Cat parents know that their feline friends like to sleep – some more than others. Sometimes they love to snuggle up with us in bed; on other occasions, they prefer a bit of personal space – don’t we all, quite frankly. When the temperature drops and it’s time to pack away your cat’s Christmas jumper for another year, a heated bed could be just the thing to keep your cat cosy and content. Here, we’ve rounded up seven of the best models on the market, including a cordless cat bed that’s perfect for outdoor use.

opens in new tab K&H Heated Bed opens in new tab $ 48.27 This electric cat bed is thermostatically controlled, which means it only begins emitting heat when your cat is curled up inside. The soft foam walls are perfect for snuggling up against, and it comes with a machine washable cover. $48.27 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab DERNORD Electric Pet Heating Pad opens in new tab $ 29.99 This heated cat pad has six temperature settings and a timer that lets you keep it on for four, eight, 12 or 24 hours. The soft velvet cover is removable and washable – perfect for days when your cat comes in chilly after a muddy hunting expedition. $29.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab Scruffs Thermal Box Bed opens in new tab $ 40 If you’re conscious of your electricity consumption, this self-heating cat bed is a great option. It uses reflective technology to soak up all your cat’s body heat, then send it right back at them. It’s made from foam wrapped in reflective foil and polyester, so it’s well insulated as well as incredibly cosy. $40 at Pets at Home opens in new tab