nutrition

Treats

Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chews, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

Cat asking for human food from counter

Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.

cat being offered a treat or vitamin

Not your mama’s multivitamin.

Young man playing with large white dog and dog toys.

Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.

Nutrition Calculator

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

A cat eating a plate of fish on a dining room table.

All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.

White kitten with tongue out next to slices of watermelon

Yes, watermelon is a nutritious treat for cats.

Woman holding her black and white cat.

It’s National Kitten Day! Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents.

Grey cat eats a strawberry

Yes, strawberries are a nutritious treat for dogs.

woman feeding cat a treat

Despite what your cat thinks, jerky treats all day, every day, is not the answer.

Arya Sit! Freeze dried quail egg dog food

A bonus: They’re a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Growth Charts

So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.

Small gray tabby kitten playing with a toy

Let the purring, drooling, and chasing invisible butterflies commence.

Cat sitting on a window sill eating cat grass

Not to be confused with catnip (or other buds).

A Retriever dog breed holding a wild pheasant in its mouth in a grassy prairie outside with blue skies

From squid to quail, the Oakland brand offers a new kind of protein treat.

Famous Chef, Bobby Flay posing for a picture in a kitchen with his orange cat.

Inspired — and helmed — by his own Maine Coon, chef Bobby Flay’s Made by Nacho is a pet food brand that puts felines first.

Woman in white scrubs sitting in a garden space with her two brown dogs looking up at her

The founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care recommends therapeutic platters, healing pet foods, electromagnetic flea/tick preventatives, and more personalized pet care options.

Co-owners, Antoni and JVN of yummers pets in the kitchen laughing with two dogs.

You can’t even be mad.

