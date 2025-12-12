4 Reasons Your Cat Loves to Pounce on You

When I tell people that I used to be afraid of cats, they’re often surprised. How can I, a person who not only dotes on her three cats, but also writes about cats, be a recovering ailurophobe (the scientific term for someone with an intense fear of cats)? Then I tell them about El Gato.

El Gato was the cat my family had when I was young. My stepfather brought him in off the street; he was a stray cat who was essentially feral, and at first, I was excited. A cat! What kid wouldn’t be delighted at the prospect of a new pet?

If I thought El Gato would be a sweet, sleepy house cat who curled up in my lap and ate treats out of my hand, however, I was soon disabused of that notion. El Gato preferred to hide behind the sofa or crouch in a doorway, lying in wait for me. When I walked by, he pounced. I screamed. My mother tut-tutted and my brother laughed as I cowered in fear when El Gato slunk into a room. What a baby I was! Why was I crying over a cat?

As you can see, my cat trauma runs deep. It was years before I was able to pet a cat, and I’m embarrassed to say that even when I adopted my beloved Freddy, I was initially afraid to leave my bedroom door open at night, for fear she would attack me while I slept. Of course, she doesn’t, and neither do her younger brothers — though when they were kittens, they did like to pounce on my feet under the covers.

All this time later, I sometimes still wonder why a cat would attack a little kid the way El Gato did. Was he just playing, as my mom used to tell me? He didn’t do it to anyone else. Was it because I was the smallest person in my family? Could he sense my fear? Why do cats pounce on people who only want to love and care for them?

Turns out, there are a few reasons a cat might launch themselves at a well-intentioned human. Here’s what the experts have to say.

Luis Echeverri Urrea / Shutterstock

Kittens are doing what kittens do.

First off, if your cat is a kitten, then pouncing is their job. It’s how they learn boundaries, social etiquette, and how their tiny bodies work. “Kittens enjoy playing from an early age,” says Dr. Zac Pilossoph opens in new tab , a consulting veterinarian at Healthy Paws Pet Insurance.

He explains that pouncing helps your kitten develop coordination and problem-solving skills (like how to get those treats off the counter). “Engaging in rough play, which includes swatting, scratching, and biting, is all in good fun and normal for a kitten,” Dr. Pilossoph says. In other words, it’s not personal; it’s practice.

You’re their favorite playmate.

Like Anne of Green Gables’ Gilbert Blythe pulling on Anne Shirley’s braids and calling her “Carrots,” your cat may be trying to express affection (albeit in a misguided way). “It’s possible they’re pouncing on you because they like you,” says cat behaviorist Joey Lusvardi opens in new tab . “They want to play with you! They don’t understand that [pouncing] isn’t fun for us.”

If your cat is pouncing on a regular basis, consider that you might not be giving them enough attention; Lusvardi says boredom is the most common reason that cats pounce on their loving parents. “If you’re not playing with your cats daily, they may be telling you they need more stimulation.”

They’ve had enough love.

On the other hand, pouncing could be a reaction to too much stimulation. If you’re relaxing on the couch, petting your cat, and suddenly they whirl around and attack, it might be what’s known as petting-induced aggression, Dr. Pilossoph says. “Often referred to as ‘love bites', petting-induced aggression may stem from a cat’s need to control their environment… or from overstimulation, particularly while being petted at length,” he adds.

Twitching skin, a flicking tail, or rotating ears are subtle signals that your cat is reaching their limit. Miss those cues, and they might pounce. Dr. Pilossoph also notes that, like us, cats have preferences as to where they like to be touched. “Underbelly and tail-base regions are the most common less-preferred areas that may incite petting-induced aggression,” he says.

vladans / iStock

They’re feeling afraid.

Sometimes, pouncing isn’t playful — it’s a defensive response to being scared, Lusvardi says. If your cat is feeling cornered or fearful, they may attack. Growling, hissing, or swatting are signs that your cat is upset, and you should pay attention and figure out what’s going on.

“Many cats enjoy playful pouncing or surprise ‘attacks’ on their pet parents as part of healthy, energetic playtime,” veterinarian Dr. Nell Ostermeier says. “Behaviors such as biting out of fear opens in new tab , hissing, or growling are not typical signs of play and should be discussed with your veterinarian.”

But she also notes that pouncing can show up when a cat is bored or understimulated — another reminder that cats need daily enrichment just as much as food, water, and enough litter boxes to go around. “Regular interaction and daily playtime are essential for every cat’s physical and mental well-being,” Dr. Ostermeier says. “This helps them stay active, happy, and emotionally balanced.”

So, how can you curb the attacks?

Once your cat is past kittenhood, when pouncing is to be expected (and is honestly pretty harmless — those tiny claws and teeth can’t hurt you!), the shenanigans should taper off. Make sure you’re playing with your cat on a regular basis, keeping them stocked up with fun toys, and giving them space when they need it, and your home shouldn’t be a battleground.

If there’s true aggression — hissing, biting, growling — loop in your vet, or a certified cat behaviorist. There may be a medical or emotional cause you can address. Remember that in general, cats aren’t trying to be malicious. They’re just trying to communicate with us or have a little fun. (Even El Gato, R.I.P.)