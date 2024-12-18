Your cat is adorable. But this behavior? Not so much.

As you get into bed at night, you may see your cat sitting at the foot of your bed, watching you get under the covers. But you know the inevitable is about to happen, and you’ll feel it before you even see it: a big pounce right on your feet.

Why is your cat so insistent on attacking your feet? There are many reasons why cats attack feet — from playing, hunting behavior, or even signs of anxiety. Here are six explanations for this curious behavior and how to put a stop to it.

Main takeaways

Cats attack feet for many reasons like play, attention, stress, or even medical issues.

You can get your cat to stop attacking your feet by giving them cat toys or reinforcing appropriate play.

You may need to talk to a specialist or veterinarian about your cat’s behavior if this gets out of hand.

Why do cats attack feet?

Cats might focus on attacking feet because they see the movement of your feet as potential prey, which activates their natural hunting behavior. Jennifer Van de Kieft opens in a new tab , a feline behavior and feeding coach, explains that this is a pretty normal thing for them to do. “This is a common behavior associated with play aggression. Cats, particularly young ones, have a lot of energy and a strong prey drive,” she says. “If they don’t have enough opportunities for exercise and play that mimics hunting, your feet can become a target.” This is also why cats will attack feet under bedcovers or a blanket: There’s something moving under there that they can’t see.

Van de Kieft suggests that giving them small meals throughout the day might help curb this behavior. “A cat’s prey drive can be triggered by hunger, so ensure your cat is fed a high animal protein diet with multiple small meals each day to satiate their hunger.”

6 reasons why your cat is attacking your feet

1. It’s just play

Most of the time when your cat attacks your feet, they see it as merely play. Your moving feet activate their instincts, so they look at them as prey — pouncing on them and even at times lightly biting them.

2. Hunting behavior

Cats are natural hunters, and the movement of your feet might trigger that for them. So they’ll stalk and pounce on your feet as they would with a mouse or toy.

3. Your cat wants attention

If your cat needs something — like playtime, food, or pets — they might attack your feet as a way to communicate that they would like your attention right now.

4. Lack of stimulation

Your cat attacking your feet might also be a sign that they need more stimulation. Try to spend more time playing with your cat each day, and get them more solo, interactive toys that might curb their urge to attack your feet.

5. Stress or anxiety

A cat might attack your feet as a sign of stress or anxiety. Be sure to check their body language in the way they are attacking your feet, and whether or not there’s been any disruptions in the cat’s environment like introducing a new cat into the home or unfamiliar people visiting.

6. Signs of a medical issue

If your cat is attacking your feet out of nowhere, this could be a sign of an underlying medical issue like a hormone change, dental issue, or anything else that might cause them discomfort. Contact your veterinarian to help rule out any medical conditions that might cause sudden aggressive behavior.

How to stop your cat from attacking your feet

Give your cat toys

Giving your cat a variety of toys opens in a new tab can be a way to help them stop attacking your feet. Make sure there are options for your cat — from scratching posts and tunnels, to mice and balls — and see which ones they engage with the most.

Actively play with your cat

Playing with your cat regularly can prevent them from attacking your feet. Van de Kieft suggests making sure to schedule time for it. “Schedule a regular playtime at least twice each day where you use a wand toy with a prey attachment to mimic hunting. Work on exercise and strategic hunting.”

Don’t encourage foot attacks

Don’t use your feet to play with your cat or encourage the behavior. Say “no” firmly, and gently move them from your feet.

Redirect the foot attack

When they begin to attack your feet, it’s helpful to redirect a cat towards playing with a toy. More interactive toys might help with curbing this behavior.

Ignore your cat’s foot-attacking behavior

Sometimes simplicity is best. Just ignoring your cat’s foot attack can be a way to get them to stop doing it.

Positively reinforce appropriate play

Give your cat a treat as a reward to reinforce proper play opens in a new tab with a toy, so that your cat will learn what is appropriate play versus inappropriate play.

When should you talk to a specialist for cat attacks?

If trying to reinforce appropriate play and scheduling playtime doesn’t curb the foot attacks or if your cat becomes more aggressive, it might be time to see someone. “If increased playtime and enrichment is not working, see a certified specialist,” Van de Kieft says.

Bottom line

For the most part, when a cat attacks your feet it’s just reinforcing its natural hunting instincts, by seeing your feet as a moving target.

If it’s a behavior that needs to be controlled, scheduling meals and playtime, as well as making sure your cat has a variety of interactive toys to play with, can be helpful.

Do not encourage feet attacking, and reinforce appropriate play with treats.

Pay attention to your cat’s body language to see if this type of play is just based on needing playtime or attention.

However, if it’s a sign of a medical issue, aggression, or anxiety, contact a specialist.

FAQs

Why is my cat obsessed with my feet?

Your cat might be obsessed with your feet because your feet are very accessible to them. Your feet likely smell familiar to your cat, and their movement can trigger your cat’s hunting instincts.

Why does my cat hug my leg and bite my feet?

If your cat hugs your leg and bites your feet opens in a new tab , that’s a playful behavior similar to how they would catch prey in the wild.

Why does my cat attack my feet and not my husband?

If your husband is moving less, your cat might be more attracted to your feet, because you are moving around more — and that triggers their instinct.

Why does my cat attack my feet when I walk away?

As you walk away, your feet are moving, which could mimic prey in your cat’s eyes — so they’ll get ready to pounce and attack your feet.