Is it creepy or sweet? With help from an expert, we got to the bottom of why they’re staring at you.

If you’re a cat parent, you might have noticed your kitty doing something pretty creepy in the middle of the nigh opens in a new tab t : watching you sleep. If you’ve ever woken up to see those big, round cat eyes staring at you, you’ve likely wondered what your cat gets out of watching you sleep opens in a new tab .

Cats tend to stare at you all the time, but it’s a little more unsettling when you’re sleeping, especially because they’re such skilled predators. But don’t worry, they’re not planning to kill you: With the help of an expert, we got some explanations for why your cat might be watching you sleep opens in a new tab .

Main takeaways

It’s normal for your cat to watch you sleep, and you shouldn’t worry about it.

Your cat may be watching you sleep because they are a curious creature.

If you don’t want your cat to watch you sleep, you need to offer them a different place to rest at night.

Is it normal for cats to watch you sleep?

Yes, it is totally normal for cats to watch you while you sleep opens in a new tab . Veterinarian Dr. Clara Whitmore says: “Cats are naturally observant and might simply enjoy watching the movements and sounds of their surroundings, including their human companions.” It’s also a way for them to monitor their surroundings, ultimately looking out for everyone in the family. “While it may feel a little strange or unsettling to you, generally, this is harmless behavior and could well be taken as a sign of your cat feeling safe and comfortable enough with you.”

7 reasons why your cat is watching you sleep

Your cat loves you.

The most simple reason why your cat may be watching you sleep? They love you. “They may feel comforted by your presence, as they associate you with safety and security,” Dr. Whitmore says. “So, watching you sleep could be a way for them to feel connected and reassured.”

Your cat is hungry.

Cats tend to be quite food-motivated and very active at night. If you notice your cat waking you up or staring at you in the early hours, they might just be begging for you to refill their food bowl.

Your cat is bored and wants to wake you.

Sometimes, when your cat watches you sleep, they’re not content just watching you — they actually want you to wake up. A sleeping human is a boring human, and your cat wants to play, be fed, and hang out with you as much as possible.

Your cat is anxious.

More rarely, your cat might be watching you sleep because they feel anxious and can’t settle down. If this seems to be the case, you can look into what in their life or environment might be making them feel so anxious.

Your cat is curious.

Dr. Whitmore reminds us that, at the end of the day, our cats are naturally curious creatures. “Our behaviors while we sleep might intrigue them,” she says. All that tossing, turning, and sighing is very interesting to a creature who has no worries.

Your cat is crepuscular.

Cats are crepuscular animals, which means they are most active during dawn and dusk. “This could explain why they are more likely to observe us while we're resting,” says Dr. Whitmore. Maybe they’re wondering why you’re so lazy, while they feel so active.

How to stop your cat from watching you sleep

If you are bothered by your cat watching you sleep, there are ways to curb this behavior. “One approach is to create a designated sleeping space for your cat. Providing them with a bed of their own, or a retreat away from where you sleep, gives them an option for comfort,” Dr. Whitmore says. “In consistently reinforcing the same behavior, the cat is content, because cats are routine-oriented and structural in nature.” You can also try capturing their attention at bedtime with games or treats to make them forget about watching you sleep.

Bottom line

While it might be kind of unsettling at first, you really don’t need to worry if your cat watches you as you sleep. Dr. Whitmore adds, “Unless a cat is watching a person while in distress or showing other forms of obsessive or destructive interest in their master, sleeping would typically not raise any red flags, for there is nothing essentially unnatural for cats to do.” If a cat has been watching their human with no aggressive intentions or an anxious attitude, you shouldn’t be concerned.

FAQs

Is my cat guarding me while I sleep?

While it may appear as if your cat is watching over you while you sleep, Dr. Whitmore says that this is more of a curious or loving behavior than guarding. “Some cats may show guarding instincts, but that is quite different from what one would see in dogs. It may well be that your cat sleeps with you simply because they like you.”

Why is my cat so clingy when I sleep?

You might have noticed that your cat is actually more clingy with you when you’re asleep. “Cats are independent animals, but they can be extremely attached to their parents and even enjoy the proximity of their human family members,” Dr. Whitmore says. When you’re asleep, they have more of an opportunity to be close to you and observe you.

Do cats know when we are sleeping?

Yes, based on your posture clues and other indications, your cats do know when you’re asleep. Whether or not they care is a different matter — they’re pretty indifferent to your rest.

Is it OK for my cat to watch me sleep?

You don’t need to worry at all if your cat watches you sleep. It’s just another way that they love you.