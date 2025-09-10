What Really Happens to Your Cat When You’re Too Busy to Play With Them

One of the reasons I love being a cat mom opens in new tab instead of a dog mom is that cats are (relatively) low-maintenance, compared to dogs. I never need to get out of bed early on a rainy morning to take my cat out, I don’t have to pick poop up off the sidewalk, and I don’t have to go for walks opens in new tab if I don’t want to (actually, this may be a reason to consider becoming a dog person — more walks would benefit both my mental and physical health).

After a stretch of being extra busy with work and travel, however, I’m beginning to wonder if my cats aren’t quite as low-maintenance as I thought. They’ve been hissing and fighting more often, and my oldest, Freddy, has been extra clingy when I’m home. Could it be because I’m not playing with them enough? I asked the experts to help me understand how skipping playtime affects my currently hyperactive kitties.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

It throws off their routine.

Veterinarian Dr. Nell Ostermeier opens in new tab , a spokesperson for Figo Cat Insurance opens in new tab , tried to assuage my working cat-mom guilt. “Life gets hectic — sometimes we all literally ‘drop the ball’ on playtime,” she says. “For most cats, skipping a day or two of play won’t cause lasting harm.”

But this depends on the individual cat, she notes. “For cats who are very routine-oriented or prone to anxiety opens in new tab , even one missed day can throw them off.” Uh-oh. She lists weight gain (due to lack of exercise), boredom, and anxiety as potential consequences of missing play.