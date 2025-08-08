Nearly one in five UK cat parents (18 percent) describe their feline companion as their “reason for being” – a statistic that will surprise absolutely no one who’s ever been owned by a cat. The figure forms part of new research by Whiskas* and the Waltham Petcare Science Institute* released to mark International Cat Day, shining a light on relationships that are often dismissed or misunderstood by the wider world.

The data exposes a disconnect between how cat parents experience their relationships with their pets and how others perceive them. Two-thirds (65 percent) of cat parents report that friends and family simply don’t “get” the bond they share with their feline, while four in ten (41 percent) openly admit to valuing their cat more than people – which, let’s be honest, says as much about people as it does about cats.

Over a third (35 percent) of cat parents find their cats easier to understand than humans – a statistic that speaks volumes about both feline intuition and the complexity of human relationships.

“Nearly one in five UK cat parents believe their cat is their reason for being – a reminder of just how profound the human-cat bond can be,” explains Annie Argyle, European Brand Director at Whiskas opens in new tab . “We know the relationship between cats and their humans is deeply personal and often misunderstood by others.”

Dr Tammie King, cat behaviourist at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute opens in new tab , believes this connection stems from cats’ unique individual personalities. “Every cat is unique, different things make different cats happy,” says Dr King. “We wanted to highlight the breadth of personality traits cats have and celebrate this with fellow feline parents.”

These emotional connections translate into some fairly extraordinary acts of devotion. The research reveals that nearly half (49 percent) of cat parents have purchased additional furniture specifically for their pets – including thrones and heated sofas – because regular human furniture just won’t cut it for our feline friends.

The data suggests something millions of cat parents already know: cats aren’t simply pets but integral family members who provide emotional support, companionship and purpose that rivals even human-to-human relationships.

So if you find yourself buying heated beds, gourmet treats, or yes, even actual thrones for your feline companion, know that you’re not alone. Nearly half of cat parents are right there with you, and one in five would openly admit their cat gives their life meaning.

This International Cat Day, maybe give your furry reason for being an extra cuddle – they probably understand you better than most humans do anyway.

* Whiskas and the Waltham Petcare Science Institute are Mars brands. We think what they do is pretty cool, but we don’t play favourites. So, when an organisation has family ties, we’ll be real with you.

