If you’re not the Chosen One, learn how you can rise up to their esteem.

When I was a kid, we had a semi-feral indoor/outdoor cat named Sophie. I say “we,” but she was really my mom’s cat. My mom was the one who found her and coaxed her into the house with food and water and gentle head scratches. My mom was the one who would let her out when she pawed at the door and cleaned her litter box, though she mostly went to the bathroom outside.

Sophie would reward my mom by sitting on her lap and sleeping beside her on the bed, and every week or so, she would leave the remnants of a half-eaten mouse or bird on the doormat, which my mom told me were gifts opens in new tab .

Sophie liked my dad and sister well enough, too, but she was not a fan of me. And with good reason: I was loud and annoying and more than a little jealous of the relationship she had with my mom. The kids I saw on TV and in films seemed to be their pet’s entire world and I didn’t understand why my family’s pet wasn’t equally enamored of me.

So, for Christmas one year, my mom got me a kitten of my own: Fremont. He was adorable and very sweet, but I was 10 and not a very attentive cat dad, so he, too, soon showed a preference for my mother. I will admit that this hurt my feelings.