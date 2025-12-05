Well, it’s here – the dreaded season of coughs, colds and sniffles. While we sit wrapped up with a box of tissues close-by and a medicine cabinet full of remedies, our feline companions may even be sneezing beside us. Just like humans, cats can come down with colds caused by viruses or bacteria. Read on to learn the signs, treatments and prevention strategies to help you keep your cat comfortable and healthy this winter.

Main Takeaways Cats can get colds, typically caused by viral upper respiratory infections such as feline herpesvirus or calicivirus.

Common symptoms include sneezing, runny eyes, nasal discharge, coughing and reduced appetite.

Most cat colds are mild, but supportive care – warmth, hydration, humidifiers and gentle cleaning – helps them recover more comfortably.

Veterinary care is essential if symptoms worsen, last longer than a week, or include breathing difficulties, refusal to eat or thick nasal discharge.

Prevention is possible through vaccinations, reduced stress, good hygiene and limiting exposure to infected cats.

Can cats get colds?

Yes absolutely cats can get colds – it’s actually a very common disease within the feline population. Symptoms can be mild to severe, and can sadly be life threatening in some cases. International cat care opens in new tab states that “More than 90 percent of URI’s in cats are thought to be caused by infection of one or both of the cat flu viruses, feline herpes virus (FHV-1) or feline calici virus (FCV).”

Feline colds typically stem from upper respiratory viruses and can spread easily between cats, especially in catteries, multi-cat homes or among outdoor cats that roam. Cat colds primarily affect the nose, throat and sinuses, leading to symptoms like sneezing, runny nose, sore eyes and mild coughing. While most colds are not serious and clear up on their own with proper care, kittens, elderly cats and cats with weakened immune systems may experience more severe symptoms.

These infections are highly contagious between cats, but the good news is that it’s thought to be rare that humans and cats can spread colds to each other. During the pandemic there was some evidence that humans could transfer the virus to cats and other pets within the same household. Understanding how cat colds begin helps you spot symptoms early and prevent them from spreading in multi-cat households.

How do cats get colds?

Cats get colds by coming into contact with viruses or bacteria spread through sneezing, grooming, shared bowls/pet carriers or close contact with infected cats. The most common causes are feline herpesvirus (FHV-1) and feline calicivirus (FCV), which easily spread in multi-cat homes, catteries, shelters and outdoor environments. The most at risk cats are places where large groups will cohabit – breeding establishments, catteries, rescue shelters and feral cat colonies.

The risk is also increased for unvaccinated cats, kittens and elderly cats. Stress, poor ventilation and weakened immunity can also make cats more likely to catch a cold. The virus can also be carried on clothing and food bowls, and can actually survive in the environment for 2-10 days. Short nose cat breeds such as Persians and British Short Hairs may struggle more as they navigate smaller airways. Some cats can actually become carriers of the ‘cold’ and so may shed the virus without actually showing symptoms – this is especially the case during periods of stress.

Symptoms of a cat cold

Cats with colds often show symptoms similar to ours, including:

sneezing

runny or stuffy nose

watery, red or gloopy eyes with increased blinking

mild coughing

decreased appetite

lethargy

low-grade fever

snoring or noisy breathing due to congestion

Most of the symptoms can be nursed effectively at home, however if symptoms persist longer than a few days or worsen, please seek medical advice. Secondary bacterial infections are common and may lead to lung infections.

Does my cat have allergies or a cold?

Symptom of a cold will appear quite quickly and the sneezing and runny eyes may be accompanied by a fever and decreased appetite. If your cat were to have an allergy the symptoms are more likely to be chronic and may appear and disappear at certain times. The symptoms may also be accompanied by skin issues such as excessive grooming or scratching, or gastro-intestinal signs like bouts of diarrhoea. Always seek veterinary attention if you are worried about your cat.

What’s the difference between viral and bacterial infections in cats?

Cats can suffer from both viral and bacterial infections, but the causes, symptoms and treatments will differ. Viral infections are more common and are often self-limiting, while bacterial infections may complicate or follow viral illness.

Viral infections

Causes: most feline colds are viral, commonly due to feline herpesvirus (FHV-1) or feline calicivirus (FCV).

Symptoms: sneezing, nasal discharge, conjunctivitis, fever, oral ulcers, lethargy and a reduced appetite.

Transmission: highly contagious between cats, spread through saliva, nasal secretions or contaminated objects.

Treatment: supportive care (hydration, nutrition, humidified air). Antibiotics are ineffective against viruses but may be used if secondary bacterial infection develops.

Prevention: vaccination against FHV-1 and FCV is standard in cats to reduce severity and spread.

Bacterial infections

Causes: less common as primary infections, but bacteria like Bordetella bronchiseptica, Chlamydophila felis, and Mycoplasma spp can cause or complicate respiratory disease.

Symptoms: thick, often yellow-green nasal discharge, coughing, fever and more severe respiratory distress.

Transmission: spread through close contact, though less contagious than viral agents.

Treatment: antibiotics are effective, with choices depending on the bacteria involved. Supportive care is also important.

Prevention: good hygiene, reducing stress, and vaccination if available.

How long do cat colds last?

The effects of the cold will vary between the individual depending on immunity, age, breed, environment and the nursing care provided. Most cats should hopefully recover fully within 7-10 days. In some cats, especially those that are very young, elderly or immunocompromised, colds may last up to three weeks. In some cases, it can lead to permanent symptoms like a persistent nasal discharge or chronic rhinitis.

Treatment options for cat colds

Most cases are diagnosed based on symptoms, however a vet may perform additional tests to rule out more serious conditions. Mild cat colds can often be managed with nursing and supportive care at home .

Keep them warm and comfortable: provide a soft, cosy spot away from drafts. Keep them separate from other cats in the house to avoid spreading the virus.

Clear congestion: use a humidifier or let your cat in a steamy bathroom for a few minutes to ease breathing. Consider purchasing a nebuliser – however, some cats may find this quite stressful.

Clean eyes and nose: gently wipe away discharge with a warm, soft, damp cloth.

Encourage eating and drinking: cats will often not eat because they can’t smell their food and eating may be uncomfortable. Use strong smelling foods and warm gently to release the aroma. Hydration is essential so ensure water is available.

Are there over-the-counter cold medicines for cats?

Sadly, there are no safe over-the-counter cold medicines for cats. Cats metabolise drugs differently to humans, and many human medications (like paracetamol, ibuprofen or decongestants) are toxic to them. Some vets may recommend L-lysine for cats prone to herpes virus flare-ups.

Preventing colds in cats

Fortunately, you can reduce the risk of cat colds by following a few simple steps:

Keep vaccinations up to date: core vaccines protect against major URI-causing viruses.

Reduce stress: stress weakens the immune system, making cold symptoms more likely.

Practice good hygiene: wash hands between handling multiple cats, and keep litter boxes and food bowls clean. Care should be taken if visiting other households with cats, as the virus can be carried on your clothes.

Limit exposure: indoor cats and those kept away from sick animals are less likely to catch colds. Pexels / Anastasia Bekker opens in new tab

When to see a vet

Always seek veterinary attention if your cat shows:

difficulty breathing

signs of dehydration; dry mucous membranes, skin tenting

persistent fever

refusal to eat for more than 24 hours

symptoms lasting longer than a week

thick, yellow/green discharge from the eyes or nose

Kittens, older cats and immunocompromised cats are more vulnerable and should be seen sooner. Poor nutrition will slow down recovery, so it is vital to ensure they are eating and staying hydrated if they have the sniffles. In severe cases, especially with prolonged anorexia, hospitalisation may be required for them to be fed through a feeding tube.

Pain relief medication may also help if they have a sore throat and eyes. Antibiotics may be dispensed if a secondary infection is suspected. Your vet may suggest some tests, which might include swabs to identify viruses, blood work or imaging to rule out more serious conditions.

The bottom line: can cats get colds?

Cats can absolutely get colds but with supportive nursing care, keeping them clean, warm and comfortable, most will recover quickly. Monitoring symptoms and maintaining good health habits will help keep your feline companion breathing easy all year round.

Frequently asked questions

Can humans catch colds from cats?

No. Cat colds are caused by feline viruses that cannot be transmitted to humans.

Can cats catch colds from humans?

As a rule cats cannot catch human colds, but they can catch their own feline-specific viruses. There was evidence that Covid-19 could be transmitted from the human caregiver.

Are some cat breeds more susceptible to colds?

Brachycephalic breeds (like Persians and British Short Hairs) and cats with weakened immune systems are more prone to upper respiratory infections.

Should a cat with a cold be kept away from other cats?

Yes. Cat colds are highly contagious, so isolating an infected cat helps prevent the spread to other cats in the same household.

