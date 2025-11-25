On the evening of November 22, police in Newton County, Texas, arrested 43 people during a dogfighting ring raid. Sixteen dogs were recovered, including two who were actively fighting in the makeshift fighting pit when the police arrived. Sheriff Colton Havard, who led the operation, told KDFM opens in new tab that it was one of the most disturbing cases in his entire career.

“Just to put two dogs in a homemade pit and just let them fight to the death, it’s terrible,” he said.

The investigation — dubbed as “Operation Pit Bull” — kicked off in March, after the police received multiple tips and community complaints about a possible dogfighting ring in the rural community of Call.

Before making the arrests, Newton County officials used a drone to survey the area and found several individuals positioned as lookouts. When they moved in, many people ran into the surrounding woods, but all were eventually found and arrested. Some of the arrested individuals traveled long distances for the dogfighting, coming as far as San Antonio. Per 12 News opens in new tab , police also reportedly seized close to $74,000, several “weapons,” and 40 vehicles. According to KRTE, opens in new tab many of the vehicles contained “visible cash” and “illegal drugs.”

Forty-one of the 43 individuals have since been released on bail (per KLTV opens in new tab , the sheriff’s office initially said the number was 45 but have corrected it to 43). If convicted, they could each serve up to one year in jail or a fine of up to $4,000.

The two dogs who were fighting — a black-and-white Pit Bull and a brown one — were separated from the others. They were transported to the Nederland Neighborhood Veterinary Center opens in new tab , a local 24/7 veterinary clinic, for treatment. These are the first dogfighting victims the clinic has ever treated. The sheriff’s office is covering their bills as they recover.

Initially, the dogs were very shaken. “Emotionally, they were pretty shut down,” Jessica Desormeaux, assistant practice manager at the veterinary center, told 12 News. “They wouldn’t look at you. They were just curled up in their little kennels. You could tell they were really, really scared. And luckily, their injuries were relatively superficial.”

KDFM visited the clinic opens in new tab later and learned that both the dogs are adjusting well. The black-and-white Pit Bull in particular has reportedly been incredibly friendly to humans — though he needs more time adjusting to other dogs. Veterinarian Dr. Michele Munkhaugen-Reyes told KDFM that the outlook for both dogs is very good.

“They seem to be opening up now,” she said. “I think they know that they’re in a really good, safe environment, and they’re not having to really defend themselves anymore. So, they seem to be doing really well. I just hope these dogs will get to a good home and get the love they deserve, because there’s no point in fighting dogs, because this is what gives Pit Bulls really bad stigmas. Being a Pit Bull owner myself, they’re like the biggest cuddle-bugs and loveliest dogs ever. I’m hoping with some time and some true care, they’ll get to that point, too.”

According to 12 News, the sheriff’s department is actively looking for placement for all of the dogs. The investigation is still ongoing, because the department still needs to find the organizers of the ring.