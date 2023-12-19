The best heated cat beds to keep your cat warm this winter · Kinship

7 Heated Cat Beds to Keep Your Feline Warm This Winter

Because your cat deserves to be cosy, too

by Nick Levine
December 19, 2023
cat lying on cushion
Photo Courtesy of @mystoov

Cat parents know that their feline friends like to sleep – some more than others. Sometimes they love to snuggle up with us in bed; on other occasions, they prefer a bit of personal space – don’t we all, quite frankly. When the temperature drops and its time to pack away your cats Christmas jumper for another year, a heated bed could be just the thing to keep your cat cosy and content. Here, we’ve rounded up seven of the best models on the market, including a cordless cat bed that’s perfect for outdoor use.

K&H Cave Heated Bed
$59.93

This cosy cat cave comes equipped with a hanging plush toy to entice your kitty inside. The fleece-lined interior is soft and soothing, and once you’ve remove the heating element, the rest of the bed is machine washable.

$59.93 at Amazon
Pets at Home Radiator Bed
$10

This cat bed is an easy-to-use budget option. Just attach it to your radiator and within a few minutes your cat will have a toasty, fleece-lined place to curl up and relax.

$10 at Pets at Home
K&H Heated Bed
$48.27

This electric cat bed is thermostatically controlled, which means it only begins emitting heat when your cat is curled up inside. The soft foam walls are perfect for snuggling up against, and it comes with a machine washable cover.

$48.27 at Amazon
DERNORD Electric Pet Heating Pad
$29.99

This heated cat pad has six temperature settings and a timer that lets you keep it on for four, eight, 12 or 24 hours. The soft velvet cover is removable and washable – perfect for days when your cat comes in chilly after a muddy hunting expedition.

$29.99 at Amazon
Scruffs Thermal Box Bed
$40

If you’re conscious of your electricity consumption, this self-heating cat bed is a great option. It uses reflective technology to soak up all your cat’s body heat, then send it right back at them. It’s made from foam wrapped in reflective foil and polyester, so it’s well insulated as well as incredibly cosy.

$40 at Pets at Home
Woov Heated Bed
$149.95

Because this heated cat bed is cordless – it runs on a rechargeable battery – it can be safely used outside. The robust fabric is UV and dirt-proof and there are three different heat settings so you can get it just right for your cat.

$149.95 at Stoov
C'ESTBON Fluffy Bed
$86.28

A fluffy doughnut cat bed with its own heating pad? The dream. And this one comes with nine temperature settings and a chew-proof wire, so it’s built for the long haul.

$86.28 at Amazon

Nick Levine

Nick Levine is a freelance writer and editor based in south London. If you ever need a cat or dog-sitter, he is ready, willing, able and battle-hardened.

