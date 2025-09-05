The Real Reason Your Cat Purrs (Or Doesn’t)

A purring cat is like a cup of tea: warm, soothing, and pleasant. When one of my three kitties climbs into my lap and starts running that internal motor, my stress melts away. Not only that, I feel loved and trusted — as if their purring is reassurance that I’m a good cat mom. But is that wishful thinking? Why do cats purr, anyway? And why doesn’t one of mine purr at all? Is he unhappy? Should I be worried?

A recent study from Japan opens in new tab shed some light on the mystery of purring, with the findings suggesting that a cat’s purr may have more to do with genetics than with how happy they are.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

When I ask Dr. Nell Ostermeier opens in new tab , a veterinary spokesperson for Figo Cat Insurance opens in new tab , to break the study down for me, this is what she says: “Researchers identified a genetic link related to purring in cats. Specifically, cats with a short-type androgen receptor gene tended to purr more than cats with the long-type. This suggests that genetics — particularly genes related to testosterone — may be one of several factors that determine how much a cat purrs.”

Purring: It’s complicated.

So, genes may be one reason behind my cats’ soothing purrs — but what are the other factors? Dr. Ostermeier says cats purr for many different reasons, and that not all purrs mean the same thing.