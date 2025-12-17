In recent years, pet air travel has been a hot topic, with animal-centered airlines like Retrievair opens in new tab and Bark Air opens in new tab popping up to fill the demand for cozier flight options — and attaching some steep price tags. Now, Asia is joining the luxury air travel game with Singapaw Air, the region’s first airline catering specifically to pets.

Operated by TheAsianPawrent, a Singapore-based content and community platform dedicated to pet parents, Singapaw Air is a bit different from a regular commercial airline — and not just because the flights are tailored for maximum pet comfort. Instead of set commercial routes, Singapaw Air offers shared jet charters. Flights depart from Singapore’s Seletar Business Airport and travel to a variety of destinations in Asia and beyond, including Bangkok, Tokyo, Melbourne, and San Francisco.

Like other luxury pet airlines, Singapaw Air allows pets to fly in spacious cabins with their people instead of in the cargo hold or in crates. There are no breed, size, or animal restrictions, so dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, and more are welcome on Singapaw Air flights. The airline also provides a custom pet dining menu, catered for the individual pet’s needs, along with toys and bedding to make sure your pet has a stress-free journey. Crew members are trained to keep pets safe and stimulated. “Every journey is designed around your pet’s happiness and safety,” reads the Singapaw Air website opens in new tab .

The company also handles all the complicated paperwork needed to travel with animals, from health certifications to customs clearances — ensuring that pet parents also have a stress-free travel experience. “We handle all Customs clearance procedures, including Customs and GST permits, ensuring smooth border entry and minimizing delays during your pet’s arrival or departure,” the website states.

Needless to say, all that pampering comes with a price. The cheapest route, which travels from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will set pet parents back $5,500. A one-way trip to San Francisco costs $84,000 (yes, you read that right!). Singapaw Air also offers a few upcoming (and extra pricey) vacation packages, like a three-week Japan visit departing in late 2026 and a week-long Hong Kong trip aimed for 2027. More details and exact costs (along with some very adorable photos of previous pet passengers) can be found on their website opens in new tab .

Singapaw Air is one more step in an established trend: The pet travel business is absolutely booming. Travel technology provider Amadeus released a 2026 Travel Trends opens in new tab report earlier this month, revealing that the number one forecasted trend is pet travel. More and more pet parents want to travel with their pets, whether that’s to bring their dog along on vacation or relocate to a new country with their beloved cat.

Most of the current pet travel options out there are stressful, to say the least. Airlines each have different requirements and regulations. Sending a pet to travel via cargo is also a horrifying thought for many pet parents, and leaving them at home with a sitter or in a kennel is an entirely different challenge. Luxury pet travel services like Singapaw Air and BARK Air opens in new tab definitely ease that anxiety — but the price tags attached to those airlines are pretty dang hefty. RetrievAir opens in new tab offers a slightly more budget-conscious option, but the route options are limited.

Still, as the airline industry starts to pay more attention to pets, it’s likely that more and more travel options will pop up in the future. And when people show enough demand for flights, luxury airlines are sometimes able to add more route options and lower their costs. In other words, even if $84,000 is an absurd ticket price, Singapaw Air is still a step in the right direction.

And if you are able to pay the exorbitant price for these fancy airlines, there’s pretty much no better reason to spend money than spoiling your pet — we definitely won’t judge.