogs and bring them to safety, overloading their already-crowded shelter to three times its capacity. “We have currently just doubled our dog population due to a hoarding case our Animal Control Officers are dealing with,” AACC shared on Instagram. opens in new tab “Just today we have taken in around 70 dogs and are now extremely limited on kennel space.”

Thankfully, the local community stepped up to free space for the incoming animals. By the weekend, 45 dogs had been adopted, the Anchorage Police Department shared opens in new tab . And within days, the AACC was able to put the newly rescued dogs up for adoption; they are now safe at the shelter as they await forever homes.

How you can help