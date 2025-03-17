Does your cat’s purr sound like a boat motor? Is it so loud that you have to turn up the TV when they’re lounging in your lap? Can your cat control how loud they’re purring?

There’s a lot we know about cat purrs and a lot we don’t. Let’s uncover some of the reasons behind your cat’s purring (and whether there’s a volume-control button somewhere).

Cat purring meaning: Why do cats purr?

A cat purr opens in a new tab is my favorite sound. No contest! Not only can purrs express feelings of joy and contentment, but they also help your cat feel better emotionally during times of stress opens in a new tab , and they can actually heal the body. What an extraordinary thing.

Purring starts when they’re tiny little kittens, nursing and being groomed by their mothers opens in a new tab , and continues throughout their lives, even offering support in their final moments.

Here are the main reasons your cat purrs.

Contentment

A relaxed, comfortable, secure cat will purr as an e xpression of contentment opens in a new tab . This cat feels safe. They’ve let their guard down and are enjoying the experience, whether that’s a catnap in the sun or getting snuggles opens in a new tab from their favorite person.

Excitement

A happy cat will purr with enthusiasm. It may start when you walk through the front door after work or wake up in the morning. They may purr when you pick them up or even just at the mention of their name. Feeding, playing, or pretty much anything that brings joy can also bring on a purr.

Anxiety or fear

Purring has a self-soothing effect on cats because it can bring back those feelings of contentment from more relaxed times, like nursing as kittens. Your cat may purr at the vet, even though you know they’re scared opens in a new tab . A sick cat may purr when they’re actually feeling icky.

Pain

Pain causes anxiety, which we know is helped by purring opens in a new tab . That same purr also has healing properties. That’s right. Your cat’s purr is a magical power.

Research has shown that frequencies between 20 and 150 Hertz are healing opens in a new tab . They promote bone and fracture repair, as well as pain relief. Cat purrs fall right in this range. If they’re willing to expend energy on purring even as they’re feeling serious pain, there must be a very good reason for doing it.

Communication

Nearly everything a cat does communicates something to other animals and people. Purring is no exception. Any intelligent creature who spends time around a content, purring cat is going to learn that purring is usually a good sign.

There’s even research suggesting cats can alter the pattern opens in a new tab of their purring. Just like they have a variety of meows that you can identify and respond to, they may also be able to use different purrs to communicate different things.

Why do cats purr loudly?

What about volume control? Is your cat choosing to purr loudly at times or does it just happen? Yes and no. Cats have some control over purr volume. You’ve probably noticed certain things you do that crank up your cat’s purr.

But it’s hard to say how much of that is a conscious choice versus their body’s natural reaction to a situation. For example, you can control how big you smile. But it also happens automatically and to varying degrees. The smile that naturally comes from a stranger saying hello on the street is different from the smile that comes from a dozen kittens running over to you for a cuddle session.

It could work similarly for your cat. They may instinctually or involuntarily adjust purr volume in some situations and make the conscious choice in others. Of course, some cats just naturally have a louder purr, the same way some people have a louder voice than others.

Here are some things that may influence purr volume.

Genetics

You may have inherited your eye color from your parents, and your cat may have inherited their purr volume from theirs. Genetics plays a big role in many things that control your cat’s purr, as you’ll see below.

Biology

There’s a lot involved in your cat’s purr — the size of their vocal cords, breathing rate, diaphragm strength, and more. These vary from cat to cat, meaning purr volume and the ability to control it will also vary.

Age

Older cats may not purr as loudly as younger cats, due in part to weakening muscles and other physical changes.

Health

Cats with certain medical conditions may purr more softly. For example, a respiratory issue opens in a new tab could impact breathing which could, in turn, impact purring.

Breed

Even if you don’t have a purebred cat, t he breeds that make up your cat’s mix can influence their purr volume. For example, Siamese cats are considered to have particularly loud purrs. Large breeds like Maine Coons may have a deeper, lower frequency purr because they are large cats.

Purr intent

The reason for the purr surely impacts volume, as much as a cat can control it. A louder purr may be more beneficial at times, like communicating with another cat or trying to self-soothe during a painful or stressful experience.

How can you tell if purring is good or bad?

The best way to figure out if your cat is purring because of positive feelings, like contentment, or negative feelings, like fear or pain, is to look for other clues.

What is their body language communicating? Are they showing positive behaviors, like relaxing, rolling around, leaning into your petting, soft eyes, or a soft facial expression? This indicates the purr is positive. Or are they showing other signs of stress, like trying to look small, avoiding eye contact, cowering, hiding their face, vocalizing, etc.? In that case, the purr is probably being used for self-soothing or even healing.

What’s the situation? If you’re sitting on the couch with your cat resting in your lap, they’re probably purring for good reasons. If you’re at the vet or in a new home, the purr may be more about nervousness. Think about what’s going on around your cat and how that might make them feel — safe and secure or unsure and fearful.

B ottom line

Your cat’s purr is more than just a way to express happiness and contentment. They can heal bones, reduce stress, and lower blood pressure.

Cats have some control over the volume of their purring. But there also seems to be an involuntary component, at least in some situations.

Many factors impact your cat’s purr volume, like age and health.

FAQs

Do cats only purr when they’re happy?

No, cats don’t only purr when they’re feeling good. They will also purr as a way of self-soothing during stressful or scary situations, and when they’re sick or in pain.

Can a cat purr help them heal?

Yes, there is evidence showing that the frequency of a cat’s purr promotes things like bone growth and lowering blood pressure.

Can cats control when and how loud they purr?

Cats do have some control over their purring. But we don’t know for sure how much. Some of it seems to be involuntary.

How can I read my cat’s body language?

Understanding your cat’s body language may not be easy. But if you learn what to look for, you’ll find you can get really good at figuring out how your cat is feeling and offering support when they need it. It’s one of the keys to understanding whether a purr is indicating your cat is happy and relaxed or feeling fear or pain.

