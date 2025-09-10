What Really Happens to Your Cat When You’re Too Busy to Play With Them · Kinship

What Really Happens to Your Cat When You’re Too Busy to Play With Them

For starters, get ready to clean up some messes.

by Elizabeth Laura Nelson
September 10, 2025
One of the reasons I love being a cat mom instead of a dog mom is that cats are (relatively) low-maintenance, compared to dogs. I never need to get out of bed early on a rainy morning to take my cat out, I don’t have to pick poop up off the sidewalk, and I don’t have to go for walks if I don’t want to (actually, this may be a reason to consider becoming a dog person — more walks would benefit both my mental and physical health). 

After a stretch of being extra busy with work and travel, however, I’m beginning to wonder if my cats aren’t quite as low-maintenance as I thought. They’ve been hissing and fighting more often, and my oldest, Freddy, has been extra clingy when I’m home. Could it be because I’m not playing with them enough? I asked the experts to help me understand how skipping playtime affects my currently hyperactive kitties.

It throws off their routine.

Veterinarian Dr. Nell Ostermeier, a spokesperson for Figo Cat Insurance, tried to assuage my working cat-mom guilt. “Life gets hectic — sometimes we all literally ‘drop the ball’ on playtime,” she says. “For most cats, skipping a day or two of play won’t cause lasting harm.”

But this depends on the individual cat, she notes. “For cats who are very routine-oriented or prone to anxiety, even one missed day can throw them off.” Uh-oh. She lists weight gain (due to lack of exercise), boredom, and anxiety as potential consequences of missing play.

