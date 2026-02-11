Keep cats safe and warm all winter by building (or buying) an outdoor cat house

Whether you have cats who like to spend time outside or you’re caring for feral or stray felines, outdoor cat houses can help them stay warm and safe when the temperatures drop in the winter months.

With insulated walls and floors, and sometimes heating pads to keep cats warm, they can even help save lives. But if you’re thinking of building one yourself or buying one to set up outside, it can be difficult to know where to start. With so many different materials and features, which cat houses are best? Here, we’ll look at how to build an outdoor cat house for winter, as well as some of the best cat houses on the market.

Main Takeaways Outdoor cat houses protect cats from winter weather, reducing the risk of them developing health issues such as hypothermia and frostbite.

The best outdoor cat houses for winter combine insulation, weatherproof exteriors and elevated floors.

Heated cat houses are ideal for elderly or ill cats, while non-heated but insulated houses are usually better for remote locations or stray colonies.

Straw is the best bedding for an outdoor cat house because it’s moisture-repellent and retains heat.

Why outdoor cat houses are essential for winter

Cats are adaptable and resilient, but the weather winter brings can sometimes be too cold for them. In fact, it can even be dangerous for felines, potentially leading to hypothermia, frostbite, respiratory problems or arthritis issues.

Outdoor cat houses offer shelter from adverse weather, a warm space for cats to conserve body heat, and protection from traffic and predators, helping keep cats safe, reducing stress and supporting well-being during winter – when seasonal changes can affect cats’ behaviour.

Key features of a good outdoor cat house for winter

Some outdoor cat houses are better than others. Whether you’re building one yourself or buying one, here’s what to consider.

Insulation and heat retention

Insulation is vital. It’s important that an outdoor cat house has thick walls, an insulated floor and roof, and small doorways. This will help trap the warmth that’s generated from the cat’s own body heat.

Look for double-walled construction, foam, polystyrene or insulated panels, and raised floors that help keep cats away from the cold ground.

Weatherproofed against snow, rain and wind

Cat houses should be weatherproof to protect the cats inside. A sloped or over-hanging roof and a raised base will help keep water out, while sealed seams, door flaps and smaller entrances will keep wind and rain out too.

Big enough for multiple cats

Cats can help keep each other warm, sharing the body heat they generate together – particularly if you’re caring for a bonded pair or a colony of cats. So, while an outdoor cat house should still feel snug and cosy, it’s a good idea to ensure that it’s big enough for more than one cat.

You could opt for more than one entrance to prevent cats from feeling trapped, or use dividers inside the house to give cats their own spaces.

Ease of cleaning and maintenance

Shelters will need cleaning every so often to prevent issues such as damp bedding, mould and parasites. To make this easier, look for features such as removable roofs or panels, smooth surfaces inside and sufficient space to replace bedding without dismantling the house.

Heated vs non-heated outdoor cat house: which is better?

Heated cat houses (and heated cat beds) are great for keeping cats warm, particularly when it comes to elderly or unwell felines, and extreme temperatures. However, a heated house won’t always be practical – it depends on the circumstances.

Heated shelters provide consistent warmth and must use pet-safe heating pads that are suitable for the outdoors. But they’re suited best to gardens or patios that you can supervise – pet safety is always paramount. In contrast, non-heated shelters, which rely on insulation and bedding for warmth, tend to be the better option for remote or feral shelters.

Alternatives to electric heating for outdoor cat houses

If you’re unable to use electric heating, there are plenty of other options. Try using thick straw bedding or putting space blankets under the bedding. Insulated floor panels are also a good option for retaining heat.

Making sure there’s a smaller internal space can also help you keep the house warm for cats, too. And while they might seem like they could work in a pinch, don’t use hot water bottles or electric blankets – they could be dangerous.

Where to put an outdoor cat house for winter

It’s worth placing the shelter against a wall or a fence, and ensuring it’s sheltered from the wind. Elevate it off the ground slightly if you can, and aim to put it somewhere that’s fairly quiet, without much traffic. If you have a cat-safe garden , that’s ideal.

In terms of the entrances, try to face them away from the wind and rain. If you can ensure they’re south or east-facing, that’s great.

Insulation and bedding for winter cat house

Straw is the best option for a winter cat house. It’s moisture repellent and traps heat, keeping cats warm and dry. In a pinch, shredded newspaper can also work, or if you don’t have a lot of straw, you could use it over a base made from wood or foam.

Avoid towels, blankets and duvets. They might seem like a good idea, but they get wet and cold quickly, so it’s best not to use them.

Food and water options for outdoor cat houses

If you can, try not to place food inside the shelter – doing so can attract pests. You could feed nearby, but not directly inside the house, using insulated bowls if possible.

For water, it’s a good idea to use heated bowls in safe, supervised areas. Heated bowls prevent water from freezing in cold temperatures.

How to build a DIY outdoor cat house for winter

Building an outdoor cat house yourself is easier than it might sound. Once you’ve selected the right materials and decided on where to put it, you’ve already done a lot of the work.

Tips for building an outdoor cat house for winter

Keep entrances small and use straw as insulation to keep cats warm.

Add a door flap if you’re able to.

Keep the shelter raised slightly from the ground.

Check the bedding regularly during wet weather.

Consider providing more than one shelter if you’re caring for a lot of cats.

Choosing the best materials for a winter cat house

Wood: it provides good insulation, and it’s durable if it’s weather–treated, so it’s a good fit for permanent shelters.

Plastic or resin: it’s not only waterproof and easy to clean, but it’s lightweight and portable too – however, it needs added insulation.

Styrofoam: it’s both warm and affordable, but needs to be protected inside a wooden shell or a plastic box. It can be a good fit for emergency or feral shelters.

Which materials not to use for a winter cat house

You’ll probably want to avoid the following:

Cardboard: it absorbs moisture.

Fabric walls or blankets.

Metal: it’s good at conducting the cold.

Hay: it stays damp once it’s wet, and it gets mouldy easily.

Best outdoor cat houses for winter

If you’d rather buy an outdoor cat house, here are our favourites. We’ve selected both heated and non-heated options, and they all stand out to us for their durability, ease of use, and warmth and comfort.

Best for multi-cat households

opens in new tab Aivituvin-AIR14-1 Two-Tier Wooden Cat House opens in new tab $ 99.99 This cat house has two tiers, giving two or three cats a sensible amount of space without losing the feeling of being snug, and the door flaps let them come and go without being trapped. The plexiglass window allows light in but keeps draughts out, helping cats stay warm. It’s slightly elevated thanks to the waterproof rubber feet, and the floor is removable for easy cleaning. $99.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Weatherproof design.

Enough space for more than one cat.

Durable and easy to clean.

Cons

Multi-storey designs can lose heat faster.

Overall review

The Aivituvin Two-Tier Wooden Cat House opens in new tab is a solid, well thought-out option for cat parents who want a durable, multi-cat shelter that won’t look out of place in the garden. Reviewers on Amazon consistently highlight how easy it is to put together and how well it holds up through wet winters, with several noting their cats took to it straight away.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for feral and stray colonies

opens in new tab Dingo Cat House XL Insulated opens in new tab $ 107.99 This insulated cat house will keep cats warm, using heat-reflective expanded polystyrene that ‘bounces’ your cat’s body heat back to them, and provides them with an enclosed yet large space that protects their need for privacy, security and comfort. It has a clean thermal barrier flap for ease of coming and going, and the roof lifts up so you can easily clean it. $107.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Great design to keep cats warm.

Enough space for more than one cat.

Weatherproof exterior and pet-safe wood.

Cons

Not heated, so senior or ill cats may need extra help.

Overall review

The Dingo Cat House XL Insulated opens in new tab is one of the most thoughtfully designed non-heated shelters we’ve come across, and the expanded polystyrene insulation genuinely makes a difference – buyers on Amazon report that their cats are visibly warmer and more settled after switching to it. It’s well-built, weatherproof and roomy enough for a couple of cats to snuggle up together, which is a big win for colony carers. The only real caveat is that elderly or unwell cats may need a little extra help staying warm without a heating pad, so it’s worth pairing it with a good layer of straw bedding. Overall, it’s an excellent pick for most situations.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for seniors and sick cats

opens in new tab Pawaboo Heated Cat House opens in new tab $ 55.99 This outdoor cat house comes with a heating pad that offers adjustable temperature and timing settings and distributes heat across the pad to regulate the temperature around the cat house. It also has thermal insulation thanks to its internal aluminium foil walls, while the elevated floor and rainproof canopy offer additional protection from cold, wet winter weather. It’s easy to move this cat house too, while there are escape doors with multiple routes to leave to allow stray or feral cats to leave when they please. $55.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Outdoor-safe heating pad keeps even elderly and unwell cats warm.

Weatherproof exterior and insulated interior.

Lightweight and easy to put together.

Cons

Needs access to mains electricity.

The use of fabric makes it less durable than other shelters.

Overall review

The Pawaboo Heated Cat House opens in new tab strikes a good balance between affordability, practicality and warmth. Reviewers praise how lightweight and simple it is to set up and reposition, which makes it a flexible option if you’re still working out the best spot to place it. The fabric construction does mean it might not last as long as a wooden shelter, and you’ll need to be near a mains plug to use the heating element, so it’s not ideal for remote locations. That said, for a supervised garden or patio setup, it’s a warm and practical choice at a fair price.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for low maintenance

opens in new tab New Age Pet ecoFLEX Albany Outdoor Cat House opens in new tab $ 122 This is a smaller option, with ecoFLEX, a durable wood-plastic composite, helping keep cats snug. It’s moisture-resistant for easy cleaning, non-toxic for peace of mind, and easy to assemble. The outdoor cat house has a raised floor design, two entry points with vinyl door flaps to keep heat in but give cats the chance to leave if they want to. $122 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

ecoFLEX doesn’t warp, crack or rot, making it well-suited to UK winters.

Durable, low-maintenance and easy to clean.

Raised floor helps keep cats warm.

Cons

Not heated, so you’ll need additional insulation, such as straw.

It would probably be a squeeze for more than two cats.

Overall review

The New Age Pet ecoFLEX Albany Outdoor Cat House opens in new tab is a low-maintenance, long-lasting option that’s particularly well-suited to the unpredictable UK climate – the wood-plastic composite won’t warp or rot the way traditional timber can over time. It’s a snugger fit than some of the larger shelters on this list, so it may not suit more than two cats comfortably, and you’ll want to add straw for extra warmth given there’s no heating element. Still, for a durable, fuss-free shelter, it’s a strong pick.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Best for solo cats

opens in new tab X-ZONE Heated Cat House opens in new tab $ 95.99 This heated cat house has a simple design with an insulated liner made from sponge and fabric, with PVC coating and a heating pad to keep cats warm, as well as three air holes for good ventilation. It’s easy to assemble, too, and cleaning is simple with a roof that opens and a movable floor. The heating pad is plugged into the mains with an anti-bite wire, too, helping keep cats safe. $95.99 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Outdoor-safe heating pad with anti-bite wire.

Cosy interior with thick insulation.

Easy to assemble and clean.

Cons

Single entrance.

Requires mains electricity.

Best for just one cat.

Overall review

The X-ZONE Heated Cat House opens in new tab does the job for a single cat who needs reliable warmth, and the anti-bite wire on the heating pad is a safety-conscious detail that reviewers appreciate. The interior is impressively cosy thanks to the thick insulation, and the lift-off roof makes cleaning less of a chore. It does fall a little short of some competitors here – the single entrance can be a drawback for more timid or feral cats, and the fabric-and-sponge construction isn’t quite as weather-hardy as wooden alternatives – but it’s a decent, no-frills option if you’re on a tighter budget and have a solo cat to look after.

Kinship rating (out of 5 ⭐)

⭐⭐⭐

Frequently asked questions: outdoor cat houses for winter



What is the best shelter for outdoor cats in winter?

The best winter shelters for outdoor cats are small, well-insulated and weatherproof with raised floors and straw bedding, as well as narrow entrances. However, the best one for you will depend on your cats and their own needs.

What can I put in an outdoor cat house for winter?

Opt for straw bedding and insulated flooring to help retain heat inside your outdoor cat house. It’s best to avoid blankets, duvets and towels, as these can absorb moisture and make cats colder.

How to keep a stray cat warm outside in winter?

To keep a stray cat warm in winter, offer an insulated outdoor house with straw bedding, as well as regular food and access to unfrozen water. Try to position the shelter away from wind and rain, too.

What is the warmest bedding for outside cats?

Straw is the warmest bedding for outdoor cats in winter because it repels moisture and keeps heat trapped inside. It stays dry and helps cats conserve body warmth in cold weather, unlike hay and fabric blankets.

