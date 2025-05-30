Dog Left Tied to Pole in Hurricane Milton Inspires New Law Against Animal Cruelty
Do you remember Trooper?
You may recognize Trooper, the resilient Bull Terrier whose story captured hearts and incited fury across the world when he was left tied to a poleopens in new tab in rising floodwaters during Hurricane Milton in 2024. Thankfully, Trooper’s story had a happy ending; he was adopted by a couple and quickly became best friends with their pup Dallas, another rescue Bull Terrier. Now, Trooper’s ordeal is inspiring a legacy that will protect countless more dogs like him. A new Florida billopens in new tab called “Trooper’s Law” has made it a felony to restrain and abandon dogs during natural disasters.
Trooper’s Law ensures that what happened to Trooper will be met with serious consequences for the perpetrator in future cases. Restraining and abandoning a dog during an evacuation order is now punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
Panama City Beach Representative Griff Griffitts sponsored the bill. “I can’t imagine someone doing that to something you love like that, doing that to anything that has life. It’s really cruel. It’s sad,” he said during a news conferenceopens in new tab ahead of the bill’s vote. “Clearly the penalties weren’t severe enough for him to think that was okay to do that.”
On the same day as the bill’s approval, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a second bill aimed toward improving animal welfare. The bill is called Dexter’s Law,opens in new tab named after a dog who was found gruesomely killed days after his adoption. The new legislation requires the Department of Law Enforcement to create a searchable database listing the names of people who have violated animal cruelty laws.
Animal advocates rallied around the two laws, forming an Animal Justice Task Force in the weeks leading up to the signing, reported Fox 13. opens in new tabThe group tracks animal cruelty cases, writes to prosecutors and legislators, and attends peaceful protests. One volunteer, Elizabeth Olson, urges others to stay aware of animal cruelty cases and do what they can to support change. “Show up at some peaceful protests,” Olson told Fox 13. “Just be part of the group, the force that says, ‘we’re here watching, and we want justice because way too many cases don’t get it.’”
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
