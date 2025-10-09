Cats have mastered the concept of using body language to communicate. Hissing is one of the more obvious and intimidating ways they let us know they’re feeling some intense stuff. But do you know why your cat is hissing or, more importantly, how you should respond so things don’t get worse?

Main takeaways Hissing is such an instinctual reaction in cats that they can even do it involuntarily if something triggers them.

Hissing is a way of saying, “I’m pushed way past my comfort zone right now and need everyone and everything to back off so I can get my bearings.”

Cats will hiss in all sorts of situations and for a variety of reasons, from seeing a stranger cat out the window, to being handled at the vet, feeling physical pain, to setting boundaries with a new family member.

Understanding the basics of hissing

Whether you’re dealing with a kitten, tiger, or any cat in between, a hiss is unmistakable, which is exactly the point. Your cat opens their mouth, shows their teeth, and expresses a burst of air, making that tell-tale hissing sound.