How to Say Sorry So Your Cat Actually Gets It

My cat, Akela, is so mad at me right now. For one thing, I’ve been out of the house a lot more than usual this week, which means we haven’t had as much time to play or snuggle as we normally do. I’ve also been going to bed super late because of work; I forgot to refill her water bowl yesterday; I rolled on top of her in my sleep last night; and this morning I stepped on her tail. Usually, she follows me from room to room all day and sleeps by my feet while I write, but these days she prefers to stay far away from me, hanging out under the bed, facing the wall.

Normally, I wouldn’t take it personally. But I know I haven’t been the most conscientious cat daddy recently. She’s such a sweet little lamb, and I feel guilty! I just want her to know that I’m sorry so she will come sleep under my desk again. But how do you communicate effectively with an animal who doesn’t speak your language? Do cats even understand concepts like remorse and forgiveness? Is she actually even mad at me, or am I just projecting and anthropomorphizing? Let’s figure this out.

Why do cats get upset in the first place?

Cats, like all animals, definitely can and do feel upset. And even if you are the perfect pet parent, at some point, they will probably be upset with you. “Cats can be upset by all sorts of things,” says Joey Lusvardi, feline behavior consultant at Class Act Cats opens in new tab . “Common upsets include: unexpected noises, changes to their schedule, and being handled or petted when they don’t want it. They can also get upset when they feel trapped or cornered somewhere.”

Jennifer Van de Kieft, feline behavior expert and nutrition consultant at Cat Advocate opens in new tab , says undersocialized cats are especially resistant to visitors. She says: “Other triggers include: missing a play session, being late for mealtime, not giving them enough attention, waking them when they are sleeping, overhandling them, letting them get bored, overwhelming their sense of smell with candles, plug-ins, and incense, underfeeding them, not cleaning their litter box often enough. They also don’t like being left alone for long periods of time.”