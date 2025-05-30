Dog Left Tied to Pole in Hurricane Milton Inspires New Law Against Animal Cruelty

You may recognize Trooper, the resilient Bull Terrier whose story captured hearts and incited fury across the world when he was left tied to a pole opens in new tab in rising floodwaters during Hurricane Milton in 2024. Thankfully, Trooper’s story had a happy ending; he was adopted by a couple and quickly became best friends with their pup Dallas, another rescue Bull Terrier. Now, Trooper’s ordeal is inspiring a legacy that will protect countless more dogs like him. A new Florida bill opens in new tab called “Trooper’s Law” has made it a felony to restrain and abandon dogs during natural disasters.

Trooper’s Law ensures that what happened to Trooper will be met with serious consequences for the perpetrator in future cases. Restraining and abandoning a dog during an evacuation order is now punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

Panama City Beach Representative Griff Griffitts sponsored the bill. “I can’t imagine someone doing that to something you love like that, doing that to anything that has life. It’s really cruel. It’s sad,” he said during a news conference opens in new tab ahead of the bill’s vote. “Clearly the penalties weren’t severe enough for him to think that was okay to do that.”

On the same day as the bill’s approval, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a second bill aimed toward improving animal welfare. The bill is called Dexter’s Law, opens in new tab named after a dog who was found gruesomely killed days after his adoption. The new legislation requires the Department of Law Enforcement to create a searchable database listing the names of people who have violated animal cruelty laws.