Just 1 Week of Fostering Can Dramatically Change a Shelter Dog’s Life, New Study Finds
The research also found that pups with trusted kennelmates are happier.
Share Article
Anyone who has fostered a dog knows how rewarding it is to watch a pet relax in a cozy, loving home far away from the commotion of a shelter. And now, a new studyopens in new tab published in PeerJ proves that a period of fostering has real, significant benefits for dogs: Just one week in a foster home dramatically improves dogs’ stress levels.
The researchers observed two animal shelters — one in Arizona and one in Virginia. A total of 84 dogs participated (42 from each shelter), and the study lasted 17 days. For the first five days, the dogs remained in the shelter. For the next seven, they were placed in foster care. Then, for the remaining five days, the dogs returned to the shelter.
Researchers collected the dogs’ urine every morning to measure their cortisol levels; cortisol is a key hormone linked to stress. The dogs were also equipped with FIT activity monitors on their collars, which measured their activity levels.
The results showed that a week in a foster home significantly reduced the dogs’ cortisol levels. The activity monitors revealed that during the week in foster care, the dogs spent more time resting. From previous studies, the researchers knew that a few nights in foster care led to lower cortisol levels in dogs, but they were surprised to find just how dramatically the dogs’ cortisol levels dropped while spending a whole week away from the shelter.
Critically, the cortisol levels did not surge up when the dogs returned to the shelter. They returned to about the same levels as before their time in fostering. There was concern that returning to the shelter after a week of rest and relaxation would cause the animals additional stress, but as it turns out, a foster break is more like getting a vacation.
“While these improvements in dogs’ welfare were temporary in the foster home, dogs were no more stressed in the shelter following foster care as they were before it," lead author Lisa Gunter told Virginia Tech Newsopens in new tab. “That’s encouraging because that’s often a concern. Instead, foster care is a chance for dogs to rest and recharge in a home.”
The study revealed another valuable finding: Dogs with friends were also less stressed. Pups who reunited with close kennelmates after their foster stays ended up resting more and experiencing less high activity than dogs who returned by themselves or with a companion they did not know.
“For dogs, familiar relationships provide stability — like a best friend in a stressful situation,” Erica Feuerbacher, a co-principal investigator on the study, told Virginia Tech News. “Being kenneled with a known companion helped them settle faster and rest more easily.”
Overall, these findings provide valuable understanding on how to improve the lives of shelter dogs. Fostering helps alleviate the burden that animal shelters may feel when it comes to resource costs, and it gives shelter dogs some much needed TLC.
“We keep finding that when dogs leave the kennel and go into a home, they do better,” Gunter said. “These are the types of interventions shelters can use to improve the lives of dogs in their care.”
Petrana Radulovic
Petrana Radulovic is a New York City-based writer who focuses on entertainment and culture beats. In her free time, she writes fiction, sings karaoke, and tries new recipes. Her work has appeared in Polygon, IGN, Reactor, and more. She lives with a very affectionate cat named Bagel, who loves head kisses and meeting people at parties. He is smart enough to open cabinets but still too dumb to understand stairs.
Related articles
How to Welcome a Foster Dog
So, you’ve just taken in a foster dog. What do I do next? Read on, for everything you need to know.
A Guide to Fostering Pets When You Have Kids
Advice from parents who truly do it all.
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love—but they also need stuff.
How to Claim Your Foster Pet on Your Taxes
That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).
7 Reasons Why You Should Foster a Pet Over the Holidays
It’s one of the best ways you can spend your time this season.
What’s Stopping You From Fostering a Pet?
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.