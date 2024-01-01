Dr. Nell Ostermeier, DVM, CVA, FAAVA
Dr. Nell is a licensed veterinarian and spokesperson for Figo Pet Insurance. She grew up on a small farm in Illinois and developed a passion for working with animals at a very young age.
Her journey into integrative medicine began when she enrolled in the IVAS Acupuncture course and earned her certification to use this amazing healing tool in 2011. Dr. Nell integrates acupuncture, herbs, and food therapy into her patients’ treatment plans to give them their best chance at living their best life.
She has a special interest in supporting senior pets and their people through the challenges that come with aging. She is considered an expert in her field and provides online and in-person education for integrative veterinarians.
Articles featuring Dr. Nell Ostermeier, DVM, CVA, FAAVA
Can Dogs Eat Coconuts?
To quote Scar, “I’ve got a lovely bunch of coconuts.” But can dogs snack on them?
Are Dahlias Toxic to Dogs?
They’re pretty additions to any garden, but they’re not pup-friendly.