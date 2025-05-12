40 Dogs Were Found “Hidden in Cabinets and Crammed Behind Furniture” in NYC Apartment

This weekend, Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) and American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) combined forces to rescue dozens of Belgian Malinois dogs from a devastating scene in a Queens apartment. Before the rescue, the neglected pups had never stepped outside.

According to a statement by the ACC, opens in new tab rescuers found 40 dogs — who ranged from puppies to full-grown adults — cramped inside the tiny apartment, with no access to fresh air. Some of the dogs were found in closets, cupboards, and other tight spaces — including some full-grown Belgian Malinois, who can grow to be as large as 80 lbs.

“These dogs have reportedly lived in total confinement for their entire lives," Tara Mercado, ACC's Director of Behavior & Shelter Operations said in a statement. "We found full-grown Malinois hidden in cabinets and crammed behind furniture.”

Belgian Malinois is a working breed, often used by police and military for anything from bomb detection to search and rescue. According to the American Kennel Club, opens in new tab a Belgian Malinois requires plenty of mental stimulation and exercise to be happy, making these pups’ neglectful conditions even more heartbreaking. The rescued dogs have “likely never touched grass, walked on a leash, or met a stranger,” said Dr. Biana Tamimi, the ACC’s director of shelter medicine. There is no public information available about the apartment’s owner; the ASPCA is supporting an ongoing investigation into the case.

The dogs are not yet up for adoption; most of them are extremely fearful, as they have never been outside of the small apartment or spent time with new humans. At the moment, they are receiving health assessments and behavioral support. “Every new sound, every human interaction, is overwhelming,” Dr. Tamimi said. “But we’re already seeing glimmers of curiosity — and that gives us hope.”

Katy Hanson, a spokesperson for the ACC, adds that the pups are finally receiving the care they deserve. “Right now they’re decompressing,” she told opens in new tab The New York Post. “They’re being walked for the first time. Cared for (for) the first time. They’ve actually slept a lot because you can imagine how noisy it was in that apartment with 40 other dogs.”

How you can help

The ACC is over capacity, with 200 dogs in their Queens Care Center and 175 more in their Manhattan and Staten Island Care Centers. To clear space in the shelters, the organization is waiving adoption fees for dogs over 40 lbs. If you aren’t able to adopt, you can donate to the ACC and ASPCA today to help provide care for their animals and assist with future rescue missions.