This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.
weight management
Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
While they might not be working on their “gains,” there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit.
Nutrition Calculator
If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.Get calculatingopens in a new tab
Sometimes, they actually do need to eat.
Despite what your cat thinks, jerky treats all day, every day, is not the answer.
Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier.
We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know.
If they’ve lost their hourglass figure, then not that much — according to a veterinary nutritionist.
A new report finds that one in three dogs and one in seven cats have unhealthy levels of E. coli present in their gut microbiome.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
A study found that smart feeders and digital scales are successful tools in cat weight-loss programs.
We know, our pets grow up too fast. But seriously, how fast is too fast (or slow)? Kinship and Waltham Petcare Science Institute created a simple tool to help your new pet’s growth stay on track.