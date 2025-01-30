The Meaning Behind the Meow: Cat Language Decoded

Some cats are quiet and aloof. Others will talk your ear clean off opens in a new tab . Day and night. Rain or shine. They can be chatterboxes. Even the quiet ones know when to let loose with a yowl or hiss when the moment calls for it.

What’s the deal with cat language? Are they meowing for the heck of it? Are they talking directly to us? You may be surprised to learn it’s often the latter.

Main takeaways Cats have many ways of vocalizing: chatter, chirps, trills, growls, and hisses are all examples.

Cat meows (and other noises) can mean different things and can tell you a lot about their moods.

Some meows or other vocalizations might mean your kitty is in pain; pay attention so you can call your vet.

That’s right. Your cat is intentionally talking to you opens in a new tab .

You might wonder how we know this. Well, kittens and mothers certainly meow to each other. But once cats reach adulthood, they don’t really use meowing to communicate with other cats. They started doing it for us — or rather to get a reaction from us. Either way, it’s pretty cool.

They also use a wide range of other vocalizations (and, of course, body language opens in a new tab ) to communicate with cats, people, and possibly even prey. Let’s break down cat language.

What do cat meows mean?

I’ve had a lot of cats in my life. Most of them talked up a storm. I learned to expect two to four solid days of non-stop meowing anytime we moved. It’s like they couldn’t wait to tell me about every detail of our new home. I’ll admit, after the first night, it got rough. Contrary to what my cats thought, I needed sleep! But we all made it through.

If you’ve had a talkative cat for a while, you’ve probably learned to understand some of their different meows. They can be short, long, calm, excited, and everything in between.

Sometimes they sound like they’re at death’s door. You’re just sure they’re hanging from the ceiling by one toe and desperate for help. So, you fly to the rescue, only to find them innocently sitting by the food bowl, batting their eyes at you like an angel. That�’s my cat when the first sweet “mew” doesn’t get my attention. He knows what makes me come running and isn’t afraid to exploit it.

How do we learn what our cat’s meows mean? The same way they learn what meows to use depending on what reaction they want from us. Experience.

Your cat is smart enough to pick up on patterns. If they give a soft meow, and you take that as a cue to snuggle, they log it. Soft meow equals I get snuggles. And you log it: Soft meow equals they want snuggles. If a hectic barrage of meows got you to open the treat jar that one time, they’ll remember how to get those treats next time, and you’ll likely have the same reaction of giving treats. You decided together what that meow meant, without even realizing it.

The way we’ve learned to communicate with each other is so simple but fascinating.

How to know what my cat’s meow means

While meows are reserved mostly for people, cats have a huge range of vocalizations they use to communicate lots of things to anyone who needs to hear it — whether they’re calling their buddy cat, intimidating a potential threat, or trying to blend in with a flock of chattering birds. Some vocalizations can even be involuntary. Let’s look at a handful of the most common cat vocalizations.

Chatter

The chatter sounds like your cat’s teeth are … well … chattering. It’s a quick, repetitive clicking opens in a new tab or squeaking sound. The best part is that cats use it when watching prey. You’ve seen videos of really intense cats staring at a bird out the window with their little jaws quivering.

There are differing opinions about what triggers this vocalization. It’s thought to be an attempt at sounding like the birds and mice a cat might hunt. Maybe they’re trying to blend in (as if the tiny bird won’t notice the giant cat about to eat them). There’s also an idea that it’s about the excited energy cats have when they stalk prey, or frustration that they can’t get to the prey. We may never know. But it’s super cool.

Trills

Trills are very sweet. It might be the most relaxing cat sound for me. They’re a soft, gentle “rrrrrrrr,” like a purr that finds its voice. Mother cats will trill to their kittens. Your cat may trill when you gently wake them from a nap with a pet, when they rub on you, or as you put the food bowl down. It’s like a cat hug opens in a new tab .

Chirp

Now we’re really getting specific. Chattering, trills, and chirps can all sound very similar. A chirp is considered opens in a new tab more of a bird-like sound — faster and shorter than trills. We think they’re used primarily to “call a friend.” It’s a locator call. But cats may also chirp at birds and other prey, much like a chatter. Of course, this is all based on human interpretation of a complicated critter. There are differing opinions and probably some crossover in a lot of the sounds and reasons for them.

Purr

We all know and love the purr opens in a new tab . Cats will purr as a sign of contentment. They’ll also purr to self-soothe in times of stress or physical discomfort. There’s even research suggesting that the vibrations of a purr can have a healing effect opens in a new tab on the body, which would explain why they purr when they’re injured. How incredible is that?

Hiss

When you hear a hiss opens in a new tab , you pay attention. So do potential threats, which is exactly why your cat does it. That long, intense hissing sound is often involuntary. It happens automatically when a cat is surprised by something like a dangerous situation, fear, or pain.

Growl

Growls are a low rumble that mean, “Hey, back off!” When a cat feels like they’re in danger, they use every opportunity to ward off their would-be attacker. The last thing they want is a physical confrontation that could end with a serious injury. The growl is a way to drive that danger away before things get serious. They may also growl if they’re in pain opens in a new tab .

Why does my cat meow so much?

Cats talk for lots of reasons. Most of the time, they’re trying to tell us something. As you get to know your cat better, you’ll get good at hearing the differences and knowing what your cat’s meows mean.

Cat breed

While every cat is an individual, there are certain breeds that tend to talk more than others. Siamese, Bengals, Maine Coons, and Sphynx are usually high on the list.

Boredom

Cats are active critters. If you don’t offer lots of play and enrichment, they’ll ask for it … sometimes very loudly. A talkative cat may just need something to do, especially if you’ve been gone all day or busy at your desk.

Pain or discomfort

Cats are great at hiding pain. If your cat is suddenly being more vocal than normal, particularly if you’ve noticed other changes in their normal behavior, they may be trying to tell you something is wrong. Perhaps they have a urinary issue, ear infection, or muscle strain. Talk to your vet!

Anxiety

Stress and anxiety are big reasons opens in a new tab cats will meow a lot. It could be that they’re naturally nervous or something has changed recently that caused additional stress. Either way, if you think your cat may be anxious, read on. It’s time to talk to a professional.

Changing health needs or aging

Any changes in health can cause your cat to meow or vocalize more. It’s common as cats get older and start “feeling their age.” Even feline dementia can cause unexplained vocalizing. Your vet and a feline behavior expert may be able to help.

Attention-seeking

We’ve talked about how smart cats are. They learn that certain meows get your attention. So, of course, they’ll use that information. It’s innocent enough. The learn in the same way a child picks up that calling for mom usually means mom responds. Different ways of calling (softly vs. screaming their head off) get very different reactions; your cat learns they can meow when they need you and what meows to use, depending on what they need.

When to seek expert help

Cats don’t just meow when they’re happy. They also vocalize when something is wrong. Any sudden changes in the amount of vocalizing or the way they do it means it’s time to call your vet.

If you notice your cat is meowing more and they’ve also started eating or playing less, sleeping more opens in a new tab or less, or really anything out of the ordinary, let your vet know. If your cat is usually a talker, but they’ve suddenly gone quiet, it’s worth a call to the vet, just in case.

If things like stress, anxiety, or fear are causing your cat to meow a lot, consider working with a certified feline training and behavior consultant. They can help find the cause and develop a plan to reduce that stress and fear and get your cat feeling better.

