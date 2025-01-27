Do Cats Feel Remorse? Sometimes It Feels Like They’re Saying “Sorry”
They clearly feel something after they’re naughty—but what is it?
Share Article
Cats get a bad rap when it comes to feelings. Ask pretty much anyone, cat-lover or not, whether cats are capable of feeling remorse about their bad behavior, and odds are, they’ll say no — once they stop laughing. In 2009, John Tierney, a science columnist for The New York Times, wrote about animals and remorse and asked readersopens in a new tab whether they thought cats ever regret anything. One reader answered simply, “They regret not being large enough to eat their keepers.”
The comments section then turned into an archive-worthy dissertation on the nuances of the words “remorse” and “regret.” One person made this distinction: Cats feel regret — but not remorse. Others then brought “shame” and “guilt” into the conversation, debating which of these things cats may, or may not, feel.
Guilt, shame, remorse, regret: They each have slightly different connotations, but the question is, do cats feel any of them after leaping onto your head at 3 a.m. and terrifying you? Do they feel bad for breaking your favorite vase, or accidentally sinking their claws into your leg when the doorbell sent them soaring off your lap? Cats: They’re complicated.
While it’s true that cats, unlike dogs, don’t tend to make those guilty-looking faces opens in a new tab(we call themopens in a new tab “puppy-dog eyes,” after all), they’re creatures who contain multitudes. Yes, they hack up hairballs opens in a new tab on the rug, knock our phonesopens in a new tab off our desks, and occasionally attack us in the night. But that doesn’t mean they’re cold and unfeeling or that they would make a meal out of us if they could. In fact, they let us know they love us with a simple slow blinkopens in a new tab or a biscuit-making sessionopens in a new tab.
Plenty of cat parents out there have stories of their cats displaying behavior that could be interpreted as remorseful. This Reddit user posted one such example in the r/CatAdvice subreddit: “My boy likes to make biscuits on my belly, when he accidentally digs a claw in he stops, looks at me, and gives me a head bumpopens in a new tab to say sorry.” One commenter says that when their cat accidentally dug a claw into them, “their whole demeanor changed when they saw that I was hurt.” This particular cat parent concluded that kitties “are far more compassionate and lovingopens in a new tab than people want to believe they are.”
“When my cat does something naughty, like attack, right after she'll look at me from across the room and do the slow blinkopens in a new tab towards me,” another Reddit user says. “I feel like that’s her saying sorry.” Could this be true?
Feelings aren’t facts.
I asked Dr. Clara Whitmore, veterinarian and in-house advisor at Boxie Catopens in a new tab, whether cats can feel remorse — and if they might even be capable of apologizing for their transgressions.
“Cats are sensitive to their surroundings and have strong instincts when it comes to communication,” Dr. Whitmore says. ��“This might involve actions like avoidance of eye contactopens in a new tab, paw-licking, or seeking attention — which we interpret as apology — following an event, such as biting opens in a new tabor breaking something.” So, we might think our cats are saying they’re sorry, but they aren’t? What, then, is the reason for their averted eyes and gentle, apologetic head bumps?
“These are usually responses to a change in the emotional ambiance between the cat and the owner,” Dr. Whitmore says. “Cats can pick up on stress opens in a new tabor unease and attempt to appease the situation in a manner that fits within their social behaviors, but this is not a conscious display of guilt. It’s more about them recognizing that their actions have disrupted the harmony and that they may need to re-establish trust or comfort.”
In other words, our cats may not feel remorse for their actions, exactly, but they can tell when they’ve upset us, and they want to make amends.
No regrets.
As many stories of seemingly remorseful cats as there are out there, they are outweighed by the number of tales I read of unrepentant, unapologetic cats; it seems only fair to give those equal weight. “She’ll look me dead in the eyes before knocking over a pot that she knows will shatter and cause her to be locked in my room while I clean up the glass (which she hates),” says a Reddit user of her cat, on that same r/CatAdvice subreddit. “I don’t think any cat has ever felt a shred of remorse,” another adds.
“My cats never feel bad for doing whatever they want,” yet another Reddit user says. “I have one with peeing issuesopens in a new tab (she’s just old with arthritisopens in a new tab — vets have ruled out medical issues) and has never shown an ounce of remorse for choosing a pile of laundryopens in a new tab over a litter boxopens in a new tab. Just ‘whoops, tee-heehee, you shouldn’t have left that there, you stupid human!’”
Don’t we all know people like that? OK, maybe they don’t pee on our stuff, but — you know what I mean. Devious and without remorse. (Personally, I’ve dated a few.) It seems that cats, like humans, are individuals with their own variable temperaments and inscrutable behaviors. And yet, we love them through it all — or we try, anyway.
Elizabeth Laura Nelson
Elizabeth Laura Nelson is a writer and editor based in Brooklyn, New York. As a child, Elizabeth was scared of cats (claws and teeth, yikes) but she has since gotten over her fear and now shares her home with three sweet and gentle feline companions who make life better (and cuddlier) every day.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Can Cats Sense Sadness? A Guide to Their Emotional Recognition
Their reactions may surprise (or perplex) you.
- opens in a new tab
8 Reasons Why Your Cat Doesn’t Like Being Held—and What to Do About It
Don’t despair—it isn’t you.
- opens in a new tab
Do Cats Hold Grudges? They Sure Seem To
Here’s how you can get back in their good graces.
- opens in a new tab
Why Does My Cat Watch Me Sleep?
Is it creepy or sweet? With help from an expert, we got to the bottom of why they’re staring at you.
- opens in a new tab
What Does it Mean When a Cat Wags Their Tail? Guide to Cat Tail Language
And what does each type of wag mean about your cat’s mood?
- opens in a new tab
Is My Cat Angry at Me? How to Tell if Your Cat is Upset
Cat behaviorist Kristiina Wilson on how to tell if your cat is grumpy—or just kind of like that.