Why Do Cats Hiss?
Besides the obvious reasons.
Understanding the Basics of Hissing Why Do Cats Hiss? What Does It Mean When a Cat Hisses? What to Do When Your Cat Hisses at You What Should You Do if Your Cat Is Hissing a Lot? Frequently Asked Questions
Cats have mastered the concept of using body language to communicate. Hissing is one of the more obvious and intimidating ways they let us know they’re feeling some intense stuff. But do you know why your cat is hissing or, more importantly, how you should respond so things don’t get worse?
Understanding the basics of hissing
Whether you’re dealing with a kitten, tiger, or any cat in between, a hiss is unmistakable, which is exactly the point. Your cat opens their mouth, shows their teeth, and expresses a burst of air, making that tell-tale hissing sound.