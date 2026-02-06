These Super Bowl LX Stars Are Animal Rescue Champions

Here’s a play-by-play of the Patriots and Seahawks animal advocacy — so you can decide the real winner.

On Sunday, February 8, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will go head-to-head during Super Bowl LX (that’s 60, if you don’t remember your Roman numerals).

Millions of fans will tune in for the big game (while millions more will be sitting around and enjoying buffalo chicken dip waiting for the Bad Bunny halftime show). Both teams have their passionate fans — and both teams have a history of animal advocacy. We’re definitely not playing favorites here. But if your team of choice didn’t make it this far and you’re looking for an alternative to root for, we’ve compiled the ways both teams have helped support animals.

The New England Patriots’ “Pawtriots” Initiative

The Patriots don’t just do the occasional pet adoption day; the team has a whole initiative dedicated to helping shelter pets across New England.

Last year Dana Kraft, the wife of Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, launched the “Pawtriots” initiative. The Patriots sponsor various adoption days, partner with shelters in the New England area, and have a direct line to donate on their website opens in new tab . Every Tuesday, on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Boston’s home radio channel for sports, the Pawtriots hosts a segment called “Tail-Wagging Tuesday” that highlights dogs available for adoption in the area.

Kraft told the Boston Herald opens in new tab that the animal shelters who partnered with the Patriots reported a “significant increase” in website traffic after the Pawtriots initiative was announced.

“That’s when we knew there was something there,” she said, “that we could start to grow this organization slowly but surely.”

In the future, Kraft hopes to expand the initiative into a national program, with a specific focus on pairing adoptable dogs with veterans.

The Pawtriots Adoption Events

All throughout last year, the Pawtriots program hosted various adoption events. During these events, some of the players come out on the field with dogs. The July 2025 event was particularly entertaining. For one, wide receiver Stefon Diggs almost lost his excited, wriggly puppy opens in new tab , who broke into a run the minute Diggs put him on the ground.

Additionally, Patriots rookie kicker Andres Borregales — noted dog lover and father to three dogs — left the event with a brand new family member. His wife, Stephanie, had planned the adoption surprise without telling Borregales. The Patriots posted a cute video of the reveal opens in new tab .

"As soon as I got to practice yesterday, I immediately started asking where the dogs were and when we can go see them," Stephanie said to Sports Illustrated opens in new tab . "I saw (Winnie) and immediately fell in love because she is just the biggest fluff ball."

All 41 dogs at July’s Pawtriot event opens in new tab found their forever homes.

The Patriots Visit the Animal Rescue League of Boston — And Later Held a “TailGate” Party

Last September, some Patriots players visited the Animal Rescue League of Boston to give some of the dogs a crash course in football training. Which really just meant that they played with the pups and took a bunch of cute pictures opens in new tab to raise awareness of the rescue league’s work.

“We’re so thankful to the Kraft family, along with players Brenden Schooler, Andy Borregales, Caedan Wallace, Mike Onwenu, and Bryce Barringer, and the entire New England Patriots Foundation for helping give our animals the love and care they deserve,” the Animal Rescue League of Boston wrote on their website opens in new tab .

The next month, the Patriots hosted a special “TailGate” Dog Adoption party, where fans could meet adoptable dogs while watching the big game. There was also a meet and greet with players David Andrews and Brian Hoyer. Over 30 dogs from four different shelters were adopted right at the Patriot Place Plaza!

The Seahawks Hosted a Pet Rescue Day During Training Camp

In August, the Seahawks partnered with the Seattle Humane Society for Pet Rescue Day. The Humane Society brought out a bunch of puppies for adoption and to raise awareness for Clear the Shelter Month.

The Seahawks mascot opens in new tab even got to play with one of the pups. The Seattle Humane Society posted videos opens in new tab of the photos of the dogs during the event opens in new tab .

Elijah Arroyo’s Support For the Seattle Humane Society

Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo supports the Seattle Humane Society via the My Cause My Cleats program opens in new tab , which lets players raise awareness for the cause of their choice via a custom design on their cleats.