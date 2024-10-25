This Free AI App Can Tell You What Your Cat's Meows Mean—Supposedly
Meet MeowTalk, the app that translates your kitty’s screams into actual English.
Share Article
If you’re a cat parent, you’ve probably wondered what your cat is saying when they’re intensely meowing at the top of their lungs, or other less anxiety-inducing times. In this, the era of technology we didn’t ask for but is sometimes more cool than it is scary (read: sometimes), computer scientists at software engineering company Akvelonopens in a new tab have made MeowTalk, a free app that can translate opens in a new tabyour cat’s meows into human phrases. So, when your cat comes up to you and appears to bloody-murder scream in your face, MeowTalk might tell you they’re just saying, “Feed me!”
How does MeowTalk work?
Sergei Dreizin and Mark Boyes are the masterminds behind MeowTalk, which records your cat’s vocalizations and then tells you what they’re trying to say. Their site reads: “Our mission is to help cat owners understand their cats’ needs better and make sure their pets live the longest and happiest life possible. We use science and artificial intelligence to give cat owners the best tools available for understanding their cat’s needs so that they can develop strong, meaningful bonds with their feline companions.”
“Cats have vocabulary,” Dreizin told opens in a new tabNational Geographic. “And you definitely will understand your cat better if you’re actually paying attention.” Users can then rate the accuracy of MeowTalk’s translations, which apparently only helps it get more accurate.
MeowTalk, launched in 2020, is a result of a 2019 study that analyzed 21 cats’ meows when they were waiting for food, being groomed (brushed), or alone in a new place. The app then used this data to classify types of meows. A 2021 study found that the AI-powered pet translator, which has gotten big-spotlight coverageopens in a new tab from places like The New York Times, has 90 percent accuracy. But Sanchez told Slate last year that the app’s average accuracy is at 70 percent (though he said “it’s at 99.9 percent” for purring).
You may think purring isn’t that hard to translate, but it actually can mean a lot of things. As behaviorist Karen B. London wrote for usopens in a new tab, “a purr can be triggered by traumatic movements, by injuryopens in a new tab, or by hunger. There are cats who purr when they are greeting a friend and cats who purr when they are about to be fed.” So, if this little app can give you some insight into your kitty’s little throaty rumble, why not give it a go?
Is it a good way interact with your cat?
Whether this is an effective way to communicate with your cat is one thing, but as cat behaviorist and communication expert Charlotte de Mouzon told Nat Geo, it does ensure that cat parents are at least listening to their cats more and tuned into their needs. And some cats are just going to chatter more than others.
“Some cat breeds are known for being talkative — for example, Siamese,” Mikel Delgado, a certified applied animal behaviorist and cat behavior consultant at Feline Mindsopens in a new tab, told usopens in a new tab. “One person’s ‘excessive’ meowing is another person’s delightfully chatty.”
Whether this app is the key to your cat’s inner wants and needs or simply a way for you to give them more attention, which they desperately craveopens in a new tab... until they don’t, it seems like a chill, free way to waste a few hours. Your cat’s going to scream at you anyway. You might as well have some fun with it.
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Cat Hissing: Fair Warning or Fighting Words?
Your cat’s hissy fit could mean Don’t test me or Let’s do this. We wouldn’t call their bluff.
- opens in a new tab
10 Signs Your Cat Has Imprinted on You
Feeling like you have a little shadow these days? Here’s why that’s happening.
- opens in a new tab
People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Pissed, New Study Says
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not.
- opens in a new tab
You Might Be the Reason Your Cat Is So Moody, Study Finds
Good thing they can’t talk about you in therapy.
- opens in a new tab
Why Does My Cat Rub His Face on My Face?
You’re gettin’ awfully close there, pal.
- opens in a new tab
What’s All the Cat Chatter About?
Scientists believe they could be mimicking the calls of their prey.
- opens in a new tab
Why Is My Cat Suddenly Clingy?
They’re never far away, but you’d like a little distance.