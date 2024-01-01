Dr. Nell Ostermeier, DVM, CVA, FAAVA

Dr. Nell is a licensed veterinarian and spokesperson for Figo Pet Insurance. She grew up on a small farm in Illinois and developed a passion for working with animals at a very young age.

She graduated with her DVM from the University of Illinois Veterinary Medicine in 2004, practiced for a few years in Southern California, and eventually moved to Portland, Oregon, where she founded a neighborhood small animal practice with her husband.

Her journey into integrative medicine began when she enrolled in the IVAS Acupuncture course and earned her certification to use this amazing healing tool in 2011. Dr. Nell integrates acupuncture, herbs, and food therapy into her patients’ treatment plans to give them their best chance at living their best life.

She has a special interest in supporting senior pets and their people through the challenges that come with aging. She is considered an expert in her field and provides online and in-person education for integrative veterinarians.