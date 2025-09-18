After Multiple Dog Deaths, UN May Set Global Safety Standards for Pets on Planes

More and more pets are traveling by plane than ever. According to the International Pet and Animal Transportation Association, opens in new tab more than four million animals catch a flight each year, and that number is only climbing. New airlines are popping up that cater specifically to dogs, and traditional airlines are relaxing their policies to better accommodate our pets.

But as pet travel rises, so do safety concerns — and somehow, there has never been a set of global standards on pet air travel safety. But that could soon be changing. Colombia is asking the United Nation’s aviation agency to create guidelines for transporting pets across borders by plane.

Over two dozen countries in Latin America and Europe support Colombia’s proposal, reported opens in new tab Reuters. The countries are asking that the UN’s aviation agency establishes international rules for pets on aircrafts, as current laws are inconsistent and can put animals at risk.

The proposal is directed to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), an agency that creates diplomatic and safety guidelines for air travel in 193 different countries. The ICAO sets standards for air navigation, flight inspection, border-crossing procedures, air accident investigations, and many more aspects of air travel — but until now, they’ve never addressed animal safety.